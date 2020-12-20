New Zealand 91-1 at the end of 10 overs in second T20 against Pakistan

New Zealand have scored 91 runs for the loss of one wicket in 10 overs in their chase of 164 runs to win the second Twenty20 international against Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday.

Martin Guptill and Tim Seifert opened the innings for the Black Caps, with Seifert hitting a four on Shaheen Shah Afridi's ball on only the second ball of the first over. Guptill continued in the next over, hitting a six and a four, almost getting run out as he misjudged Haris Rauf's delivery while running for a single.

Guptill was caught out in the fourth over on Faheem Ashraf's ball. He was replaced by Kane Williamson who scored six runs off eight balls.

Seifert continued with spectacular batting, hitting three sixes and two fours to put New Zealand well over the required run rate. The Black Caps also made good use of Imad Wasim's bowling, scoring 10 runs off the six balls.

Seifert completed his half-century in the next over, hitting another four in a spectacular sweep shot on Shadab Khan's ball.

Pakistan's innings

With a 99-run streak, Mohammad Hafeez, who was out on the first ball when New Zealand won the opening match on Friday by five wickets, was the only batsman to find form two days later.

In a stay of 57 balls, he peppered the boundary with 10 fours and five sixes as Pakistan reached 163 for six in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

Mohammad Rizwan (22) was the only other batsman to pass the 20-run mark.

For New Zealand, Tim Southee took four wickets for 21.

Earlier, Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat. “It looks to be a very good pitch and we want to get a good score on the board,” said stand-in captain Shadab Khan.

Shadab also won the toss and opted to bat in the first match only to lose by five wickets on Friday.

With the injured Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman still not available, the pressure was on Abdullah Shafique and Hafeez to get runs in Hamilton.

“We were rusty in the last game but hopefully we will do better here,” Shadab said with Pakistan keeping the same lineup.

New Zealand celebrate the wicket of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the second T20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Sunday. — AFP

New Zealand have made four changes, with Kane Williamson returning from paternity leave to lead the side and with Test bowlers Tim Southee, Trent Boult and Kyle Jamieson being added.

It meant there was no room for Jacob Duffy who, in the first match, produced the best figures by a New Zealand bowler in a Twenty20 debut.

“It's a good surface here usually, we need to do the job first up with the ball,” Williamson said.

“It was a good performance at Eden Park and it's important that we stick to our plans and adapt to the new conditions.”

Squads:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson (capt), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan, Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali, Mohammad Hafeez, Shadab Khan (capt), Khushdil Shah, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf.