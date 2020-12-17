FM leaves for UAE today

ISLAMABAD: A couple of weeks after temporary suspension of issuance of visit visas to the citizens of a dozen countries, including Pakistan, by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Foreign Minister Shah Meh­mood Qureshi will go to the UAE on Thursday (today).

“Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 17-18 December,” said a handout issued by Foreign Office.

It said the foreign minister would hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest, including regional and global issues. He would also exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister will also meet members of the Pakistani community and interact with local and international media. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Last month, the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of visit visas to a dozen countries, including Pakistan, until further notice. Officially, Pakistan believes that the UAE authorities took the decision due to second wave of Covid-19.

Sources said that during his visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to take up the issue of suspension of visas with the UAE authorities.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2020