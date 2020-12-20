New border crossing point with Iran opened in Gwadar

GWADAR: Minister for Defence Production Zuba­ida Jalal opened another official border crossing point with Iran here on Saturday.

After Taftan, Gwadar Ramdhan is the second international border crossing point between Iran and Pakistan. Taftan has been facing tremendous pressure as it is used for trade and by thousands of pilgrims every year.

Taftan border crossing point is being used for more than 70 years.

The minister also inaugurated an immigration office of the Federal Investigation Agency at the new entry point at a ceremony held at border post-250 inside Iran.

Speaking on the occasion, Ms Jalal termed the opening of the second crossing point with Iran historic and said that for centuries the people of Gwadar had longed for Taftan-like immigration facilities.

She said that new crossing point would facilitate the peoples of the two countries to travel and for trade.

“The opening of another international border crossing point will also stre­n­gthen bilateral ties and increase economic acti­vities between the two countries significantly,” Ms Jalal said, adding that today’s step would also help establish border markets as dec­ided by the Pakistan-Iran joint border commission.

Ms Jalal, who belongs to the Mand area of Kech district of Makran division, said that with the establishment of a second crossing point at international border the pilgrims would also safely proceed to Iran without any fear. She said at present the pilgrims had to travel to Taftan from Quetta and on their return from Iran to Quetta amid heavy security.

While referring to a fence being erected at Pak-Iran border, the minister said that with the completion of the project the security situation would improve in border areas.

Balochistan FIA’s Director General Shakeel Ahmed Durrani, Governor General of Sistan-Baluchestan Ali Mohammad Azad, Iranian Minister Mohammad Aslam, Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Ahmed Ali, Federal Additional Secretary Commerce Umair Karim and Deputy Secretary Ms Ansia, Federal Board of Revenue (F&C) Chief Mohammad Saeed Khan Jadoon, Provincial Additional Secretary Industries and Commerce Manzoor Hussain, GIEDA Managing Director Ataullah Jogezai, Deputy Commissioner Gwadar retired Major Abdul Kabir Khan, Deputy Commissioner Kech retired Major Ilyas Kabzai and senior Pakistani and Iranian civil and military officials attended the ceremony.

Published in Dawn, December 20th, 2020