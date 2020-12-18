Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2020

Indian troops target UN vehicle from across LoC in 'new low': FO

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 18 Dec 2020

Email

FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks during a press briefing. — Radio Pak/File
FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri speaks during a press briefing. — Radio Pak/File

Indian troops on Friday "specifically targeted" a United Nations vehicle carrying two officers of the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) from across the Line of Control, in what the Foreign Office termed a "new low" in their conduct.

The incident occurred at around 10:45am when Indian border forces resorted to "unprovoked firing" in Chirikot sector in Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the LoC, FO spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told a weekly press briefing.

The officers were on their way to Polas village to meet with the victims of Indian ceasefire violations when they came under fire.

The UN vehicle was damaged but the officers remained unhurt, the FO spokesperson said.

The officers were immediately evacuated by the Pakistan Army and brought back to the UNMOGIP field station in Rawalakot.

"The reprehensible act of unprovoked firing by India on the UNMOGIP officers is indicative of a new low in the conduct of Indian occupation troops," Chaudhri said.

"Pakistan strongly condemns the continuing CFVs by India in clear violation of international law; the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; and against all established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct," the spokesperson added.

He noted that India had committed 2,992 ceasefire violations so far this year alone, resulting in 27 deaths and serious injuries to 249 civilians, including 92 women and 68 children.

He called upon India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding, investigate the incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations, and maintain peace along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB).

"Pakistan also urges India to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions," Chaudhri said.

The heavily militarised LoC that splits the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir has been witnessing skirmishes and artillery duels in a serious breach of a truce agreement that the rival armies had signed in November 2003.

Last month, five civilians and a Pakistan Army soldier were martyred in Indian firing from across the restive LoC in several areas of AJK. At least 30 other civilians and five soldiers had also sustained injuries in the ceasefire violations in what was the biggest escalation in hostilities on the de facto border in months.

More to follow.

Pak India Ties , LOC Attacks
Pakistan

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Dec 2020

Alarming numbers

IN a dark manifestation of the dreaded consequence of lax prevention practices across the country, it emerged on...
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Provincial autonomy

The way in which the govt has put across its intentions gives the impression as if it is giving provinces money as charity.
18 Dec 2020

Biden & Yemen war

AS Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House next month, one foreign policy item that should be on top of his...
Updated 17 Dec 2020

Chemical castration

CHEMICAL castration is no remedy for curbing sexual violence, any more than is public hanging, which an enraged...
17 Dec 2020

Biden’s victory

MORE than a month after a historic election yielded a change for the United States, the electoral college vote count...
17 Dec 2020

Karachi insecurity

TWO incidents in Karachi illustrate the fact that the port city is still very much vulnerable to acts of terrorism,...