'Make no mistake': India will get befitting response if it conducts false-flag operation, PM Imran says

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday informed the international community that India will be given a "befitting response" if it was reckless enough to carry out a "false-flag operation" against Pakistan.

In a series of tweets, the premier warned that India's BJP-led Hindu nationalist government will conduct such an operation against Pakistan to divert attention from the country's "internal mess".

His statement comes two days after Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi revealed in the United Arab Emirates that the government had credible information that India was planning a 'surgical strike' against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs and that it was trying to seek "tacit approval" for the move from its international partners.

"I want to again warn the world community, as India's internal problems mount, especially economic recession, growing farmers protests and mishandling of Covid-19, the Modi government will divert from the internal mess by conducting a false flag operation against Pakistan," the prime minister wrote.

Editorial: Modi and his cohorts would be well-advised not to try another stunt like the Pulwama affair

He made it clear that if India attempted such a move, "it would confront a strong national Pakistani resolve and be given a befitting response at all levels of the threat. Make no mistake."

Prime Minister Imran also condemned as "rogue behaviour" the targeting of a United Nations vehicle by Indian troops on Friday that was carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) near the Line of Control.

"In complete violation of international law, India's deliberate firing at LoC on UNMOGIP vehicle, despite clear UN markings and flying blue UN flag, shows India's total disregard for all international norms of acceptable state behaviour and respect for UNMOGIP law and UN," he said.

The premier noted that there had been 3,000 Indian ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary so far in 2020 alone. He said the "unprovoked firing deliberately targeting civilians" resulted in 276 casualties, of which 92 were women and 68 children.

'India planning strike'

Addressing a press conference in Abu Dhabi on Friday, Foreign Minister Qureshi warned that India was planning to undertake a military offensive against Pakistan.

“We have received information from intelligence sources that India intends to carry out a surgical strike on Pakistan to divert attention from its domestic situation and the precarious situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

This was the second time within the past fortnight that officials had warned about the possibility of an attack by India.

His presser came on the same day that the Indian army “deliberately” fired upon a UN vehicle carrying two military observers on a routine monitoring mission along the restive LoC in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), according to officials.

The vehicle was damaged by the firing but the officers remained unhurt.

Later on Friday, the UN confirmed that a UNMOGIP vehicle was damaged after it was hit by an “unidentified object” near Rawalakot. It said the incident was being investigated.