FM Qureshi meets UAE counterpart, apprises him of difficulties faced by Pakistani community

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi met with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late on Thursday in Abu Dhabi.

The foreign minister is currently on a two-day visit to the UAE. The visit is taking place weeks after the UAE included Pakistan among the 12 countries for whose nationals it had suspended visit visas.

Qureshi apprised his counterpart of the difficulties being faced by the Pakistani community in the UAE and stressed the need for their early resolution, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to Radio Pakistan, Pakistan and the UAE have agreed to develop an institutional mechanism to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the two ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations and promotion of cooperation in various fields and regional issues, the report said.

Qureshi said Pakistan and the UAE have deep, historic and fraternal ties, adding that the country has always supported Pakistan in its hour of need.

He stated that around 1.6 million Pakistanis living in the UAE have been contributing to the country's development for the last several decades. He said the Pakistani community in the UAE has a pivotal role in promoting contacts at a public level between the two countries, the report added.

They also discussed the positive progress made with regard to the establishment of peace in Afghanistan. Qureshi said Pakistan is committed towards continuing its sincere efforts for peace and stability in the region, including the Afghan peace process.

The foreign minister also apprised his counterpart about the deteriorating security situation in occupied Kashmir.

According to a statement released by the Foreign Office (FO), Qureshi also expressed his sincere appreciation for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit.

He extended an invitation to Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan to visit Pakistan on mutually convenient dates in the near future which he graciously accepted, the statement added.

In a tweet, Qureshi said it was "always a pleasure" to meet his UAE counterpart, adding that "avenues for deepening Pakistan and UAE relations" were discussed during the meeting.

"The welfare of our 1.6 million strong diaspora in the UAE was discussed, with the strengthening of our people to people ties a cornerstone of our bilateral relationship," he said.

He added that the two also spoke about the "situation in South Asia, conditions in occupied Kashmir and discussed peace in Afghanistan". "Pakistan appreciates the UAE's cooperation during the Covid-19 pandemic," he added.

Shortly after his arrival is Dubai on Thursday, Qureshi had discussed issues pertaining to welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates with the ruler of Dubai.

The foreign minister had urged Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to encourage UAE’s business community to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan.

According to the FO, Qureshi had reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid had warmly reciprocated the sentiments.