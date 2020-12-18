Dawn Logo

FM discusses welfare of Pakistanis in UAE with Dubai ruler

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter 18 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. — Photo courtesy Shah Mahmood Qureshi Twitter
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Thursday discussed issues pertaining to welfare of Pakistani diaspora in the United Arab Emirates with the ruler of Dubai.

“Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi called on His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, and ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, in Dubai today,” FO said in a statement, adding he “discussed matters pertaining to the welfare of Pakistani Diaspora in the UAE” in the meeting.

Mr Qureshi is on a two-day visit to UAE. The visit is taking place weeks after the UAE included Pakistan among the 12 countries for whose nationals it had suspended visit visas.

The foreign minister urged Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to encourage UAE’s business community to avail investment opportunities in Pakistan.

Mr Qureshi, the FO said, reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthening and augmenting existing strong bilateral relations with the UAE.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid warmly reciprocated the sentiments.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2020

Comments (4)

Fastrack
Dec 18, 2020 07:48am
Very nice. More burns for the haters.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 18, 2020 07:49am
But visa ban is still present and no business investments in terms of trade,MoU etc were signed so in conclusion, nothing was achieved.
Recommend 0
Himmat
Dec 18, 2020 07:50am
Any fruitful result? Visa ban lifted?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 18, 2020 07:51am
Pakistan asking straight questions and UAE knows the repercussions of wrong answers.
Recommend 0

