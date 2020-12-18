Serene Air allowed to operate flights to Saudi Arabia, UAE

RAWALPINDI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has granted permission to private airline Serene Air to operate flights to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The permission was granted by the Aviation Division to Serene Air after approval by the federal cabinet.

The private airline will start its flights for Jeddah, Riyadh, Dubai and Sharjah in January 2021.

The airline will use new Airbus A330 and Boeing 777 aircraft for operating its flights to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation has permitted Serene Air to operate its flights to Jeddah and Riyadh.

Serene Air has also sought permission to operate flights to China and the United Kingdom and its application is under process.

The airline had started its domestic operation four years ago.

The CAA director of air transport and economic regulations issued a notification granting permission to Serene Air for operating international flights.

The notification said: “The designation of Serene Air to the UAE and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has been accepted by the respective aeronautical authorities; Serene may like to submit its operational plan for commencement of international operations to and from the UAE and KSA to the CAA.

“Formal flight schedule be submitted through Air Transport Flight Management at an appropriate time when Serene Air is ready to commence international flight operation for the KSA and UAE.”

A senior official of Serene Air told Dawn that the airline’s offices in Jeddah and Riyadh had already been established and shortly the offices will be set up in Dubai and Sharjah.

“Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the process of operating international flights was delayed, but it would be started in January 2021,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CAA has taken notice of violation of its orders regarding following the approved slots to ensure effective compliance with Covid-19 SOPs at different airports across the country.

In a directive to the all-schedule landing airlines, the CAA director of air transport said that it had been reported by the airport managements of different locations that airlines are still reluctant to adhere to the approved slots finalised and approved by the Air Transport Directorate of CAA. It is not only causing congestion but also hampering the effective implementation of Covid-19 SOPs.

The CAA directed the airlines to ensure strict adherence to approved slots and in case of change of plus/minus 15 minutes in slot timings, prior coordination must be made with the respective airport management, otherwise strict action will be taken against airlines.

Published in Dawn, December 18th, 2020