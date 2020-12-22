Pakistan 120-2 after 15 overs, chasing 174 in third T20 against New Zealand

Pakistan are 120-2 at the end of 15 overs in the third Twenty20 international against New Zealand at Napier's McLean Park on Tuesday. The green shirts must score 174 runs to prevent a clean sweep of the series by the Black Caps.

Mohammad Rizwan and Haider Ali opened the innings for Pakistan with a strong first over, scoring nine runs. The next two overs were slow before a couple of fours by Rizwan.

The team lost their first wicket in the sixth over when Haider was caught out by Daryl Mitchell who came in as a replacement for Martin Guptill after he went off the field because of an injured finger.

Mohammad Hafeez came in at number three, hitting a massive sixer off Scott Kuggeleijn's ball. New Zealand faced another setback as Ish Sodhi limped off the field in the eighth over after a hamstring injury while trying to prevent another four by Hafeez.

Hafeez and Rizwan scored steady runs in the next few overs, peppered with occasional boundaries — two fours and two sixes — cementing their partnership. Kuggeleijn struck again in the 14th over as Hafeez was caught out by Mitchell.

Hafeez who was the highest scorer for Pakistan in the second T20, scoring a career-best of 99 not out, managed to score 57 in today's T20.

Rizwan, on the other end, is playing an anchor's role, having scored a swift fifty as well.

NZ innings

The New Zealanders finished their innings at 173 for seven after losing the toss and being asked to bat, with Devon Conway top-scoring on 63.

“It's a decent total compared to where we were at one point,” Conway said.

“We were talking about the 160 mark as somewhere we'd like to get to, and to reach 170-plus is a good total.”

Faheem Ashraf was the pick of the Pakistan bowlers, taking three for 20.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl. “We're going to bowl first because we've changed the team so we have depth in batting, so we want to chase,” said stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Shadab has won the toss in the previous two matches of the series, with Pakistan suffering heavy defeats both times.

He said most of his players were unfamiliar with New Zealand conditions.

“For most of them, it's their first tour in New Zealand and the bounce has affected them,” he said. “Hopefully they'll learn from that and do better.”

Pakistan brought in Hussain Talat and Iftikhar Ahmed to bolster the batting, along with young fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain.

Abdullah Shafique, Imad Wasim and Wahab Riaz were all dropped, with Haider Ali promoted to open the batting in Shafique's absence.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said his team was unchanged from the side that clinched a nine-wicket win in Hamilton on Sunday.

“We've had a couple of strong performances and it's important we keep looking to back that up,” he said. “It's a good surface so hopefully we can make use of that first up and get a competitive total.”

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shadab Khan (capt), Mohammad Hafeez, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain.