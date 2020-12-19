Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2020

India slump to lowest ever score as Australia clinch first Test

AFPUpdated 19 Dec 2020
India's captain Virat Kohli (2/R) congratulates Australia's captain Tim Paine (2/L) on the third day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide on December 19. — AFP
India's captain Virat Kohli (2/R) congratulates Australia's captain Tim Paine (2/L) on the third day of the first cricket Test match between Australia and India played in Adelaide on December 19. — AFP
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec 19. — AP
India's Virat Kohli, left, begins to walk off after he was caught out for 4 runs against Australia on the third day of their cricket test match at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide, Australia, Saturday, Dec 19. — AP

A devastated India crashed to their lowest ever score of 36 on Saturday as Australia ran riot to win the opening Test in Adelaide by eight wickets after Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins produced a bowling masterclass.

India started the third day of the pink-ball Test on nine for one and with a 62-run lead, looking to build a competitive second innings total for the hosts to chase.

But their hopes were left in tatters by a wicket with bounce and deviation as Hazlewood took 5-8, including his 200th Test wicket, and Cummins 4-21.

Wicketkeeper Tim Paine claimed five catches as the bowlers found the edge.

“I didn't expect it to come that quick, I was expecting a real dogfight,” said skipper Paine. “To hang in, give our bowlers a chance, and then turn up and start the day the way we did, full credit to our bowling attack again.

“It's nice to get off to a good start. Chuffed with the way we bowled in this Test.”

It was an incredible Indian collapse, with no batsman reaching double figures during a capitulation that lasted less than 22 overs, in contrast to their battling first innings' 244.

That included skipper Virat Kohli, who fell for four and now heads home for the birth of his first child, leaving his stunned team to face three more Tests, starting in Melbourne on Boxing Day, without him. Ajinkya Rahane will assume the captaincy.

“It's very hard to put those feelings into words,” said a disconsolate Kohli.

“We had a lead of 60-odd when we arrived, and then just collapsed. We played two days of good cricket to get in a position and then just lose it in an hour. It really hurts.”

India's previous Test low was 42 against England at Lord's in 1974. Their 36 was the joint fourth lowest of all time, with New Zealand's 26 facing England in 1955 at Auckland the worst ever.

The carnage left Australia, who scored 191 in the first innings, needing 90 to win, with out-of-form Joe Burns hitting a confidence-building 51 not out, including a six to win the match.

Matthew Wade made 33 and Marnus Labuschagne six with Steve Smith not out one.

In trouble

Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli in Adelaide on December 19. — AFP
Australia's Pat Cummins (L) celebrates with teammates after dismissing India's captain Virat Kohli in Adelaide on December 19. — AFP

Cummins wasted no time removing nightwatchman Jasprit Bumrah for two in the second over of the day, temping him to push at a slower ball that popped back up to him.

That brought the stubborn Cheteshwar Pujara to the crease. He saw off an over from Cummins, but that was as good as it got for the veteran who fell without scoring. Cummins, the world's number one Test bowler, sent down a delivery that had to be played and Pujara caught an edge that carried to wicketkeeper Paine.

It left India on 15 for three, and it only got worse with opener Mayank Agarwal back in the pavilion five balls later for nine, again caught by Paine on Hazlewood's opening delivery.

Hazlewood and Paine again combined to get rid of Rahane for naught, after which Cummins picked up the massive wicket of Kohli.

The superstar batsman had smacked Cummins for four but was gone the next ball after a review, caught by debutant Cameron Green as he attempted a cover drive.

At 19 for six, India were in real danger of making their lowest ever score and when Wriddhiman Saha (4) chipped a Hazlewood delivery to Marnus Labuschagne and Ravi Ashwin was out next ball it became a reality.

