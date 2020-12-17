DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 17, 2020

FM leaves for UAE today

Kashif AbbasiUpdated 17 Dec 2020

Email

In this 2018 file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan
In this 2018 file photo, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi meets his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. — Courtesy Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: A couple of weeks after temporary suspension of issuance of visit visas to the citizens of a dozen countries, including Pakistan, by the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Foreign Minister Shah Meh­mood Qureshi will go to the UAE on Thursday (today).

“Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on 17-18 December,” said a handout issued by Foreign Office.

It said the foreign minister would hold discussions with the UAE leadership on all areas of mutual interest, including regional and global issues. He would also exchange views on bilateral cooperation, in particular trade, investment and welfare of Pakistani diaspora.

The foreign minister will also meet members of the Pakistani community and interact with local and international media. The UAE is home to the second largest Pakistani community abroad.

Last month, the UAE temporarily suspended the issuance of visit visas to a dozen countries, including Pakistan, until further notice. Officially, Pakistan believes that the UAE authorities took the decision due to second wave of Covid-19.

Sources said that during his visit, Foreign Minister Qureshi is expected to take up the issue of suspension of visas with the UAE authorities.

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2020

Pak UAE Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (10)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Ben
Dec 17, 2020 09:29am
To seek another loan
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 17, 2020 09:30am
Uninvited guest. Breaking all protocol. He will be snubbed like SA. Upon return empty handed, he will claim he achieved the objective.
Recommend 0
AJo
Dec 17, 2020 09:34am
FM leaves for UAE today for good?
Recommend 0
Common sense©
Dec 17, 2020 09:35am
Another loan? Or orders to reconcile with Israel and break away from Iran?
Recommend 0
BANDHU
Dec 17, 2020 09:36am
Will someone meet him or is it going to be Saudi style.
Recommend 0
kumar
Dec 17, 2020 09:37am
He got UAE VISA!
Recommend 0
Baazigar
Dec 17, 2020 09:41am
So finally he got visa to UAE.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 17, 2020 09:45am
Best of luck and pay no heed to haters.
Recommend 0
Communist
Dec 17, 2020 09:51am
No hope.
Recommend 0
Gulfraz Suleman
Dec 17, 2020 10:07am
A lot of burning Indians here. Pakistan zindabaad.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

Updated 17 Dec 2020

Chemical castration

CHEMICAL castration is no remedy for curbing sexual violence, any more than is public hanging, which an enraged...
17 Dec 2020

Biden’s victory

MORE than a month after a historic election yielded a change for the United States, the electoral college vote count...
17 Dec 2020

Karachi insecurity

TWO incidents in Karachi illustrate the fact that the port city is still very much vulnerable to acts of terrorism,...
Updated 16 Dec 2020

Damning oil report

THE findings of a commission of inquiry regarding the abrupt, countrywide petroleum shortages in June lay bare the...
16 Dec 2020

Farmers’ struggle

INDIAN farmers have been braving police violence and incurring abusive outbursts from pro-government media to...
Updated 16 Dec 2020

Tribute to Dr Salam

IN a fitting tribute to a trailblazer in the field of theoretical physics, the British government has declared the...