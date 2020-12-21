UAE royals arrive in Chagai for hunting Houbara bustards

A member of the UAE’s royal family is seen with falcons at Dalbandin Airport.—Dawn

CHAGAI: Eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday arrived in Chagai district for hunting Houbara bustards.

According to official sources, the royal hunters who arrived at Dalbandin Airport in a special plane were led by Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan. Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, accompanied the royal delegation.

The sources said the UAE hunters had arrived in Chagai for the first time as earlier they had been allotted hunting areas in Nok­kundi, Taftan and Saindak.

The royal hunters were received by civil and military officials at the airport. Later, they moved to their camp in the Kachanawar area by road amid tight security.

The UAE delegation comprises Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Al-Nahyan, Arif Mohammad, Moham­mad Ismail, Mohammad Matar Obaid Dalmouk, Mohammad Saeed Shuwain, Eid Jauaan Mohammad Al-Shamsi, Rashed Nayel Rasheed, Abdullah Awadh Saeed, Abdul Sattar, Ali Musabeh Mishar, Saeed Abdullah Ahmed and Tanveer Zia Dar.

The sources said the delegation, which was equipped with hunting instruments and falcons, would stay in the area for one week.