A four from Hanuma Vihari spared them some shame, taking India past New Zealand's all-time low. But Vihari (8) didn't last much longer, caught by Paine with Hazlewood again doing the damage to complete an excellent five-wicket haul, before Mohammed Shami was forced to retire hurt after a Cummins thunderbolt hit his right arm.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (43)
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Thunderbird
Dec 19, 2020 12:34pm
This lndian effort has become a laughing stock in cricket world.
Reply Recommend 0
Tamza
Dec 19, 2020 12:35pm
The un-incredible India bubble bursts!
Reply Recommend 0
Bharat Dave
Dec 19, 2020 12:36pm
Pathetic and shameful.
Reply Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 19, 2020 12:38pm
True hyped strength and fake power of the biggest media-hyped team in the world led by a selfish, eccentric, self-centered, ego-centric and ethnocentric skipper has been exposed before the whole world, as the it got out for a trifle, meager, small, scanty, stingy, slender and minor score of 36 in their second inning on day three of the ongoing first cricket test match against the hosts at the world famous Adelaide Cricket Stadium in Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 19, 2020 12:43pm
'Australia's world-class pace attack dismissed India for their lowest ever Test score of 36 on Saturday, with the hosts needing 75 to win the opening Test in Adelaide at dinner after an incredible batting collapse.' Modi magic.
Reply Recommend 0
Ashok-Delhi
Dec 19, 2020 12:44pm
This is absolutely embarrassing. The way our team is playing in Australia this 36 runs record will be broken in the next test. This is the reason India was the only team which refused to play day-night test match in Australia in the past. I hope India cancel IPL contracts of Australian bowlers who got India out for 36 today.
Reply Recommend 0
Yusuf
Dec 19, 2020 12:44pm
More humiliation awaited. India is a country of fantasy. Be it war or sports ,she can win only in bollywood movie not the real.
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Dec 19, 2020 12:46pm
These are not tailor made batting pitches for india. . India always struggle when playing outside. .
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Dec 19, 2020 12:47pm
Who calls Indian batting the best of world ? :)
Reply Recommend 0
Hani_Layyah
Dec 19, 2020 12:51pm
BCCI should learn this to reform its wickting standards. .They always rely on flat track just to capture mammoth scoring and self appeased records. .
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 19, 2020 01:00pm
Great Indian team. Excellent
Reply Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 19, 2020 01:00pm
Record breaking Indian team
Reply Recommend 0
Jibran khan
Dec 19, 2020 01:06pm
Not dismissed they still had one wicket standing.hope they come back strong in the next match.
Reply Recommend 0
Imran Khawaja
Dec 19, 2020 01:08pm
India is number one team in the world playing in their home. Playing overseas is different story. All out for 36 today. I am afraid same fate awaiting for their step brother Pakistan against New Zeland in the up coming test series.
Reply Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Dec 19, 2020 01:20pm
Pathetic batting display by India in the 2nd innings.
Reply Recommend 0
Ali
Dec 19, 2020 01:23pm
Woo hoo Oh Yeah. India got humiliated by Australia. Congratulations to Australia for this magnificent victory.
Reply Recommend 0
Karim Hunzai (Berlin)
Dec 19, 2020 01:26pm
Under Modis India everything is possible
Reply Recommend 0
John
Dec 19, 2020 01:26pm
Indians turned out to be chickens in Australia!
Reply Recommend 0
Ihtesham Kayani
Dec 19, 2020 01:27pm
11 Abhinandans came down like MIGs in Adelaide.
Reply Recommend 0
Umar
Dec 19, 2020 01:36pm
I know it's bad to gloat at another's failure but after the way Indian fans mocked the Pakistani performance against NZ, this feels well deserved. Congratulations India, you just pulled a Pakistan: dropping sitters, losing from a strong position, and bowled out for 36.
Reply Recommend 0
Idris
Dec 19, 2020 01:44pm
Fantastic Atleast there is some record
Reply Recommend 0
M.Jan
Dec 19, 2020 01:46pm
What an embarrassment for a team with arguably the best batting side in the world. One feels sorry for Kohli who is expecting the birth of his first child and it would have been nice if he had left the team on a high in Australia while returning to be with his wife.
