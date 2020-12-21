Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for Covid-19

Dawn.com | Imran GabolUpdated 21 Dec 2020
Punjab Chief minister Usman Buzdar. — DawnNewsTv/File
Punjab Chief minister Usman Buzdar. — DawnNewsTv/File

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

The chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said: "[Buzdar] had mild symptoms (fever and flu) since last night and is in self-isolation as per the advice of doctors."

Earlier today, Mashwani had said that doctors had advised the chief minister to rest and temporarily suspend all political and official engagements due to his health. He had also prayed for the chief minister's swift recovery.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the result of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) "conspiracy" to spread the coronavirus through rallies had finally come forward.

"Despite following all precautionary measures, the Punjab chief minister has tested positive," she said.

On Monday, Punjab reported 505 coronavirus and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 131,933 and the death toll stands at 3,638.

In view of the rising trend in Covid-19 cases, the provincial government had on Saturday enforced lockdowns in 40 areas of five cities. The city district and the police sealed 22 areas of Lahore, nine of Rawalpindi, four of Gujranwala, three of Gujrat and two localities of Hafizabad.

Speaking to Dawn on the condition of anonymity a day later, a senior Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department official lamented that the people were violating standard operating procedures during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wished Buzdar an "early recovery and the best of health".

PML-N Senator succumbs to virus

Earlier today, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen passed away from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Senate Secretariat.

She had been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in Islamabad last month after her condition deteriorated.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the Senator's passing, saying that her death has "deprived the Senate of a very active and progressive-thinking member".

She did not only serve the people in underdeveloped areas of Balochistan but also played an important role in Pakistani politics, he added.

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2020 06:33pm
Get well soon sir. The province needs you.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2020 06:37pm
As you sow, so shall you reap.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 21, 2020 06:52pm
From the day he has become chief minister he is in isloation ad we havent seen hom doing anything.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Dec 21, 2020 06:54pm
Nobody will notice. Already governance is in shambles under Buzdar. Why doesn't PM IK not know?
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 21, 2020 06:59pm
Smart isolation needed.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

China syndrome
Updated 21 Dec 2020

China syndrome

What started as a pivot is now a full-blown containment strategy.

Editorial

Updated 21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...
LoC aggression
Updated 21 Dec 2020

LoC aggression

Cross-LoC violence has intensified since Narendra Modi became prime minister of India
20 Dec 2020

Total impunity

A LOVED one forcibly disappeared and the family running from pillar to post to glean information of their ...
20 Dec 2020

Zoo closure

WITH the last two animals relocated to their new home, the curtain falls on the Islamabad Zoo. This week, Bubloo and...