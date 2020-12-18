Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 18, 2020

India planning surgical strike against Pakistan, FM Qureshi says in UAE presser

Dawn.comUpdated 18 Dec 2020

Email

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in the UAE on news of a planned Indian attack. — DawnNewsTV
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi addressing a press conference in the UAE on news of a planned Indian attack. — DawnNewsTV

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday said he had credible information that India was planning a surgical strike against Pakistan to divert attention from its internal affairs.

The foreign minister made this statement at a press conference in Abu Dhabi, where he is ending a two-day visit during which he held meetings with the top brass of the Emirati leadership.

At the presser, Qureshi summed up his engagements with the UAE leadership over the last two days but also touched on the designs of India, which he said were "picked up by intelligence".

"An important development has cropped up [...] I've learned through our intelligence forces [...] that India is planning a surgical strike against Pakistan," said Qureshi.

Terming it a "serious development" he further elaborated that India is already "trying to seek tacit approval" from what Qureshi said were "important players who they consider to be their partners".

The minister said in his opinion this operation was being planned so India could divert attention from "serious internal issues" and as a means to unify divisions in the country.

Qureshi noted that Pakistan had revealed “India sponsoring terrorism in Pakistan” through a dossier that it shared with the international community.

He also mentioned the recent report by the EU DisinfoLab which exposed an Indian disinformation network of “fake websites and fake NGOs that they had launched with a sole objective to malign Pakistan”.

Know more: Indian network lobbying against Pakistan exposed

Army on high alert

This announcement comes on the heels of an already tense atmosphere.

Informed sources told Dawn earlier this month that the Pakistan Army had been put on high alert amidst a possible threat of another attempt by India to conduct a surgical strike inside Pakistani territory.

They said that after facing a humiliating defeat in Ladakh and Doklam, India was preparing to launch another attack on the Line of Control (LoC) and across the Working Boundary at Pulwama, posing a threat to the regional peace and stability.

An official said a “false flag operation” was being planned by India to divert the world’s attention from several of its internal issues, including the ongoing farmers’ protest, its treatment of minorities, atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir and criticism of its policies by international institutions and media.

“India may at any time repeat a Pulwama-like drama to divert attention from the internal problems and was planning an action along the LoC and Working Boundary,” he said.

In 2016, India had claimed to have carried out a surgical strike on the LoC, a claim rubbished by Pakistan. Similarly, on Feb 26 last year, India had tried to launch a similar operation against Pakistan but failed and two of its planes had been shot down by Pakistan Air Force. Indian pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan was arrested and later released.

The decision to put the army on high alert comes days after the Indian government approved the creation of a new post of deputy chief of strategy at the army headquarters as per a plan envisaged during the Doklam crisis with China in 2017, besides creating the position of director general information warfare who will also be dealing with media affairs.

More to follow.

Pak India Ties
World

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (26)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Curious Crow
Dec 18, 2020 04:00pm
Looks like he is trying to divert attention from his failed visit
Recommend 0
Ramesh Uppal, New Delhi
Dec 18, 2020 04:00pm
Didn't know that Mr. Qureshi is an Astrologer as well...
Recommend 0
DEVKANT SOMANI
Dec 18, 2020 04:02pm
This means that there no resolution on the visa issue. Typical deflection tactics.
Recommend 0
Mahesh
Dec 18, 2020 04:03pm
This is a serious matter.... IK or defence minister should have given this information instead of foreign minister on a trip to another country......
Recommend 0
lol
Dec 18, 2020 04:03pm
You finally meet UAE high level delegates to talk about development and this is what you say.
Recommend 0
logical
Dec 18, 2020 04:03pm
you talk about india from dubai ! this shows the failure of our diplomacy!
Recommend 0
Tuglak
Dec 18, 2020 04:04pm
This person is bare faced liar.
Recommend 0
Ameen
Dec 18, 2020 04:04pm
Pakistan says it so often that now I don't even believe it.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Dec 18, 2020 04:05pm
India will be humiliated again for any misadventure
Recommend 0
Sadiq
Dec 18, 2020 04:06pm
So you failed to get visas restored and this is how you hide your failure? Shame on you.
Recommend 0
TruthSeeker
Dec 18, 2020 04:07pm
A boy that cried wolf many times... and the story goes on like this..
Recommend 0
FN
Dec 18, 2020 04:07pm
It looks PTI government is so afraid of India that their leaders see Indian surgical strikes even in dreams.
Recommend 0
ridhaan
Dec 18, 2020 04:09pm
With such leaders Pak can never develop and grow....
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 18, 2020 04:10pm
Revealing Indian tactics from UAE. Excellent.
Recommend 0
Alright
Dec 18, 2020 04:10pm
Hahahaha.. when something doesn’t work, find something to blame India..
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2020 04:10pm
Ok but who is listening?
Recommend 0
Amrish
Dec 18, 2020 04:11pm
Which foreign minster talks like this in press conference of foreign country ? Isn’t he suppose to get good economic deal done for his countryman ? I think Pakistani brothers have also started realising that their politicians are using India ‘Churan’ to hide their own failures.
Recommend 0
Da Lit
Dec 18, 2020 04:11pm
Always a step ahead of nefarious India. Well done.
Recommend 0
Dinesh
Dec 18, 2020 04:12pm
This is like baby crying to get attention... It is highly unfortunate even though it is told many times by a senior ministers but no other country responds...
Recommend 0
Bipul
Dec 18, 2020 04:13pm
Again India!!!
Recommend 0
@papi
Dec 18, 2020 04:13pm
I think he didn't learn the story of cry wolf
Recommend 0
Abdulla Sakir
Dec 18, 2020 04:15pm
Another failed visit to UAE? Sad.
Recommend 0
Shaking legs
Dec 18, 2020 04:20pm
IK and FM are crybabies. Reason nobody takes them seriously.
Recommend 0
Babu
Dec 18, 2020 04:22pm
Now stop this the young generation only believes after tasting the pudding. No sensible person believes in a scare-crow.
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Dec 18, 2020 04:22pm
So, what type of mischief you are upto ?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 18, 2020 04:23pm
Why do dejected bhakts remain here 24/7? Because realities in India are now too painful to face.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

18 Dec 2020

Alarming numbers

IN a dark manifestation of the dreaded consequence of lax prevention practices across the country, it emerged on...
Updated 18 Dec 2020

Provincial autonomy

The way in which the govt has put across its intentions gives the impression as if it is giving provinces money as charity.
18 Dec 2020

Biden & Yemen war

AS Joe Biden prepares to enter the White House next month, one foreign policy item that should be on top of his...
Updated 17 Dec 2020

Chemical castration

CHEMICAL castration is no remedy for curbing sexual violence, any more than is public hanging, which an enraged...
17 Dec 2020

Biden’s victory

MORE than a month after a historic election yielded a change for the United States, the electoral college vote count...
17 Dec 2020

Karachi insecurity

TWO incidents in Karachi illustrate the fact that the port city is still very much vulnerable to acts of terrorism,...