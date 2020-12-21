Dawn Logo

UAE royals arrive in Chagai for hunting Houbara bustards

Ali Raza RindUpdated 21 Dec 2020
A member of the UAE’s royal family is seen with falcons at Dalbandin Airport.—Dawn
A member of the UAE’s royal family is seen with falcons at Dalbandin Airport.—Dawn

CHAGAI: Eleven members of the royal family of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Sunday arrived in Chagai district for hunting Houbara bustards.

According to official sources, the royal hunters who arrived at Dalbandin Airport in a special plane were led by Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Bin Mohammad Al Nahyan. Salar Khan Sanjrani, younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, accompanied the royal delegation.

The sources said the UAE hunters had arrived in Chagai for the first time as earlier they had been allotted hunting areas in Nok­kundi, Taftan and Saindak.

The royal hunters were received by civil and military officials at the airport. Later, they moved to their camp in the Kachanawar area by road amid tight security.

The UAE delegation comprises Sheikh Sultan Bin Tehnoon Al-Nahyan, Arif Mohammad, Moham­mad Ismail, Mohammad Matar Obaid Dalmouk, Mohammad Saeed Shuwain, Eid Jauaan Mohammad Al-Shamsi, Rashed Nayel Rasheed, Abdullah Awadh Saeed, Abdul Sattar, Ali Musabeh Mishar, Saeed Abdullah Ahmed and Tanveer Zia Dar.

The sources said the delegation, which was equipped with hunting instruments and falcons, would stay in the area for one week.

Indian Buddy
Dec 21, 2020 08:48am
The so-called UAE royal looks like a normal Pakistani Thelewallah from Karachi, so why do you guys take them so seriously, and act as if they are doing some big favour just by arriving in your country?
Reply Recommend 0
Nomad
Dec 21, 2020 08:56am
Disgusting! How about sparing a thought for poor endangered Bustards?
Reply Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 21, 2020 08:57am
Bend over and offer everything.
Reply Recommend 0
Rajive Sharma
Dec 21, 2020 09:19am
When they go back they will still reject the loan application.
Reply Recommend 0

