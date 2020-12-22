Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 22, 2020

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reaffirm resolve to cement bilateral ties

Baqir Sajjad SyedUpdated 22 Dec 2020
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. — PID
Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday. — PID

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki on Monday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan amidst what appear to be frayed bilateral ties due to Riyadh’s refusal to roll over its loan.

“The exchange of views focused on bilateral cooperation and the Covid-19 situation,” the Prime Minister Office said in a statement on the meeting.

“The resolve to further strengthen the strong, longstanding Pakistan-Saudi Arabia fraternal ties was reaffirmed,” it added.

The repayment of $1 billion last week as the second tranche of $3bn loan brought into spotlight what many see as an unease in relations between the two countries over geopolitical differences.

Envoy meets PM after Islamabad unexpectedly repaid part of Saudi loan

Saudi Arabia had in 2018 given $3bn loan to Pakistan for three years to avert a balance of payments crisis that the country was then facing. The Kingdom had on that occasion also agreed to provide $3.2bn oil credit facility, but that was discontinued after the first year.

The Saudi cash loan has now matured. There was, however, an expectation that Riyadh would roll over the loan in view of Pakistan’s difficult economic conditions, especially because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Saudis, moreover, in the past never insisted on the repayment of loans, but that did not happen this time. The message from Riyadh was clear that it wanted its money back.

Pakistan has so far repaid $2bn with help from China and is set to pay the final instalment of $1bn next month.

The Saudi attitude, some say, stemmed from its unease over Pakistan’s foreign policy direction, especially its relations with Turkey and Iran.

Many officials, despite failing to get the Saudi loan rolled over, are still optimistic about renewal of ties with the Kingdom.

A high-level Saudi delegation, led by Prince Faisal bin Farhan, is expected to visit Islamabad early next month. A Pakistani delegation is also expected to visit Riyadh soon afterwards.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Tahir Ashrafi, who is also the special representative for Middle East, dismissed these assertions as propaganda. “There is no pressure from Saudi Arabia in any respect,” he maintained. Maulana Ashrafi rather contended that ties with Saudi Arabia were at a high point as compared to the past decade.

