FM discusses welfare of Pakistanis in UAE with Dubai ruler

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed issues pertaining to welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates with the ruler of Dubai.

“Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, in Dubai today,” FO said in a statement, adding he “discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE” in the meeting.

Mr Qureshi is on a two-day visit to UAE. The visit is taking place weeks after the UAE included Pakistan among the 12 countries for whose nationals it had suspended visit visas.

The foreign minister urged Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to encourage UAE’s business community to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi, the FO said, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2020