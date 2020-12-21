Punjab CM Usman Buzdar tests positive for Covid-19

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

The chief minister's focal person for digital media, Azhar Mashwani, said: "[Buzdar] had mild symptoms (fever and flu) since last night and is in self-isolation as per the advice of doctors."

Earlier today, Mashwani had said that doctors had advised the chief minister to rest and temporarily suspend all political and official engagements due to his health. He had also prayed for the chief minister's swift recovery.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the result of the Pakistan Democratic Movement's (PDM) "conspiracy" to spread the coronavirus through rallies had finally come forward.

"Despite following all precautionary measures, the Punjab chief minister has tested positive," she said.

On Monday, Punjab reported 505 coronavirus and 34 deaths during the last 24 hours. The provincial total has risen to 131,933 and the death toll stands at 3,638.

In view of the rising trend in Covid-19 cases, the provincial government had on Saturday enforced lockdowns in 40 areas of five cities. The city district and the police sealed 22 areas of Lahore, nine of Rawalpindi, four of Gujranwala, three of Gujrat and two localities of Hafizabad.

Speaking to Dawn on the condition of anonymity a day later, a senior Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department official lamented that the people were violating standard operating procedures during the second wave of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain wished Buzdar an "early recovery and the best of health".

PML-N Senator succumbs to virus

Earlier today, PML-N Senator Kalsoom Parveen passed away from the coronavirus, according to a statement from the Senate Secretariat.

She had been put on a ventilator at a private hospital in Islamabad last month after her condition deteriorated.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani expressed grief over the Senator's passing, saying that her death has "deprived the Senate of a very active and progressive-thinking member".

She did not only serve the people in underdeveloped areas of Balochistan but also played an important role in Pakistani politics, he added.