Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

Saudi Arabia suspends international flights and land and sea entry for a week

Reuters | Qazi Hassan 21 Dec 2020
Various flights of Pakistan International Airlines from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to cities of Saudi Arabia were cancelled. — APP/File
Various flights of Pakistan International Airlines from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to cities of Saudi Arabia were cancelled. — APP/File

Saudi Arabia suspended late on Sunday all international commercial flights for a renewable week except for the foreign flights already in the kingdom which will be allowed to leave, state news agency SPA reported quoting an interior ministry source.

The source added the entry to the kingdom through land and sea ports will be also suspended for a renewable week. These measures come after the spread of a new strain of Covid-19 among a number of countries.

As a result, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) also halted all its flights scheduled to Saudi Arabia in a directive issued early on Monday. Various flights from Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad to cities of Saudi Arabia were cancelled.

"Until flight permissions are restored, all flights will remain cancelled," said PIA spokesman Abdullah Khan.

He said that all affected passengers will be accommodated at the earliest as soon as flights are restored and urged passengers to provide their correct phone numbers so they can be contacted with updates.

Khan said that the PIA call centre should be contacted at 111 786 786 for any guidance or information.