Published in Dawn, December 22nd, 2020

Pak Saudi Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (86)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2020 07:41am
Saudia knows it cannot push Pakistan much. Pakistan has China and the Saudis are dispensible.
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Ashraf
Dec 22, 2020 07:42am
Give their money back and lets then talk as equals.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2020 07:43am
You just need a true leader like Khan. Everyone saw the 180 degree change in Trump. Saudis will follow suit even sooner. Just watch the show.
Reply Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 22, 2020 07:44am
Why there is a constant need to rectified the friendship between these two countries,
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 22, 2020 07:47am
A very rude awakening for Saudia. IK is changing the game fast and they realize they must catch up or get eliminated.
Reply Recommend 0
Love
Dec 22, 2020 07:53am
Saudi tightened noose
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 22, 2020 08:03am
The friendship is very strong but there won't be no free money anymore.
Reply Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 22, 2020 08:09am
Speak truth and learn to speak truth.
Reply Recommend 0
Hwh
Dec 22, 2020 08:10am
Actually he came to remind IK that he has to return 1bn next month.
Reply Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 22, 2020 08:11am
"Many officials, despite failing to get the Saudi loan rolled over, are still optimistic about renewal of ties with the Kingdom." Dreamers of PTI living in dream land upon the expense of tax payers pain and suffering face due to their wrong doings.
Reply Recommend 0
Manoj
Dec 22, 2020 08:15am
Pakistan is always busy in buying more loans to pay the existing loan and interest is collected from poor awam.
Reply Recommend 0
Insane
Dec 22, 2020 08:18am
PAK is destroying old relationships to forge new ties. Never a good Idea.
Reply Recommend 0
Bipul
Dec 22, 2020 08:24am
Payment due reminder call.
Reply Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 22, 2020 08:27am
@Dr.AsHamed., Don't need the money, keep it.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.M.S.Awan
Dec 22, 2020 08:28am
Pakistan is an independent country with a geopolitical strategic position. It must follow a policy that serves its interests. Our friends must understand and respect that. Pakistan has never dictated and asked friends to compromise their policies and they must reciprocate in similar way.
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 22, 2020 08:28am
Money lender at IK's door step.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Dec 22, 2020 08:33am
Truth is bitter for SA. Who needs their money. Turkey, Malaysia and Iran will lend $2billion each at zero interest and flexible return time. Remittances from overseas and growing exponentially all loans can be repaid if needed. PMIK is also requested a write off loans for all countries.
Reply Recommend 0
Sam
Dec 22, 2020 08:38am
What if Saudi envoy came to remind about repayment of past forgotten loans? Pakistan should trade carefully, world is changing, no assumptions can be made.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashraf P
Dec 22, 2020 08:41am
Saudi Arabia is Pakistan's true friend. As a true friend the Saudis don't want Pakistan to get into debt. That's why they asked for their money back.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravi
Dec 22, 2020 08:45am
Pakistan did not paid. China paid the money
Reply Recommend 0
Pakistani Ahmad Dar Chodhary
Dec 22, 2020 08:46am
Will we still get loans? Will we still get loans?
Reply Recommend 0
Gt
Dec 22, 2020 08:47am
@Rahim , this is the problem, learn to earn first. Why dependency on others. Who is IK to instruct countries to write off loans. Be responsible and pay what was loaned.
Reply Recommend 0
Chacha Jee
Dec 22, 2020 08:47am
Saudis got there money back...rest is just a talk. Will Saudis allow another joy ride to PM Imran Khan in their royal aircraft? I don't think so. ...
Reply Recommend 0
Ms. Ranjan
Dec 22, 2020 08:59am
Which debt is worse? Saudi or Chinese?
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 22, 2020 09:00am
Just keep Mr Qureshi from making any threatening statements against Saudi Arabia and things should settle down over time.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 22, 2020 09:06am
@Thunderbird, Easier said than done especially if Saudi's ask for repayment of all old loans that they have generously forgiven.
Reply Recommend 0
BANDHU
Dec 22, 2020 09:18am
So ye let’s be friends again once you pay all my money
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 22, 2020 09:19am
@Fastrack, Watching the show science a long time.
Reply Recommend 0
Madhan Rajendran
Dec 22, 2020 09:29am
Saudi is going to invest 100 billion dollars in India
Reply Recommend 0
Tornado
Dec 22, 2020 09:36am
There may be more to the meeting than claimed. It is strange that Saudi comes and meets PM after payment of loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Dec 22, 2020 09:40am
Picture speaks volumes. PM meeting ambassador.
Reply Recommend 0
AinOther
Dec 22, 2020 09:43am
Maybe Saudis want us to grow up and get serious about our financial problems. They intend to give us lessons in elegant economy you know...
Reply Recommend 0
lkjh
Dec 22, 2020 09:45am
Toes go through israel
