Govt's biggest responsibility is to fix environmental degradation: PM Imran

Dawn.comUpdated 21 Dec 2020
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative' on Monday. — DawnNewsTV

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said one of his government's biggest responsibilities was to reduce environmental degradation and take measures to rescue and improve forest cover, rivers and air pollution.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the 'Billion Tree Honey Initiative', the premier said the PTI government was the first to think about planting trees in Pakistan's history.

"We decided that one billion trees will be planted and we were made fun of," he said. "Even now our opponents don't admit that this can happen because no one has thought of this; no one has thought about what will happen beyond five years."

He said in order to achieve success for its tree plantation experiment, the PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had to confront the timber mafia and some forest guards were even killed in the process.

Prime Minister Imran noted that forest cover in Pakistan had fallen well below the world average, while groundwater was being polluted due to the pollution affecting rivers.

Concrete has replaced 70 per cent of the country's forest cover, he said, adding that unplanned cities like Lahore faced air pollution of dangerous levels, especially during winters, affecting the health of children and the elderly.

Noting that Pakistan was on the fifth spot on the list of countries likely to be most impacted by climate change, Prime Minister Imran said it was important for a government which thought about the welfare of its citizens and "doesn't think about the next election" to start planning from today how it will leave the country in a better state for coming generations.

More to follow.

Truthful
Dec 21, 2020 06:18pm
Yes your political environment is your priority
Reply Recommend 0
Truthful
Dec 21, 2020 06:18pm
Your political career environment is all u cared for since forever. It’s so obvious
Reply Recommend 0
M.S
Dec 21, 2020 06:20pm
Can someone explain what exactly is "Billion Tree Honey Initiative"??
Reply Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Dec 21, 2020 06:20pm
What about human degradation?
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 21, 2020 06:22pm
regardless whether people go hungry!!
Reply Recommend 0

