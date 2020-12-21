Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

EU activist seeks legal action against India over fake news network

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 21 Dec 2020
A European Union-based human rights activist has called for institution of a lawsuit against the Indian government to prevent recurrence of the propaganda. — File photo
A European Union-based human rights activist has called for institution of a lawsuit against the Indian government to prevent recurrence of the propaganda. — File photo

ISLAMABAD: Describing the EU DisinfoLab’s revelations about an Indian network involved in a fake news campaign as “enormously damaging”, a European Union-based human rights activist has called for institution of a lawsuit against the Indian government to prevent recurrence of such propaganda.

“This should have consequences for Indian government that has the final responsibility. The Indian government should be held accountable for this in the court,” said Mr Vermaut, an official member of the International Alliance for the Defence of Rights and Freedoms, an NGO with participatory status to the United Nations ECOSOC committee.

In an interview with Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Sunday, he suggested that all the victim parties needed to sit down together for legal proceedings against India for the “enormous damage” caused to Pakistan, China, the European Union, the United Nations as well as the minorities living in India, who were already suffering due to policies of New Delhi.

“If we do not do this, new sites will be created tomorrow. We will have to act on this,” said Mr Vermaut, who is also president of PostVersa, Human Rights and Fundamental Rights chapter.

Says EU DisinfoLab has made largest exposure of fake news sites in world

He said that the EU DisinfoLab’s revelations showed that even the Indian people were deceived by their government as it pretended to have the support of the largest parliament in the world and also the EU.

“Who would have ever thought that this would be possible that we could be so deceived today in 2020. No one would have ever thought that a country like India is dealing with such matters.”

Mr Vermaut said that he believed that such fake news campaigns could also be the manifestation of Indian jealousy over rising Pakistan which was attracting huge Chinese investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He stressed the need for “disinfecting” internet and freeing it from such fake websites and a large scale investigation into the issue.

Mr Vermaut observed that the campaign was just meant to isolate Pakistan and China and portray a good image of India.

The human rights activist said that it was the largest exposure of fake news sites in the world which had never happened before.

“This is of course not excusable. It is a form of propaganda that tries to put all Pakistani citizens and all Chinese people in a bad light. European Union was also put in bad light by associating it with its so-called support to Narendra Modi,” he added.

Mr Vermaut said it seemed that Indian intelligence services were involved in such matters as the false information drive was purely meant to hurt Pakistan and China.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Fastrack
Dec 21, 2020 08:36am
The world is speaking up against India.
Reply Recommend 0
Raj
Dec 21, 2020 08:37am
this guy was giving interview to some Islamabad research institute
Reply Recommend 0
Ash20
Dec 21, 2020 08:38am
Disinformation.
Reply Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 21, 2020 08:42am
This is way more embarrassing than getting all out for 36
Reply Recommend 0
Akshay
Dec 21, 2020 08:42am
If you put it this way, who is going to take you seriously?
Reply Recommend 0
Hassan Ashraf
Dec 21, 2020 08:56am
India has gone rogue.
Reply Recommend 0
DARR
Dec 21, 2020 09:16am
Indian jealousy over rising Pakistan which was attracting huge Chinese investment under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Now that is a statement one would expect from a person payed by either Pakistan or China.
Reply Recommend 0
Ram
Dec 21, 2020 09:18am
@Salman, or getting the pilot to drink tea.
Reply Recommend 0
vinamra singhai
Dec 21, 2020 09:25am
@Fastrack, Which world? And how that is impacting India?
Reply Recommend 0
Amir Shah
Dec 21, 2020 09:27am
The true face of India has been shown to the world number of times and yet world continues to look the other way because of the personal financial gains. Hypocrisy at its best.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

China syndrome
Updated 21 Dec 2020

China syndrome

What started as a pivot is now a full-blown containment strategy.

Editorial

Updated 21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...
Updated 20 Dec 2020

LoC aggression

THE targeting of a UN vehicle by Indian forces along the Line of Control as well as revelations by Foreign Minister...
20 Dec 2020

Total impunity

A LOVED one forcibly disappeared and the family running from pillar to post to glean information of their ...
20 Dec 2020

Zoo closure

WITH the last two animals relocated to their new home, the curtain falls on the Islamabad Zoo. This week, Bubloo and...