FM Qureshi meets UAE counterpart, apprises him of difficulties faced by Pakistani community

Dawn.comUpdated 18 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. — Photo courtesy Shah Mahmood Qureshi Twitter
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets with his United Arab Emirates counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in Abu Dhabi. — Photo courtesy Shah Mahmood Qureshi Twitter

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The foreign minister is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE. The visit is taking place weeks after the UAE included Pakistan among the 12 countries for whose nationals it had suspended visit visas.

Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the difficulties being faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE and stressed the need for their early resolution, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan and the UAE have agreed to develop an institutional mechanism to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various fields and regional issues, the report said.

Qureshi said Pakistan and the UAE have deep, historic and fraternal ties, adding that the country has always supported Pakistan in its hour of need.

He stated that around 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the country's development for the last several decades. He said the Pakistani community in the UAE has a pivotal role in promoting contacts at a public level between the two countries, the report added.

They also discussed the positive progress made with regard to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. Qureshi said Pakistan is committed towards continuing its sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister also apprised his counterpart about the deteriorating security situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi also expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

He extended an invitation to Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates in the near future which he graciously accepted, the statement added.

In a tweet, Qureshi said it was "always a pleasure" to meet his UAE counterpart, adding that "avenues for deepening Pakistan and UAE relations" were discussed during the meeting.

"The welfare of our 1.6 million strong diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people to people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," he said.

He added that the two also spoke about the "situation in South Asia, conditions in occupied Kashmir and discussed peace in Afghanistan". "Pakistan appreciates the UAE's cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Shortly after his arrival is Dubai on Thursday, Qureshi had discussed issues pertaining to welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates with the ruler of Dubai.

The foreign minister had urged Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage UAE’s business community to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan.

According to the FO, Qureshi had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

Bipin
Dec 18, 2020 12:03pm
Is there any positive response from UAE?
Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 18, 2020 12:07pm
There is direct correlation between the treatment of pakistanis overseas and behaviour of FO. Hope he understands this.
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 18, 2020 12:07pm
UAE should ask Qureshi to permanently stay in Dubai and look after Pakistani there. He has no work in Pakistan. He must understand 100 out of 100 failed attempt is taking us down and down everyday.
Recommend 0
Container
Dec 18, 2020 12:07pm
In the absence of twitter from Qureshi, can we assume that UAE is in the pocket?
Recommend 0
Khurram Abrar
Dec 18, 2020 12:09pm
Its high time we should differentiate between friends and foes and not expect any miracle. Pakistanis must learn to embrace realities and stop being naive. We must plan ahead to address changing realities without compromising our core values and morality.
Recommend 0
Lahori
Dec 18, 2020 12:10pm
No statement from UAE, no assurance. Looks like Mr. Qureshi went for a picnic
Recommend 0
HissarExpress
Dec 18, 2020 12:22pm
Did he take a commercial flight?
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 18, 2020 12:24pm
What gesture FM Qureshi is making to media? See his hand!
Recommend 0
Omveer Singh
Dec 18, 2020 12:25pm
What about the difficulties faced by Pakistani citizens at home? Kindly have some consideration for them in this era of hyper inflation, covid19 and delivery of essential commodities and services.
Recommend 0
Ash20
Dec 18, 2020 12:25pm
What has been released was never discussed. Main thing discussed was to request UAE to not to ask for immediate return of safe deposit like Saudi. Mr. Qureshi should tell whether UAE agree for the delay or not.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 18, 2020 12:26pm
Definitely,Mr. Qureshi is doing for his country whatever is possible for a patriot leader.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 18, 2020 12:26pm
No doubt, the ongoing tangible contributions towards the progress, infra-structural development, technological growth and evolution in industrial, civil, digital and other areas in U.A.E. since it's independence on December 02, 1971, by the brotherly, brave, bold, blazing and brilliant people of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan are not only legendary but also well recognized by the unbiased, impartial, independent, learned, mature, educated and enlightened people all over the civilized world.
Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 18, 2020 12:28pm
UAE knows very well they cannot sideline Pakistan so easily..
Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 18, 2020 12:30pm
Banning visit visa will cause more loss to UAE in terms of tourism than us , as many Pakistani are now heading towards Turkey due to visa ban from UAE.
Recommend 0
Falcon1
Dec 18, 2020 12:32pm
Hmmm.. it took more than 48 hours after SMQ landed in Dubai to have an audience with his highness?? That alone tells me how much the Saudis and UAE value Pakistanis and how much support - political, moral and financial - you can count on from our so-called ''brothers'' who are all eager to embrace Israel instead.
Recommend 0

