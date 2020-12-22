PM vows to keep highlighting ‘graft’ by opposition leaders

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday decided to vigorously highlight “corruption” by opposition leaders in the media so that people could know what NRO-like concession they were demanding from him.

During a meeting of his spokespersons, the prime minister was briefed on the amendments proposed by the opposition to the National Accountability Ordinance (NAO) 1999. He termed the amendments a concessional NRO and declared that he would never give it to the leaders of opposition parties facing corruption references.

The prime minister asked a group of his spokespersons, who often appear in private TV talks shows, to explain in the media what type of NRO the opposition leaders were demanding from him.

“Opposition leaders in TV shows always claim that prime minister has no authority to give NRO to them. However, the amendments they have proposed to the NAB Ordinance will speak what NRO they were asking for,” MNA Kanwal Shauzab told Dawn after the meeting, quoting the prime minister as saying.

Launches ‘billion tree honey initiative’ to increase production of honey in country

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar apprised the prime minister of 10 main amendments proposed by the opposition to the NAB law a few months ago.

“These 10 amendments directly benefit the opposition leaders like ex-prime minister Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and daughter Maryam Nawaz, Shehbaz Sharif and his sons and ex-president Asif Ali Zardari and his accomplices facing famous fake bank accounts and money laundering cases,” Ms Shauzab said, adding that one of the amendments stated that cases below Rs1 billion would not come under the purview of the National Accountability Bureau.

“If it is approved, Rs650 million Ramzan Sugar Mills case against Sharifs and Rs670m reference against PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah will become null and void,” she added.

Similarly, an amendment stated that any person who was declared guilty of committing corruption should only be disqualified for five years, and not 10 years. “This could help Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted in Panama Papers leaks case, contest next general elections,” the MNA said.

Another amendment said that no one could be disqualified unless his/her case or appeal was being heard by the Supreme Court. One amendment stated that the onus of proof would be on the parents if children committed any corruption. “This could help Sharifs in their cases being tried in accountability courts,” she said.

Another participant of the meeting said the prime minister lauded his special assistant on petroleum Nadeem Babar for facing former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) controversy and giving solid remarks against some irregularities committed by the previous PML-N government in the award of LNG contact and its operations.

‘Billion tree honey’

Prime Minister Khan has launched the ‘Billion Tree Honey Initiative’ to increase production of honey in the country through plantation of bees-attracting trees.

Under the programme, plantation of trees, including Kao, Phulai, Ber, Kikar and other bee flora, will be encouraged. A mechanism will be also be provided to support bee flora, improve the quality of honey production, provide livelihoods to beekeepers and sustain the activity through provision of financial resources.

Speaking at the launching ceremony of the initiative in Islamabad, the prime minister lauded the idea of using forests for honey production, saying it would provide jobs to the local people who would make money and also protect forests.

He said Pakistan’s honey exports were very low despite the fact that the country had varieties of honey. “Pakistan has 12 climatic zones; 12 different zones mean 12 different habitats, so we can make honey of different varieties.”

Mr Khan said the government would assist producers in quality control without which the product could not be exported. He said the country had the potential of growing olive and avocado trees, both of which had been planted in his home garden. “Through olive plantation, Pakistan could be able to export olive oil and avoid import of edible oil.”

The prime minister said one of his government’s biggest responsibilities was to reduce environmental degradation and take measures to rescue and improve forest cover and rivers and control air pollution, adding that PTI’s was the first government in the country’s history to think about planting trees.

“When we had decided that one billion trees would be planted, we were made fun of. Even now our opponents don’t admit that this can happen because no one has thought of this; no one has thought about what will happen beyond five years,” he added.

The prime minister said that in order to achieve success for its tree plantation experiment, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had to confront the timber mafia and some forest guards were even killed in the process.

He said the forest cover in Pakistan had fallen well below the world average, while groundwater was being polluted due to the pollution affecting rivers. “Concrete has replaced 70 per cent of the country’s forest cover and unplanned cities like Lahore faced air pollution of dangerous levels, especially during winters, affecting the health of children and the elderly,” he regretted.

Mr Khan said Pakistan was fifth on the list of countries likely to be severely impacted by the climate change and, therefore, it was important for a government to thing about the welfare of its citizens and not about the next election and start planning from today for the betterment of coming generations.

Meanwhile, during a meeting with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Prime Minister Khan said parliament was an important forum for continuity of democracy and urged all political parties to ensure its sanctity. He said the people wanted the elected representatives to raise their issues in parliament. “The real power of parliament is to serve the people and uphold the Constitution,” he added.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2020