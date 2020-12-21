Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

PM Imran should resign if he can’t resolve people’s problems: Bilawal

Dawn.com 21 Dec 2020
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday lashed out at the government for being "unaware" of ground realities and called on Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign if he cannot provide solutions to the issues being faced by the people.

Speaking to the media in Lahore, he said: "I think the government is not aware of ground realities. The current government doesn't realise the kind of issues the people are facing [and] their hatred for a system which deprives them of meals.

"Our puppet premier can't give an answer as to what he is doing for the public. He talks about wealth generation but that is not the answer," he said, adding that this was "enough evidence" for the premier to resign.

"If he doesn't have solutions for addressing the people's issues, he should resign. We have solutions for providing relief to the people," he said, adding that the PPP government did not "abandon" the public during the global financial crisis.

"The government and the premier have no answer for what is to be done for the people who are fed up with inflation, unemployment and poverty. He doesn't realise that the long march [to Islamabad] will take place."

He said that the 11-party opposition alliance will decide when and how the long march will take place. "These are PDM's cards to play. We will play them according to our will. But we will surely play these cards."

The PPP chairman also reiterated that the time for dialogue had passed, adding that the premier would not be able to "save himself" once the long march begins.

Earlier today, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated that the current PTI government has nothing to show for its two years in power.

"Did they manage to eliminate corruption? For two-and-a-half years they have used national institutions to exact political revenge under the guise of accountability," she said while speaking to reporters in Islamabad.

She added that inflation has increased from three per cent in 2018 to 14pc. "Inflation can't be eliminated when the government runs the mafias that steal from the people's pockets."

She said that the economy has not stabilised, adding that the nation was not paying taxes because it was aware of where the money was going. She said that despite the government's claim of not taking any loans, it had taken out loans worth billions in an effort to "hide its own theft".

'Confident opposition will take part in Senate polls'

Meanwhile, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Monday that 20 politicians, including PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, have serious life threats against them, adding that the politicians in question have been issued a high alert.

The minister said he was "confident" the opposition will take part in the Senate election. "They talk about respecting the sanctity of the vote but the majority of their families are abroad."

Ahmed said that PM Imran will complete his tenure, adding that a solution to the current problems being faced by the country can only be forged in Parliament.

Rubina Aleem
Dec 21, 2020 05:45pm
On same grounds Sind Govt should resign; bilawal set a good example first and then ask for PM's resignation.
Reply Recommend 0
Raza
Dec 21, 2020 05:59pm
Do you have an answer ? Then come out with it only thing you have till now is written speeches
Reply Recommend 0
SAB
Dec 21, 2020 05:59pm
By this logic, the PPP should resign for good and should never come back into power because this party has failed in every promise it made in 1970, especially the slogan of providing roti, kapra and makan!
Reply Recommend 0
Toni
Dec 21, 2020 06:03pm
"We have solutions for providing relief to the people," he said," ... and those Socio-Economic policies, where are they, why are you hiding them, show the public how you will do it because it has not worked in Sindh and Karachi under PPP 12 years of RULE, there has been no Governance by PPP, has it? Ask Karachi and Sindh people, go resign first and then hold elections, no fear!
Reply Recommend 0
PrakashG
Dec 21, 2020 06:06pm
He IS the people's problem!
Reply Recommend 0
Danny R
Dec 21, 2020 06:08pm
PPP should resign from Sindh first because people of Sindh deserve better medical services , education and transportation from which they are deprived for last 35 years. Bilawal should run for elections in his own PPP party first under the control of third party.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 21, 2020 06:21pm
I agree!!
Reply Recommend 0

