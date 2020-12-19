Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2020

One sentenced to death, another handed life imprisonment for murder of army officer in Islamabad

Tahir Naseer 19 Dec 2020
A sessions court in Islamabad convicted two men, Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique, for the murder of Major Mohammad Laraib of the Special Services Group. — Creative commons/File
A sessions court in Islamabad convicted two men, Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique, for the murder of Major Mohammad Laraib of the Special Services Group. — Creative commons/File

A sessions court in Islamabad convicted two men, Bait Ullah and Gul Siddique, for the murder of Major Mohammad Laraib of the Special Services Group (SSG) last year.

Additional sessions judge Muhammad Ali Warriach sentenced Baitullah to death while Gul Siddique was handed life imprisonment. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs500,000 on each of the accused.

Maj Laraib was stationed in Attock and had come to the capital in an official capacity. After finishing his duty, he was meeting a friend in G-9 when he was murdered on Nov 21, 2019. Police officials had arrested two suspects the next month by mobile phone tracing.

The verbal order in the case was given two days ago. In a written order issued on Saturday, the judge noted police had recovered an empty shell of a 30-bore pistol from the crime scene.

When Siddique was arrested and searched, he also had a 30-bore pistol on him, the verdict said. During his physical remand, Bait Ullah revealed details which led the police to another 30-bore pistol, which forensic tests showed was the weapon used to commit the crime.

Further revelations by both suspects also led the police to recover the major's original computerised national identity card (CNIC), Rs2,000 which were stolen from him and a brown purse that belonged to the deceased's friend, the judgment said.

It also made note of the the officer's friend's testimony in which she said that on the night of Nov 21, 2019, Maj Laraib had picked her up from her hostel and they had gone to have coffee, and later to the F-9 park.

While they were in the park, both suspects appeared and Bait Ullah asked the major to "hand over whatever you have". She said Bait Ullah had kicked the major twice and asked him to hand over his wallet. However, upon his resistance, Bait Ullah shot the major in the head.

"From what has been discussed, I am of the opinion that both accused in furtherance of their common intention while committing robbery committed Qatl-e-Amd of Major Laraib, hence they are held guilty and convicted u/s 302-6/34 PPC as Tazeer read with 397," the judge wrote.

"The recovery of snatched articles (purse and CNIC) have also proved against both the accused persons. They are also held guilty of retaining stolen property and are convicted u/s 411 PPC," the order stated.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of police reform
19 Dec 2020

Politics of police reform

It is ironic that political governments have not built on the democratic principles of a law introduced by a dictator.
Pakistan’s positives
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s positives

A concerted campaign has been waged to deflate the morale of the nation.

Editorial

Updated 19 Dec 2020

Heavily in debt

PAKISTAN’S foreign debt and liabilities have been increasing rapidly over the last several years. The government ...
19 Dec 2020

Afghan Taliban visit

THE Afghan peace process is in a critical phase as several developments within and outside Afghanistan are likely to...
19 Dec 2020

Amir’s retirement

FAST bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit international cricket this week at the age of 28 has drawn...
18 Dec 2020

Alarming numbers

IN a dark manifestation of the dreaded consequence of lax prevention practices across the country, it emerged on...
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Provincial autonomy

The way in which the govt has put across its intentions gives the impression as if it is giving provinces money as charity.
18 Dec 2020

Biden & Yemen war

AS Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House next month, one foreign policy item that should be on top of his...