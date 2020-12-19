Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 19, 2020

15 children killed in Afghanistan bomb blast

AgenciesUpdated 19 Dec 2020
At least 15 children were killed when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Afghanistan on Friday. — File photo
At least 15 children were killed when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Afghanistan on Friday. — File photo

GHAZNI: At least 15 children were killed when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, officials said.

The children had gathered at a home in Ghazni province to recite verses of the Holy Quran, a regular activity on Friday, when the blast took place.

Violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent months despite the government and the Taliban launching peace talks to end the country’s grinding war.

“Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred,” said Wahedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province’s governor.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and Jumazada said an investigation was underway into why children were targeted.

However, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid sent a message to the media claiming that the explosion was caused by the remains of unexploded ordnance in the area, which the children had allegedly picked up and brought to the merchant.

Mujahid gave a lower death toll, saying 12 children were killed.

Ahmad Khan Seerat, spokesman for the provincial police force, confirmed the blast, which he described as a Taliban attack. He added that 20 others were wounded, including children.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian earlier said the group had gathered to recite Quranic verses in remote Gilan district, about 120 kilometres from Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

Taliban and government forces have regularly clashed in the province, where the insurgents control several areas. Thirty security personnel were killed last month when a suicide car bomber struck an army base near Ghazni city.

The government’s talks with the Taliban — which opened in September in the Qatari capital of Doha — are currently on a break until early January.

The country has witnessed an increase in fighting, with the Taliban accused of trying to get an upper hand in the talks through violence.

Afghan forces have also battled a number of attacks blamed on the militant Islamic State group in recent months.

Between January and September this year, more than 2,100 civilians were killed and more than 3,800 wounded in the violence, according to the UN mission in Afghanistan.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pushed to end America’s longest war, with Washington signing a deal with the Taliban early this year committing to pulling all of its troops from the country by May 2021.

The Taliban have primarily targeted government forces in rural areas since signing the deal, in which they pledged to hold talks with the Afghan administration. Afghan Pre­sident Ashraf Ghani has called for the next round of negotiations to be held in Kabul, saying it was inappropriate to meet in Doha’s “luxurious hotels”.

Published in Dawn, December 19th, 2020

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments
also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

Must Read

Opinion

Politics of police reform
19 Dec 2020

Politics of police reform

It is ironic that political governments have not built on the democratic principles of a law introduced by a dictator.
Pakistan’s positives
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Pakistan’s positives

A concerted campaign has been waged to deflate the morale of the nation.

Editorial

Updated 19 Dec 2020

Heavily in debt

PAKISTAN’S foreign debt and liabilities have been increasing rapidly over the last several years. The government ...
19 Dec 2020

Afghan Taliban visit

THE Afghan peace process is in a critical phase as several developments within and outside Afghanistan are likely to...
19 Dec 2020

Amir’s retirement

FAST bowler Mohammad Amir’s abrupt decision to quit international cricket this week at the age of 28 has drawn...
18 Dec 2020

Alarming numbers

IN a dark manifestation of the dreaded consequence of lax prevention practices across the country, it emerged on...
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Provincial autonomy

The way in which the govt has put across its intentions gives the impression as if it is giving provinces money as charity.
18 Dec 2020

Biden & Yemen war

AS Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House next month, one foreign policy item that should be on top of his...