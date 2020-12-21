Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

Told UAE Pakistan won't recognise Israel until resolution of Palestinian issue: Qureshi

Dawn.comUpdated 21 Dec 2020
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the media on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing the media on the occasion of the Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said he had presented Pakistan's stance on Israel to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) foreign minister, categorically stating that Pakistan will not and can not establish a relationship with Israel until a concrete and permanent solution is found to the Palestine issue.

Qureshi was speaking to reporters in Multan after processions for the Urs of Hazrat Shah Rukn-i-Alam just a day after his visit to the UAE where he held high-level talks with the Emirati leadership.

During his visit, Qureshi said he had "heard and understood why the UAE took the steps it did to recognise Israel but presented Pakistan's stance on the issue very clearly".

"Pakistan in any situation cannot establish relations with Israel until a concrete and permanent solution is found to the problem of Palestine," said Qureshi.

The foreign minister said he explained to his UAE counterpart the depth of emotions and feelings the Pakistani nation had on the issues of Palestine and Kashmir. The UAE foreign minister "completely understood" these feelings of the Pakistani nation, according to Qureshi.

Qureshi was questioned by reporters on whether there was any pressure on Pakistan to recognise Israel to which he answered: "The prime minister has said this, I have clarified it and the Foreign Office (FO) has given a statement on this, there is no pressure by anyone on us."

"Number one, there will be no pressure on us nor there is. Number two, we have to make decisions keeping in mind Pakistan's interests in front of us and not due to any pressure. We have a policy and we are still steadfast on it."

'India not a replacement for Pakistan'

Qureshi also said he wanted to clarify that neither the UAE nor Saudi Arabia had any intention of making "India a replacement for Pakistan", adding that it was India's "misunderstanding" if it wished to make efforts towards that end.

Talks with his counterpart progressed according to his general expectations, Qureshi said, and he was reassured that the visa issue is a temporary one and will soon be cleared away.

Qureshi said a number of other issues concerning bilateral relations and how they could be further strengthened were discussed. He said he had also apprised the UAE foreign minister on developments on the intra-Afghan peace process — including the talks with the recent Taliban delegation at the FO.

The foreign minister also addressed recent revelations about information of a planned Indian surgical strike while he was in Abu Dhabi. He said he "immediately made the decision without wasting the opportunity" to hold a press conference where international media outlets were present to "send India a clear message".

He warned India from going forward with their "reckless action" of an alleged false-flag operation. Otherwise, he warned, Pakistan will give an "immediate and effective response".

"I have mentioned that any response of ours will be immediate and if the Afghan peace process is affected and the peace of the region is affected, then India will be [held] responsible for it," said Qureshi. He urged the UN and United Nations Security Council to notice when a state with atomic power acts irresponsibly and tries to thrust the world into crisis.

"India's real face has been uncovered through the dossier and the Indian Chronicles," said Qureshi, referring to the recent report by the EU DisinfoLab on the wide ranging Indian disinformation network. The dossier "with irrefutable evidence that India is sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan" had been shared with the international community and authorities, said Qureshi.

PDM

Addressing the opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Qureshi urged them to move beyond their "political agenda and think about the national agenda" due to the current coronavirus pandemic and threat alerts from India.

The foreign minister called on the PDM to reflect on what the needs of the nation are at this time because, "They are Pakistani and they should think about Pakistan."

Qureshi repeated his earlier claim that the PDM was divided within its ranks on the issue of resignations.

He addressed the PDM at large and said if they are adamant on giving resignations, then they should submit them by Dec 31 to the speaker of the National Assembly and speakers of the provincial assemblies.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (8)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Dr Calavary Ahmed Mohd
Dec 21, 2020 04:24pm
Very correct. Pakistan stand with umma
Reply Recommend 0
Majid
Dec 21, 2020 04:29pm
What benefit will UAE get by having Pakistan recognise Israel? Wonder if this is another of his loose talks. UAE did not bring it on the table to begin with and Qureshi started blaberring.
Reply Recommend 0
asdf
Dec 21, 2020 04:34pm
in first place .. why Pakistan has to explain to UAE ??
Reply Recommend 0
Science
Dec 21, 2020 04:36pm
What benefits a person get wearing mask without covering nose in such crowded places.
Reply Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 21, 2020 04:46pm
Our loss, Isreal is not begging to establish relation with the nation, they are scared of us not because of the big atom bomb that we have, but if diplomatic relation's are established we might ask them loan, Jews are scared of that. Dear FM grow up. Its not 1971 when selectors were surrendering to India but still Pakistan Radio was saying everything is fine. We are not fools.
Reply Recommend 0
Farrukh Munir
Dec 21, 2020 04:48pm
I think it would be best if ministers including the Prime minister learn to keep their months shut on any sensitive issues. Can someone ask Qureshi why did he need to make such a statement? Why do you need to explain to UAE about your foreign policies? And even if you did that, then keep it to yourself as friendly countries often discuss issues.
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 21, 2020 04:49pm
@Science, all these Pakistani politicians are fool and they want to fool common people so that they can continue to rule
Reply Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 21, 2020 05:08pm
Who asked Pakistan to recognise Israel ? Poor Pakistan now a relatively insignificant country in South-Asia & Middle-East.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

China syndrome
Updated 21 Dec 2020

China syndrome

What started as a pivot is now a full-blown containment strategy.

Editorial

Updated 21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...
LoC aggression
Updated 21 Dec 2020

LoC aggression

Cross-LoC violence has intensified since Narendra Modi became prime minister of India
20 Dec 2020

Total impunity

A LOVED one forcibly disappeared and the family running from pillar to post to glean information of their ...
20 Dec 2020

Zoo closure

WITH the last two animals relocated to their new home, the curtain falls on the Islamabad Zoo. This week, Bubloo and...