Today's Paper | December 19, 2020

Pak-China joint air drills important to boost combat readiness: Bajwa

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 19 Dec 2020
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pictured during a visit to an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force on Friday. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is also present.—INP
Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa pictured during a visit to an operational base of the Pakistan Air Force on Friday. Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan is also present.—INP

ISLAMABAD: Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Friday emphasised combat readiness and improved interoperability with China.

In his remarks at an air base he visited for witnessing Pak-China Joint Air Exercise Shaheen-IX, Gen Bajwa said that joint drills with China were important “to increase the combat readiness of both countries to face emerging geo-strategic challenges”.

Shaheen-IX exercises, which are participated by Pakistan Air Force and People’s Liberation Army Air Force, are being held this year in Pakistan. They have been regularly held since 2011, alternating between the two countries.

India and Pakistan have long-standing tense relationship because of the dispute over Kashmir. However, India’s deadly clashes with China this year, the first in nearly 45 years, have significantly altered security dynamics of the region.

In this context, Gen Bajwa’s comments about the two countries enhancing their combat readiness and interoperability are very significant.

Gen Bajwa said: “The joint exercise will improve combat capacity of both air forces substantially and also enhance interoperability between them with greater strength and harmony.”

The army chief also called for improving inter-services harmony and synergy for better operational results.

He lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF and its high morale and noted that professionalism of PAF personnel made it one of the best air forces in the world.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2020

Pak China Ties
Pakistan