Reply Recommend 0
blunt
Dec 19, 2020 01:47pm
embarrassing defeat to the giants of IPL on dead indian wickets
Reply Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 19, 2020 01:51pm
India's weakness to play away games exposed yet again. Brilliant bowling by the Australians.
Reply Recommend 0
Billybull
Dec 19, 2020 01:54pm
winning and losing all are in games. So, this 36 run India's lowest run it's not a big surprise.Next game we will get 360 runs against Australian Cricket team in Australia ground.
Reply Recommend 0
Daryl Wyatt
Dec 19, 2020 01:57pm
They still made 36 well done india :)
Reply Recommend 0
mariah
Dec 19, 2020 02:00pm
very few Indians would be visiting dawn website today !! Have good rest.!!
Reply Recommend 0
Joe
Dec 19, 2020 02:02pm
Please remember Virat believes in setting world records. So here is another one for him.Lowest ever test scire by India .
Reply Recommend 0
Karachi King
Dec 19, 2020 02:04pm
Wow, this has never happen in cricket history... Australia just kneel them
Reply Recommend 0
Kashif
Dec 19, 2020 02:08pm
Hahahahaha
Reply Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Dec 19, 2020 02:08pm
Just a bad day. Move on
Reply Recommend 0
Ahmed
Dec 19, 2020 02:11pm
Congratulations Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Baasha
Dec 19, 2020 02:13pm
Even Pakistan team is better than indian team
Reply Recommend 0
Cricfan
Dec 19, 2020 02:18pm
Indeed, Kohli made histopry in Australia.
Reply Recommend 0
Dam
Dec 19, 2020 02:19pm
Something to cheer else life was too monotonous
Reply Recommend 0
Aamir Alvi
Dec 19, 2020 02:26pm
India! All hype no substance!!!!
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Dec 19, 2020 02:27pm
To all Indian readers of Dawn, who jumped in every article related to Pakistan... please accept our condolences for this great defeat making history in world cricket..
Reply Recommend 0
Sheraz Ali
Dec 19, 2020 02:29pm
To our all Indian readers who always jumped unnecessarily in Dawn articles punishing comments in articles related to Pakistan, please accept our deepest condolences for this great defeat making record in cricket history
Reply Recommend 0
Surrender Modi
Dec 19, 2020 02:30pm
Australia should end tour and send India to play Hong Kong
Reply Recommend 0
Ash
Dec 19, 2020 02:31pm
India is going to ICC requesting change in rule from second test. They want 4 overseas players in their team like in IPL.
Reply Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 19, 2020 02:33pm
Indian batsmen should learn how to bat by watching Pakistan batting
Reply Recommend 0
Vigilante
Dec 19, 2020 02:35pm
A new low for Indian cricket team . This tour of Australia will be a nigjtmare for Indians.
Reply Recommend 0
LASTONE
Dec 19, 2020 02:41pm
Last night we insult the Pakistan cricket team for losing again newzealand, today we were humiliated by ausies, I think we indian should also behave ourself, start working for contribution to our country and our personal life, best wish for Pakistani too,
Reply Recommend 0

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of police reform
19 Dec 2020

Politics of police reform

It is ironic that political governments have not built on the democratic principles of a law introduced by a dictator.
Pakistan’s positives
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s positives

A concerted campaign has been waged to deflate the morale of the nation.

Editorial

Updated 19 Dec 2020

Heavily in debt

PAKISTAN’S foreign debt and liabilities have been increasing rapidly over the last several years. The government ...
19 Dec 2020

Afghan Taliban visit

THE Afghan peace process is in a critical phase as several developments within and outside Afghanistan are likely to...
19 Dec 2020

Amir’s retirement

FAST bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit international cricket this week at the age of 28 has drawn...
18 Dec 2020

Alarming numbers

IN a dark manifestation of the dreaded consequence of lax prevention practices across the country, it emerged on...
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Provincial autonomy

The way in which the govt has put across its intentions gives the impression as if it is giving provinces money as charity.
18 Dec 2020

Biden & Yemen war

AS Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House next month, one foreign policy item that should be on top of his...