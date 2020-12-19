Dawn Logo

PTM's Ali Wazir, other leaders remanded in police custody till Dec 30

Naeem Sahoutara 19 Dec 2020
PTM MNA Ali Wazir was arrested from Peshawar and moved to Karachi on Friday. — Photo courtesy Ali Wazir Twitter/File
An anti-terrorism court on Saturday remanded in police custody Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) MNA Ali Wazir and three others in a case pertaining to allegedly using provocative language against state institutions at a gathering in Karachi.

Police claimed to have booked and detained PTM leaders, including Ali Wazir, Noor Tareen, Sher Ayub Hussain and Basirullah, for allegedly using defamatory, provocative and undesirable language against state institutions and the Pakistan Army during a rally in Sohrab Goth on December 9.

Wazir was reportedly arrested from Peshawar in connection with the case on the request of the Sindh police and was flown to Karachi on Friday.

On Saturday, the investigating officer produced the detained PTM lawmaker and others before the administrative judge of the anti-terrorism court to seek their physical remand for interrogation and investigation.

The IO informed the court that Wazir and others had organised a rally without seeking prior permission from authorities, and delivered speeches using provocative language against state institutions.

He said that the custody of the suspects was required to complete the investigation and other legal formalities. The IO requested the judge to grant physical remand of the suspects till January 17.

However, the judge remanded them in police custody till December 30 with directions to the IO to produce them on the next date along with an investigation report.

