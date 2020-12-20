Dawn Logo

UAE visa restrictions for Pakistan 'temporary', due to Covid-19: Emirati FM

Dawn.com | Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 20 Dec 2020
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. — Photo courtesy Shah Mahmood Qureshi Twitter
UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan has said the decision to suspend the issuance of visas to Pakistani citizens was taken due to the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions are "temporary", it emerged on Sunday.

The United Arab Emirates had last month temporarily stopped issuing new visas to citizens of Pakistan and at least 11 other mostly Muslim majority countries

In a statement on Saturday, Foreign Minister Nahyan "affirmed the depth of the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and Pakistan, and recalled the keenness of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan on the relations during the early stages of establishment".

He stressed "the temporary nature of the recent restrictions imposed on the issuance of visas due to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic", according to the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation.

The move comes as a surprise because, even though Covid-19 infections and deaths have seen a rise in Pakistan in recent weeks, the country has been praised by the World Health Organisation, among others, for its handling of the health crisis. Some other countries with much higher caseloads were not barred by the UAE.

The statement was issued after Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi paid a two-day official visit to the UAE during which he held meetings with the top Emirati leadership.

Qureshi had met Nahyan on Thursday. He had apprised his counterpart of the difficulties being faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE, but no discussion about the visa issue was made public at the time.

During Qureshi's visit, the two sides exchanged views on the latest developments in the region and discussed ways to coordinate responses on issues of interest, the UAE foreign ministry said.

Nahyan "affirmed the depth of the distinguished relations between the two friendly countries and the keenness to enhance and develop further aspects of joint cooperation across all fields".

He reiterated the UAE’s appreciation of the Pakistani community in the Gulf country, saying more than 1.5 million members of the Pakistani diaspora enjoyed safety and stability in "their second country the UAE". He also praised their "great role and active contribution" to the growth and prosperity of the UAE.

Recalling that Pakistan was among the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with the UAE, Nahyan said the two friendly peoples and countries shared strong historical ties that "enhance prospects of their broad cooperation across all fields", according to the ministry's handout.

"The close relations between the UAE and Pakistan have continued to strengthen over the past decades and translated into multi-faceted cooperation, which represents a unique case in Arab-Asian relations in the region, as political relations between the UAE and Pakistan are based on a long history of joint action, trust, and respect," the UAE foreign minister said.

"The UAE and Pakistan enjoy close relations and historical ties across political, economic, cultural and social domains, established on solid foundations of mutual friendship and respect."

In a statement on Sunday, the Foreign Office in Islamabad said Foreign Minister Qureshi in his meetings with the Emirati leadership had raised the issues pertaining to visa restrictions on Pakistani nationals as well as the welfare of the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE, among other matters.

"Qureshi was assured that the visa restrictions were temporary in nature and were imposed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic," it added.

After the UAE visa suspension in November, the Foreign Office had said the decision was "believed to be related to the second wave of Covid-19" but added that it had reached out to UAE to seek further clarity. The FO had, however, made clear that the suspension did not apply to those already holding valid visas.

Days later a report revealed the UAE had temporarily suspended the visas over security concerns. A source privy to the matter did not say what those concerns were but said the visa ban was expected to last for a short period.

Following that report, the FO denied there were security concerns that led to such a measure but this time said changes in UAE's visa policy had not been confirmed.

