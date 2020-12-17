DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 17, 2020

FIA findings flawed, says Meesha’s legal team

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 17 Dec 2020

The legal team of singer Meesha Shafi has said no court of law has given a verdict against her in the FIR registered on the complaint of singer-actor Ali Zafar. — File photo
LAHORE: The legal team of singer Meesha Shafi has said no court of law has given a verdict against her in the FIR registered on the complaint of singer-actor Ali Zafar.

Responding to the FIA’s cybercrime Lahore wing’s submission of an interim challan in which it declared Ms Shafi and eight others “guilty” of running a vilification campaign on social media against Mr Zafar, her legal team said in a statement on Wednesday that the “FIA’s findings which, in our opinion, are based on a deeply flawed understanding of the law.”

It said: “The fundamental principle of law is that the investigation agency, FIA, has to prove the case against Meesha Shafi beyond a reasonable doubt during the trial which has yet to happen. We are confident that Ms Shafi and others named in the FIR will not be found guilty by the judicial authorities concerned and courts.”

Published in Dawn, December 17th, 2020

Comments (2)

peer baba khwajaji
Dec 17, 2020 12:56pm
Meesha should go behind bars.
Shoaib Shaikh
Dec 17, 2020 01:41pm
Ali Zafer is matchless. Meesha Shafi ought to be punished for her vilifying against ALi Zafer.
