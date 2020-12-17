Dawn Logo

Today's Paper | December 17, 2020

PCB confirms Amir's retirement from international cricket

Imran Siddique | Dawn.comUpdated 17 Dec 2020

Email

Bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, citing differences with the current management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — Reuters/File
Bowler Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced his retirement from international cricket, citing differences with the current management of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). — Reuters/File

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday confirmed that 28-year-old fast bowler Mohammad Amir has retired from international cricket.

Amir had initially made the announcement in a video message released earlier today. However, it was not immediately clear whether he was taking an indefinite break over a clash with the cricket board or had actually retired.

Responding to the media reports, the PCB released a statement saying the board's chief executive, Wasim Khan, spoke with the player this afternoon.

According to the press release, Amir confirmed to the PCB chief executive that "he has no desire or intention of playing international cricket and as such, he should not be considered for future international matches".

"This is a personal decision of Mohammad Amir, which the PCB respects, and as such, will not make any further comment on this matter at this stage," the statement said.

Amir alleges mental torture by PCB

Earlier today, the fast bowler released a video message saying he was being "mentally tortured" by the PCB management.

He said that the current environment at the PCB and the way he was sidelined from the 35-member squad for the New Zealand tour was a "wake up call" for him.

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

"If I wasn't in the plan for those 35 boys, then it is a wake-up call for me to see my future plan [and] how I have to carry on my cricket.

"The kind of environment that has been created, I don't think I can play cricket under this management [...] I am leaving cricket at this time," he said.

Amir said he was being "tortured mentally", adding that he did not think he could tolerate it anymore.

"I have seen a lot of torture between 2010 and 2015 when I was away from cricket, whatever happened and the punishment that I served," he said.

The cricketer was referring to the infamous scandal in 2010 when he was implicated in allegations of spot-fixing for bowling two deliberate no-balls in return for payment as part of a betting scam in the Lord's Test against England. He was subsequently questioned by Scotland Yard along with teammates Mohammad Asif and Salman Butt and pleaded guilty. He was convicted in November 2011 and banned from playing for five years.

Read: Mohammad Amir: The comeback kid

"I am constantly tortured that the PCB invested a lot [in me] ... I will give credit to two people who invested in me. First, I came back after serving five years of punishment, I did not come back in a year.

"[Former PCB chairman Najam] Sethi and Shahid Afridi, these two people helped me at the time. The rest of the team [said] they would not play with Mohammad Amir," he added. "I will always thank these two people for supporting me in that tough time," he said.

He said an environment had been created in which he was receiving "taunts on everything" and his personal decision to quit Test match cricket was being manipulated to suggest that "I do not want to play for the national team".

"Why would anyone not want to play for his country?" he questioned.

Criticism over Test retirement

The left-arm fast bowler had announced his retirement from Test cricket in December of last year so he could concentrate on playing white ball cricket.

He shared that he was considering retirement from the format "for some time", adding that it "has not been an easy decision to make". However, Pakistan’s fast bowling greats Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar expressed their surprise over Amir's decision with Shoaib Akhtar saying it set a bad precedent for younger fast bowlers.

"Amir quitting Test matches could be followed by the retirement of Hasan Ali, Wahab Riaz and Junaid Khan. I don’t understand what is happening with the Pakistan team. How could Amir retire at the age of 27?" wondered Shoaib.

"Pakistan has invested so much on him and brought him out of the [2010] spot-fixing scandal to the national side and is trying to give him chances. Now that he was in good form, he has retired," Shoaib regretted.

Shoaib, who played for Pakistan in all formats, said that it was the time for Amir to pay back to the country because in Test matches the national team’s performance had touched the lowest point.

Former Test opener Ramiz Raja was also dismayed by Amir’s decision.

“Amir white flagging Test cricket at 27 is disappointing. Besides being dismissive of the greatest format that makes stars legends his decision is clearly not in line with the needs of Pak ckt which is desperately looking to reboot test cricket. Was time to repay & not eject,” Ramiz, who is now a TV commentator, tweeted.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (9)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
sohail
Dec 17, 2020 02:29pm
Seeing his face in all the previous matches and how he was a lonely person in the team, I saw it coming. It is a sad thing but true that on one hand we have Professors and Shoaibs, while on the other hand there are many talented players who are loved 'a little less'.
Recommend 0
johnpauljones
Dec 17, 2020 02:32pm
Good , Take a break
Recommend 0
Mubbshar Hasan
Dec 17, 2020 02:34pm
Pcb was the reason that you were able to play again.What you had done to Pakistan by 2010 corruption,you should be thankful that you played again. If u can't serve Pakistan, why should they pick u specially for Test cricket.
Recommend 0
WARRIs
Dec 17, 2020 02:34pm
What a shame for a shining star to end up like this due to dirty politics!!
Recommend 0
Babar Azam
Dec 17, 2020 02:39pm
Every Pakistani is facing mental torture, cricket or no cricket. Captain is doing nothing.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 17, 2020 02:44pm
Rather immature statements from Amir, he needs to learn to accept criticism and bounce back.
Recommend 0
Javy52
Dec 17, 2020 02:44pm
I think his time is far from over. His performance apart from champions trophy final has been par below excellence. He cannot play for life with just performance to his name after ban. He must perform to prove his worth. Otherwise he will be lost in his own shadows.
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 17, 2020 02:45pm
Politics going on in the dressing room. Amir bounced back well from his setback but he can’t blame people for not wanting to play with him after what he did. He should be more understanding of that. Also it seems the problems in the dressing room are still there and management need to really get a grip of the situation to ensure players are supported but at the same time disciplined! Waqar and MIsbah are not fit for the job.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 17, 2020 03:09pm
Misguided by Indian bookies in Bombay.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Dec 2020

Chemical castration

CHEMICAL castration is no remedy for curbing sexual violence, any more than is public hanging, which an enraged...
17 Dec 2020

Biden’s victory

MORE than a month after a historic election yielded a change for the United States, the electoral college vote count...
17 Dec 2020

Karachi insecurity

TWO incidents in Karachi illustrate the fact that the port city is still very much vulnerable to acts of terrorism,...
Updated 16 Dec 2020

Damning oil report

THE findings of a commission of inquiry regarding the abrupt, countrywide petroleum shortages in June lay bare the...
16 Dec 2020

Farmers’ struggle

INDIAN farmers have been braving police violence and incurring abusive outbursts from pro-government media to...
Updated 16 Dec 2020

Tribute to Dr Salam

IN a fitting tribute to a trailblazer in the field of theoretical physics, the British government has declared the...