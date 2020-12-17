Dawn Logo

Bilawal condemns MNA Ali Wazir's arrest carried out on Sindh Police's request

Dawn.com 17 Dec 2020

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned MNA Ali Wazir's arrest, who was taken into police custody in Peshawar on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File
PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has condemned MNA Ali Wazir's arrest, who was taken into police custody in Peshawar on Wednesday. — DawnNewsTV/File

PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday condemned the arrest of MNA and Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir a day earlier, terming it "against democratic traditions".

Wazir was arrested by police in Peshawar on Wednesday in connection with a case registered against him and several other PTM leaders in Karachi after a recent public meeting.

Peshawar Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mohammad Ali Gandapur earlier told Dawn that Wazir had been arrested at the request of Sindh Police as a case had been registered against him at Sohrab Goth police station in Karachi. The CCPO said the lawmaker would be shifted to Karachi after fulfilling legal requirements.

In the FIR, the PTM leaders have been accused of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions.

Bilawal on Thursday criticised the arrest, saying "holding public meetings [is] no crime to arrest an elected representative". Bilawal-led PPP is the ruling party in Sindh.

"Arrest of the elected member of the Assembly in this way [is] against the democratic traditions," a statement issued by the PPP quoted him as saying.

Terming cases registered against elected representatives and political leaders as "baseless", Bilawal said such acts "won't bring good results if the regime continue[s] to muzzle the freedom of expression".

He said it had been the modus operandi of "fascist governments" to implicate elected representatives in false cases to crush the public voice.

"The selected government is also trying to eliminate the democratic voices through adopting fascist tools," he added, referring to the PTI-led government in the Centre.

Asked about Wazir's arrest at a press conference today, PPP Sindh president Nisar Khuhro said, "I don't think he was arrested by the Sindh government; the federation did it."

When pointed out that the arrest was carried out on the Sindh Police's request, Khuhro said "a case may have been registered" but that he did not have details.

Witnesses earlier said Wazir was arrested after he attended a ceremony held at Shuhada APS Public Library in connection with the sixth anniversary of the Army Public School carnage of 2014.

Several leaders of the PTM, who have also been charged in the case, were also present but were not arrested.

The FIR was registered on December 7, a day after the PTM's public meeting in Karachi, under Sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups), 505-B (statements for inducing a person to commit offence against state), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 188 (disobeying order of public servant) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Apart from Wazir, others nominated in the FIR include PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen, MNA Mohsin Dawar, Sana Ijaz, Muhammadullah Mehsud, Noorullah Tareen, Saleh Jan, Mullah Behram, Abdullah Nangyal, Sher Khan Mehsud, Qazi Tahir, Gilaman Pashteen, Dr Said Alam, Hidayatullah Pashteen and Javed Raheen.

The complainant in the case, SHO Riaz Ahmad Bhutto, claimed that when he reached the venue of the public meeting, he saw the suspects addressing around 2,000 participants and trying to incite hatred towards different groups and to create a law and order situation. The SHO said some of the suspects used derogatory language against security forces, police, Rangers and other state institutions.

Grumpy
Dec 17, 2020 05:27pm
So he believes MNAs or MPAs should be above the law. Excellent.
Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 17, 2020 05:30pm
What democratic traditions is he talking about.... does he have immunity under the law?
Recommend 0
AJ
Dec 17, 2020 05:33pm
Does not sound like much of an offense though.... can’t disagree with religion, state or the society....we all should be robots.
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 17, 2020 05:33pm
Oh yeah!? The little Zardari knows all about Demcracy (probably learned at Oxford, certainly not at home). Therefore he can lecture us. But has done nothing to demonstrate good governance, fair practices and delivering on his promises in the province. He's all talk and no action.
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 17, 2020 05:34pm
Ali Wazir is a freedom fighter.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 17, 2020 05:35pm
Oh dear this man is full of contradictions, its his provinces police who requested the arrest in the first place. Why should an MNA be treated any differently, everyone is equal in law. Bilawal represents the mindset of a typical ruling family who feel that the law should be applied according to a persons status. Its sad to see an Oxford educated person who spent most of his life abroad behave in this way. What a waste of education and upbringing.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 17, 2020 05:36pm
Its exactly this sort of mindset that the law applies differently and according to individuals status that has destroyed Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 17, 2020 05:36pm
Height of double standards, eccentricity, self-centeredness, deceit and deception.
Recommend 0
salman
Dec 17, 2020 05:38pm
In the FIR, the PTM leaders have been accused of committing several offences, including hatching a criminal conspiracy and passing derogatory remarks against state institutions. -- Enough reason to arrest him. These are foreign agents and should be treated accordingly. P.S. when will Bilawal condemns India over their malicious campaign using fake news in the last 15 years.
Recommend 0
Imad Qureshi
Dec 17, 2020 05:39pm
Only in Pakistan, does arresting criminals endangers democracy.
Recommend 0
Umair Karim
Dec 17, 2020 05:40pm
Cards being played very well. Message conveyed to PML-N in face of Ali Wazir's arrest. PPP cannot carry PML-N's version of statements i.e. they may not be able to jog further than to just chanting, Selected, Selector .... Seems to be a team work since KPK government has not come-up with any written instructions from Sindh Government, requesting arrest. Other wise their spokesperson (PTI) would have popped-up on media screens on calling the govt a fascist one, putting forward arrest request.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 17, 2020 05:46pm
Bilawal Zardari sahab first you got him arrested and now you are condemning his arrest. Everyone knows that you are in absolute alliance with the "Third Force" (as per PDM) in Sindh.
Recommend 0
FR
Dec 17, 2020 05:55pm
Fear tactics
Recommend 0

