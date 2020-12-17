Dawn Logo

Modi sent condolence letter to Nawaz after mother's demise

Naveed SiddiquiUpdated 17 Dec 2020

Former PM Nawaz Sharif and Indian PM Narendra Modi seen in Lahore in December 2015. ─ Photo: Former PM House/File
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote a letter to former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif to extend condolences on the demise of the latter's mother last month, it emerged on Thursday.

The letter was forwarded to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad last week with a request to be conveyed to her father Nawaz, who has been residing in London since last year.

Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of Nawaz and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, had passed away in Britain on November 22. Her body was later flown to Pakistan and she was laid to rest at the family's Jati Umra estate in Lahore.

In the letter dated Nov 27, a copy of which was obtained by DawnNewsTV and confirmed by Indian High Commission sources, Modi conveyed "heartfelt condolences" to the former premier over his mother's death.

"Dear Mian Sahib, I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of your mother Begum Shamim Akhtar," the Indian prime minister wrote. "My heartfelt condolences are with you in this hour of intense grief."

Modi recalled his interaction with Nawaz's mother during his brief visit to Lahore in 2015, saying: "Her simplicity and warmth was indeed very touching."

"In this moment of profound grief, I pray to the Almighty to bestow strength upon you and your family to bear this irreparable loss," he added.

In a separate letter sent to Maryam on Dec 11 at her Lahore residence, Indian Charge d'Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia requested her to convey the condolence message to Nawaz in London.

In December 2015, Modi had paid a brief surprise visit to Lahore on his way back to India from Kabul. He was received by Nawaz and both leaders had flown to Raiwind from Lahore airport in a chopper.

Modi then briefly attended Nawaz's grand daughter's wedding ceremony at his residence and held a brief meeting with his Pakistani counterpart at the time before departing for New Delhi.

This was the first time an Indian premier visited Pakistan in more than a decade.

Dialogue between Pakistan and India has been suspended since 2013. However, relations nose-dived after India illegally annexed occupied Kashmir on August 5 last year and Islamabad downgraded relations with New Delhi.

Comments (7)

ankit
Dec 17, 2020 07:25pm
Modi send letter to nawaz, but dont pick the call of IK
Recommend 0
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 17, 2020 07:26pm
Great humanity gesture by the PM.
Recommend 0
Madan
Dec 17, 2020 07:28pm
This us how mature leaders responds to others personal loss.
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 17, 2020 07:29pm
ISI should investigate this.
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 17, 2020 07:32pm
Mr Modi can visit London and pay the condolences in person. There both will be met by Sikh and Pakistani protesters.
Recommend 0
RightTrack
Dec 17, 2020 07:49pm
Anything PM Modi does is a news. I'm sure many leaders would have sent him personal condolences. It's a courtesy.
Recommend 0
Adi purush
Dec 17, 2020 07:50pm
@Bilal, modi have no time.
Recommend 0

