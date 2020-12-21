Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 21, 2020

Process of vaccine approval in Pakistan to be expedited

Ikram Junaidi 21 Dec 2020
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Covid-19 vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30. — Reuters/File
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Covid-19 vaccine" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken October 30. — Reuters/File

ISLAMABAD: With 15,000 of the 18,000 volunteers administered the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine, its clinical trial is expected to wind up within the current month and preparations to commence trial of another vaccine will begin.

University of Health Sciences Vice Chancellor and Scientific Task Force on Covid-19 member Dr Javed Akram told Dawn that 15,000 people — 80 per cent of the total volunteers — had been vaccinated and hoped that the trial would end in December.

The vaccine is under trial in 19 countries which will acquire it on priority.

In Pakistan, clinical trial of the Chinese vaccine began in September with the initial sample size of 10,000 volunteers. However, later the number was enhanced to 18,000.

The vaccine is Ribonucleic Acid based and will generate antibodies against the spikes as a result of which the virus will not be able to attach itself to the lungs.

“Though some of the volunteers who were administered Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine were hospitalised, not a single incident has occurred with the Chinese vaccine in Pakistan. Once the trial is completed, the process of vaccine registration will start. We will not waste a single minute as the country is losing almost 100 precious lives daily,” he said.

Replying to a question, Dr Akram said though trials of three more vaccines were in the pipeline, he hoped one of them would start in January 2021.

“It is Australian, insect-based, vaccine and arrangements are being made to get approval from the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (Drap) and National Bioethics Committee (NBC),” he said.

It is worth mentioning that NBC was established on the recommendation of the now defunct Pakistan Medical Research Council in 2004 to deal with issues relating to bioethics.

The sample size of the insect-based vaccine will be 13,000 volunteers.

“The Australian vaccine will be similar to the Chinese one as it also works on spikes and will be injected. However, it will be prepared in bodies of flies, which is why it is called insect-based vaccine,” Dr Akram said while replying to a question.

He said the virus would stop spreading once 75pc people were vaccinated across the country and was hopeful that a large quantity of the vaccine would become available in the second quarter of next year.

“By that time, not only will the vaccine be available in the international market, Pakistan will also get it free through Covax,” he said.

“We are part of Covax by Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), therefore free vaccine will be available for 20pc of our population,” Dr Akram said, adding that “we will also get the Chinese vaccine being prepared in collaboration with a Canadian partner”.

Meanwhile, data released by the National Command and Operation Centre showed that 80 deaths and 2,615 new cases were reported on Sunday, with 272 ventilators in use across the country.

In Multan, 46 per cent of the vents allocated for Covid-19 patients were occupied, 44pc in Islamabad, 33pc in Lahore and 26pc in Peshawar.

Data related to oxygen beds showed that 58pc of them were in use in Pesha­war, 41pc in Ab­­bottabad, 40pc in Rawalpindi and 38pc in Multan. According to data, 40,553 active cases were reported across the country on Sunday.

Published in Dawn, December 21st, 2020

Coronavirus
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Sarcasm
Dec 21, 2020 08:01am
So its the chinese vaccine only for superpower Pakistan,congratulations seriously.
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

China syndrome
21 Dec 2020

China syndrome

What started as a pivot is now a full-blown containment strategy.

Editorial

21 Dec 2020

Extreme positions

PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan’s wish to remodel the Senate election process has clearly hit a raw nerve with the...
21 Dec 2020

Covid in prisons

PAKISTAN’S overcrowded prisons are a Petri dish for disease even during ‘normal’ times. During a pandemic,...
21 Dec 2020

Health insurance

THE PTI government’s flagship health insurance project — Sehat Sahulat Programme — aimed at ensuring universal...
Updated 20 Dec 2020

LoC aggression

THE targeting of a UN vehicle by Indian forces along the Line of Control as well as revelations by Foreign Minister...
20 Dec 2020

Total impunity

A LOVED one forcibly disappeared and the family running from pillar to post to glean information of their ...
20 Dec 2020

Zoo closure

WITH the last two animals relocated to their new home, the curtain falls on the Islamabad Zoo. This week, Bubloo and...