Pak UAE Ties
World

Anwar Saleem
Dec 20, 2020 06:35pm
There is no covid in India ??
Reply Recommend 0
Omar
Dec 20, 2020 06:42pm
It’s as if UAE did not even try about giving an excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
Taimur Khan
Dec 20, 2020 06:43pm
lame excuse.
Reply Recommend 0
SDA
Dec 20, 2020 06:44pm
What about India? Is it free of Covid?
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 20, 2020 06:47pm
If this was the outcome of the visit, then why travel to the UAE for that? Could have had a meeting on ZOOM
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2020 06:47pm
Now look at the obsessed haters burn. What sad, hate filled lives.
Reply Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 20, 2020 06:49pm
UAE had to give an excuse. So we give them a bit of time, max two months. Covid graph already flattering in Pakistan.
Reply Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 20, 2020 06:50pm
That's it Modiji?
Reply Recommend 0
Gamer
Dec 20, 2020 06:51pm
All countries banned by uae are muslim countries? It is sure the reason given is to calm down qureshi and leave UAE with a smile
Reply Recommend 0
Yasin Malik
Dec 20, 2020 06:53pm
LOL.... hehehehehehe
Reply Recommend 0
Ponty Chaddha
Dec 20, 2020 06:55pm
No COVID restrictions for India, So does that mean Pakistanis are spreading the Corona?
Reply Recommend 0
Usman
Dec 20, 2020 06:56pm
Lollzz.. yea, India has been CORONA free for centuries! But who cares. PTI supporters are gonna buy and love this lollypop as usual.
Reply Recommend 0
Indus valley
Dec 20, 2020 06:59pm
If covid is the reason, UAE should have suspended visas from India which has the second highest covid cases in the world.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 20, 2020 07:01pm
No restriction on the US where they have 17 million confirmed cases.
Reply Recommend 0
JOY
Dec 20, 2020 07:01pm
Temporary shame for long term insult.
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 20, 2020 07:01pm
UAE knows that testing in Pakistan is not up to mark. The decision came after around 30 Pakistanis who arrived in Hong Kong on board an Emirates flight tested positive for the virus. Imran Khan’s government is fudging COVID numbers
Reply Recommend 0
Drr
Dec 20, 2020 07:02pm
what a paradox,country with more than 10 million corona positives no ban,but this country with "smart lockdown and successful" control is banned.life is really harsh.
Reply Recommend 0
Sadiq
Dec 20, 2020 07:04pm
@Lahori , I don't think so. If that was the case, UAE wouldnt let Pakistanis use Emirates airlines at all.
Reply Recommend 0
Abdul
Dec 20, 2020 07:06pm
@Anwar Saleem , neither in USA, respected UAE FM, please kindly don't insult the intelligence of the people of Pakistan. If there is pandemic in Pakistan, then why are Arab's coming to Pakistan to hunt the birds.
Reply Recommend 0
Sagar Vairagar
Dec 20, 2020 07:07pm
Its matter between UAE and Pakistan without India involvement. But still 6 comments out of 14 had objection on India. I think foreign policy of one country to hate other country will never beneficial for countries progress.
Reply Recommend 0
Jaya
Dec 20, 2020 07:14pm
The world is tired of Pakistan and Pakistanis need to understand it for own sake. Please stop embarrassing the world by asking money each and every where ,every time & complaining about India.
Reply Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 20, 2020 07:16pm
Sad news for RSS devotees!
Reply Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 20, 2020 07:19pm
@Drr, there is no paradox. It doesn’t matter how many in a country were infected, recovered or active. If that is the case all VISAs to USA would have been banned. What is important is whether testing in a country and testing before on boarding a flight is robust. 30 Pakistanis were tested positive once they reached Hong Kong and not within Pakistan, what does that tell you. PTI government’s failure shows in inadequate testing
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 20, 2020 07:23pm
The gentleman is not being truthful.
Reply Recommend 0
Citizen
Dec 20, 2020 07:24pm
The gentleman is not being truthful.
Reply Recommend 0
conspiracy_theory
Dec 20, 2020 07:24pm
Now IK an SMQ will celebrate this as a victory.
Reply Recommend 0
Fatcrack
Dec 20, 2020 07:26pm
Ok, sure, this is because of COVID... keep telling yourself that..
Reply Recommend 0
Imran
Dec 20, 2020 07:29pm
It is temporary till Pakistan acknowledges Israel and stops harping against India. Covid19 has more widespread in India. People who don't get the message will never get it.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkata
Dec 20, 2020 07:31pm
So problem is not that Pakistan is banned for visas. Indians are not banned.
Reply Recommend 0
Rohan
Dec 20, 2020 07:32pm
Proud moment, at least UAE responded.
Reply Recommend 0
Venkataraman Iyer
Dec 20, 2020 07:33pm
@Fastrack, what else can be done ..after two months give another two
Reply Recommend 0
Adi purush
Dec 20, 2020 07:35pm
Then how much time....?
Reply Recommend 0
Gopinath
Dec 20, 2020 07:37pm
Visit of FM is not to get visa ban lifted for the poor Pakistani workers, but to get visa ban imposed on Indians. If visa ban is imposed on Indians, he will feel his mission is a great success!!!
Reply Recommend 0

