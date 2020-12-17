DAWN.COM

Foreign Minister Qureshi lands in Dubai for two-day visit

Dawn.com 17 Dec 2020

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. — Photo courtesy RadioPak
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi arrives in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. — Photo courtesy RadioPak

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Thursday landed in Dubai for a two-day visit during which he will hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest.

According to Radio Pakistan, Qureshi was received by the Consul-General of Pakistan in Dubai Amjad Ali and other officials of the Pakistani embassy and the UAE foreign ministry at the Dubai International Airport.

A handout from the Foreign Office said that the minister, during his visit, will exchange views with the UAE leadership on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment, and welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister will also meet members of the Pakistani community and interact with local and international media. The UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad.

The foreign minister's visit comes weeks after the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of visit visas to a dozen countries, including Pakistan, until further notice. Officially, Pakistan believes that the UAE authorities took the decision due to the second wave of Covid-19.

Sources said that during his visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to take up the issue of suspension of visas with the UAE authorities.

Qureshi previously visited the country in January to attend the 9th Sir Bani Yas Forum which discussed issues related to the Middle East.

Comments (14)

krishna
Dec 17, 2020 12:12pm
Protocolwise was he received by any UAE minister?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 17, 2020 12:12pm
Excellent. More burn for haters.
Recommend 0
Adi purush
Dec 17, 2020 12:13pm
A grand preparation for recognition of israel.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 17, 2020 12:14pm
Pakistan is unstoppable under PM Imran.
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 17, 2020 12:16pm
Good Pakistan. So Indian propaganda keeps failing.
Recommend 0
Kris
Dec 17, 2020 12:17pm
Israeli recognition on the agenda?
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 17, 2020 12:17pm
Why visa issue did not affect Pakistan at all Modiji? You keep telling us Indians ridiculous lies.
Recommend 0
Sikh Suicide Today
Dec 17, 2020 12:18pm
That's very nice.
Recommend 0
Indian
Dec 17, 2020 12:20pm
UAE never reliable for India. Another bad news.
Recommend 0
Mon
Dec 17, 2020 01:22pm
@Sarcasm, Are you indian?
Recommend 0
ASHOK
Dec 17, 2020 01:25pm
@Fastrack, genius, how right you are
Recommend 0
Karl Marx
Dec 17, 2020 01:32pm
Should have first gone to S. Arabia.
Recommend 0
Bipul
Dec 17, 2020 01:37pm
He needs visa first.
Recommend 0
Hamid
Dec 17, 2020 01:40pm
attended by no one at the airport
Recommend 0