Reply Recommend 0
MUKOO
Dec 22, 2020 09:46am
It's just a matter of time that the Saudis will become irrelevant to Pakistani interests, as they are floated by oil and the arrival of electric batteries along with low oil price is taking a toll on their net revenue and they are seeing it and have become panic.
Reply Recommend 0
Optimist
Dec 22, 2020 09:50am
Stop borrowing, starve but do not borrow. Have some self respect fellow country men.
Reply Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 22, 2020 09:50am
Congrats paying off loans with a higher interest loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Jawed Sheikh
Dec 22, 2020 09:50am
Why can't we as a sovereign country develop our economy to a point, where we do not have to take loans and the succumb to unnecessary pressures, from so called friendly countries. no body is a friend when you take a loan and ask for deferment or write off.
Reply Recommend 0
Optimist
Dec 22, 2020 09:53am
@Hwh, Which the Chinese will give, and Pakistan will repay the Chinese at higher interest rate.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 22, 2020 10:03am
@Dr.M.S.Awan, what has Pakistan got to offer?
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 22, 2020 11:02am
Until Imran Khan and SM Queresh keep giving immature and controversial statements aimed at hurting the traiditional allies, no amount of publicity of such one on one meetings will be of use. KSA already made a decision to not extend any more loans to Pakistan and recover existing ones It already took away credit facility for petroleum. No matter what, China can only give hard loans in the name of CPEC but countries like KSA can do more benefit with soft loans and deferred payments.
Reply Recommend 0
Vaibhav
Dec 22, 2020 11:05am
China owns Pak now
Reply Recommend 0
JustSaying
Dec 22, 2020 11:07am
@bhaRAT©, " Just keep Mr Qureshi from making any threatening statements against Saudi Arabia and things should settle down over time...." The Faces look Crooked with just one Crack in the Mirror......
Reply Recommend 0
Sunny S
Dec 22, 2020 11:08am
@Fastrack, when will Pakistan stand on its own feet??
Reply Recommend 0
Bilal Qamar
Dec 22, 2020 11:16am
@Fastrack, rightly said
Reply Recommend 0
Dave
Dec 22, 2020 11:18am
If I were you, I would have started a donation campaign from local and International Pakistanis and returned their money with smile.. India was once in the same situation and we have realized that Socialism will take us to grave, so we moved in the right direction and corrected all our mistakes that we made in the past... See what you can correct, so that you don't have to ask another $3B from Saudis..Just a friendly advise..
Reply Recommend 0
V. Shaikh
Dec 22, 2020 11:18am
This is the best thing that is happening to Pakistan in recent times. Money should only come in via trade deals and inestments. Watch this space.
Reply Recommend 0
Thinker
Dec 22, 2020 11:18am
Another U turn by Pm IK
Reply Recommend 0
Kusmo Dar
Dec 22, 2020 11:23am
@Fastrack, “..everyone saw 180 change in Trump”? Dont know about that but we did see Pak ‘doing more’ in Afghanistan and at home had put philanthropists like H Saeed in jail, even if for appearances.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 22, 2020 11:26am
Welcome back to the club and the clubhouse. As always, keep it up and hang on tough.
Reply Recommend 0
Nawazuddin Niyazi
Dec 22, 2020 11:33am
@Hassan Ashraf,
Reply Recommend 0
Nawazuddin Niyazi
Dec 22, 2020 11:33am
@Hassan Ashraf, Beggar don't return money, Janab e aala
Reply Recommend 0
Hi Mary Chung Chat Lee
Dec 22, 2020 11:37am
@Rahim , Turkey, Malaysia and Iran don't have money to throw in a well. Due to Covid19, most of the overseas Pakistanis are out of work since not many people are using taxis. So, not enough remittances
Reply Recommend 0
Curious Crow
Dec 22, 2020 11:39am
More pressure to recognise Israel ?
Reply Recommend 0
AW
Dec 22, 2020 11:40am
Imran khan is the first prime minister of the country who has rejected economic blackmail and the nation should be proud of him. Removing dependence on Saudi elk bring temporary economic hardship to Pakistanis but freedom is worth it
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Dec 22, 2020 11:40am
@Fastrack - "You just need a true leader like Khan..." True. Trump provided enough buffer to Pakistan in the last 2.5 yrs since Khan became the PM which allowed Pakistan to realign with China, Turkey, Russia, something that Nawaz didn't want to do even though the same Trump was the president when Nawaz was the PM, but, it all depends on the intentions which Nawaz never had. Now, with Biden in the WH is going to allow Pakistan to further reduce its dependency on Saudi oil by buying it from Iran.
Reply Recommend 0
Adnan Mazher Khan
Dec 22, 2020 11:43am
Only the country calling DO MORE has changed. Previously, it was USA now it's SA.
Reply Recommend 0
Kuldeep Singh Rana
Dec 22, 2020 11:47am
@MUKOO, That is why they need India not Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok
Dec 22, 2020 11:47am
@Rahim , turkey and iran are looking for loan themselves
Reply Recommend 0
Jamal Nasrullah
Dec 22, 2020 11:52am
Pakistan is playing its cards perfectly
Reply Recommend 0
Ali da Malanga
Dec 22, 2020 11:59am
@Sarcasm - "@Dr.M.S.Awan, what has Pakistan got to offer?" Pakistan has a lot to offer. Why do you think that Hindustan, US, UAE, and Saudi Arabia are against CPEC?
