Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

PM Imran launches 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to boost honey production

Dawn.comUpdated 21 Dec 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' to increase the production of honey through the plantation of trees.

Under the programme, the plantation of trees including Kao, Phulai, Ber, Kikar and other bee flora will be encouraged. A mechanism will be also be provided to support bee flora, improve the quality of honey production, provide livelihoods to beekeepers and sustain the activity through the provision of financial resources, Radio Pakistan reported.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran lauded the idea of using forests for honey production, saying it will provide jobs to locals. "When local people see they will make money and earn income, they will protect forests more than anyone," he said.

He noted that Pakistan's honey exports were very low despite there being a variety of honey in the country.

"We have 12 climatic zones which is very unique; 12 different zones mean 12 different habitats so we can make honey of different varieties," the premier said, adding that the government will assist producers with quality control, without which the product cannot be exported.

Prime Minister Imran also highlighted the potential of growing olive and avocado trees in the country, both of which he said had been planted in his home garden. Through olive plantation, Pakistan could be able to export olive oil and avoid the import of edible oil, he said.

He emphasised that one of his government's biggest responsibilities was to reduce environmental degradation and take measures to rescue and improve forest cover, rivers and air pollution.

He said the PTI government was the first to think about planting trees in Pakistan's history.

"We decided that one billion trees will be planted and we were made fun of," he said. "Even now our opponents don't admit that this can happen because no one has thought of this; no one has thought about what will happen beyond five years."

He said in order to achieve success for its tree plantation experiment, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had to confront the timber mafia and some forest guards were even killed in the process.

Prime Minister Imran noted that forest cover in Pakistan had fallen well below the world average, while groundwater was being polluted due to the pollution affecting rivers.

Concrete has replaced 70 per cent of the country's forest cover, he said, adding that unplanned cities like Lahore faced air pollution of dangerous levels, especially during winters, affecting the health of children and the elderly.

Noting that Pakistan was on the fifth spot on the list of countries likely to be most impacted by climate change, Prime Minister Imran said it was important for a government which thought about the welfare of its citizens and "doesn't think about the next election" to start planning from today how it will leave the country in a better state for coming generations.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (22)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Truthful
Dec 21, 2020 06:18pm
Yes your political environment is your priority
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Dec 21, 2020 06:18pm
Your political career environment is all u cared for since forever. It’s so obvious
Reply Recommend 0
M.S
Dec 21, 2020 06:20pm
Can someone explain what exactly is "Billion Tree Honey Initiative"??
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Dec 21, 2020 06:20pm
What about human degradation?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 21, 2020 06:22pm
regardless whether people go hungry!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 21, 2020 06:30pm
Continue fooling people.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 21, 2020 06:30pm
He is 100 percent right.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2020 06:31pm
Another excellent initiative. Keep going.
Reply Recommend 0
Ravinder Singh
Dec 21, 2020 06:34pm
Is govt first responsibility is not to fead there people???
Reply Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 21, 2020 06:51pm
@Dr.AsHamed., people go hungry because harvests fail, harvest fail because of lack of water, rain, soil erosion, climate changes. So many things are linked to climate change.
Reply Recommend 0
Rahim
Dec 21, 2020 06:52pm
Need food... grow economy and control prices please. When hungry can’t think about neighbors and other issues.
Reply Recommend 0
We the people
Dec 21, 2020 06:58pm
Just like tree campaign, it will have more corruption, who will count bees?
Reply Recommend 0
Ranjha
Dec 21, 2020 07:00pm
What a gem of person we have as our PM!
Reply Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 21, 2020 07:01pm
Great now the poor can eat wood with honey.
Reply Recommend 0
Tough-guy
Dec 21, 2020 07:16pm
What happened to Karachi Master Plan
Reply Recommend 0
Md
Dec 21, 2020 07:23pm
Trees are the breathing lungs of a country.
Reply Recommend 0
Sankar
Dec 21, 2020 07:25pm
Very good initiative. Happy if this becomes reality.
Reply Recommend 0
Mark
Dec 21, 2020 07:26pm
His priorities are really misplaced!!
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2020 07:32pm
He lives in dreamland
Reply Recommend 0
Bob Dolle
Dec 21, 2020 08:01pm
The PM of false promises. World record of false promises.
Reply Recommend 0
Asif A Shah
Dec 21, 2020 08:02pm
Excellent! PDM! Let Imran Khan come up with some more environment-friendly initiatives!
Reply Recommend 0
Guzni
Dec 21, 2020 08:03pm
Can we genuinely talk in MILLIONS - rather than big claims of BILLIONS please.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

China syndrome
Updated 21 Dec 2020

China syndrome

What started as a pivot is now a full-blown containment strategy.

Editorial

Updated 21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...
LoC aggression
Updated 21 Dec 2020

LoC aggression

Cross-LoC violence has intensified since Narendra Modi became prime minister of India
20 Dec 2020

Total impunity

A LOVED one forcibly disappeared and the family running from pillar to post to glean information of their ...
20 Dec 2020

Zoo closure

WITH the last two animals relocated to their new home, the curtain falls on the Islamabad Zoo. This week, Bubloo and...