Reply Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 22, 2020 12:00pm
@Ms. Ranjan, both are same. Time will come Pakistan will borrow money from Saudi and China to repay their loan.
Reply Recommend 0
Salaria
Dec 22, 2020 12:05pm
@Fastrack, or China has Pakistan?
Reply Recommend 0
Dynamite
Dec 22, 2020 12:05pm
Reminder meeting for next instalment due date
Reply Recommend 0
Hitendra
Dec 22, 2020 12:09pm
Okay... You returned the loan.. partially... that's news (even though you took another loan to repay this one). Saudis are happy their money didn't go in vain as in past
Reply Recommend 0
Mehboob Ali Lalani
Dec 22, 2020 12:10pm
We are thankful to Saudi Arabia to support us at difficult time. Pakistan has done exceptionally well to pay back the amount. It is what the pride nation ought to do. Pakistan must control expenses within the quilt of income. We cannot live in borrowed money for forever. We have to make Pakistan sustainable. Well done the Prime Minister!
Reply Recommend 0
Mubeen
Dec 22, 2020 12:14pm
There were days when Saudis looked to us for help, i was a little kid then, and I remember how my late grandfather had meetings with people from overseas and he guided them on development.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohit Gupta
Dec 22, 2020 12:19pm
Taking from china giving to saudi is like taking from one bank and giving it to other bank.. Saudi’s meanwhile invest in India .. 15 billion usd in reliance refinary ..
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:32pm
@Venkat, " Time will come Pakistan will borrow money from Saudi and China to repay their loan." Nobody will let a rival buy Pakistan for peanuts. Why would Saudis let Chinese have Pakistan for 3b when they can pay 4b, then why would Chinese let Saudis have for 4 when they can pay 5, and so on and so forth.
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Dec 22, 2020 12:34pm
Writing is on the wall; but Pakistan refuses to look at it
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Dec 22, 2020 12:34pm
Writing is on the wall but Pakistan refuses to look at it
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:35pm
@Adnan Mazher Khan, "Only the country calling DO MORE has changed. Previously, it was USA now it's SA." You mean USA failed?
Reply Recommend 0
Love love
Dec 22, 2020 12:36pm
@Fastrack, if you only care to know the half of it, you won't say that again
Reply Recommend 0
Baber
Dec 22, 2020 12:37pm
@Kuldeep Singh Rana, ya more charity needed in Hindustan, top priority making toilets
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:38pm
@Nawazuddin Niyazi, "Beggar don't return money, Janab e aala" Nobody gives loan to beggars either, Muhtaram.
Reply Recommend 0
MG
Dec 22, 2020 12:39pm
All iz well, all iz well
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:40pm
@Sunny S, "when will Pakistan stand on its own feet??" Why are you concerned? Take care of India.
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 22, 2020 12:40pm
@Ali da Malanga, sorry i forgot about the most important project in the world due to which every country is afraid of Pakistan,the CPEC,the gamechanger.
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 22, 2020 12:42pm
@Mehboob Ali Lalani, Pakistan has done exceptionally well to pay back the amount. It is what the pride nation ought to do - Pride in paying loan by taking another loan? True Pride?
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:45pm
@Madhan Rajendran, "Saudi is going to invest 100 billion dollars in India." Good, now you understand what KSA and UAE require from Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
vivek
Dec 22, 2020 12:46pm
@AW, Freedom from China debt?
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:46pm
@Sarcasm , "what has Pakistan got to offer?" Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 22, 2020 12:46pm
It is very difficult to normalise PAK-KSA ties till Pak continues strong ties with Turkey.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 22, 2020 12:47pm
@Hassan Ashraf, who stops?
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:48pm
@Ms. Ranjan, "Which debt is worse? Saudi or Chinese?' They are paying each other.
Reply Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 22, 2020 12:50pm
China gave recent emergency loan to Pakistan at 14% interest rate. The loan was used to repay KSA 1 Bn$
Reply Recommend 0
BAXAR
Dec 22, 2020 12:50pm
@Ibrahim S, "Why there is a constant need to rectified the friendship between these two countries," This is how it works on planet earth, we don't know about the rules on your planet.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Equal education
22 Dec 2020

Equal education

One cannot admire Ranjitsinh enough for his wisdom and vision.
Political dilemmas
Updated 21 Dec 2020

Political dilemmas

Uncertainty lies ahead for both sides with no assurance that their strategies will deliver the outcome they want.

Editorial

22 Dec 2020

Insufficient gas

SEVERAL gas consumers are facing shortages and a drop in pressure in Punjab and KP in spite of major cuts in supply...
Updated 22 Dec 2020

UAE visa issue

IN the field of international relations, sometimes differences between traditional allies do crop up, and it ...
22 Dec 2020

T20 series loss

PAKISTAN’S T20 series loss to New Zealand has not come as a surprise. The tour was always seen as a challenging ...
Updated 21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...