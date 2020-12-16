DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2020

'As if we had a shortage of scams': Maryam lays blame on govt over oil crisis report

Dawn.com 16 Dec 2020

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — DawnNewsTV
Two days after an inquiry commission on the June petroleum crisis released its report, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz has laid blame on the government for its "incompetence, poor decision-making and corrupt practices".

"The report on the oil crisis confirms what we already knew. It was a direct result of the selected’s incompetence, poor decision making and above all corrupt practices. This is exactly why he needs to go and is on his way out," she said in a tweet on Wednesday.

"As if we had shortage of scams — sugar, wheat, LNG, medicines, and now the oil scam. All multi-billion dollars scams reflecting incompetence, poor decision-making and looting & plundering the masses to benefit selected & his cronies."

Maryam's comments come after the 15-member inquiry commission on the June petroleum crisis recommended departmental proceedings against the top hierarchy of the petroleum division, dissolution of the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) and a halt to the operations of refinery and oil marketing company Byco.

The commission’s 163-page report also estimated over Rs250 billion worth of oil smuggling from Iran and noted that a wide range of operations in the oil sector were against law and rules, operating in vacuum and without any check and balance.

It said that having seen the affairs of Ogra, the commission was also “compelled to recommend” performance audit of all the regulatory bodies (National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority, Competition Commission of Pakistan and Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan).

Meanwhile, Information Minister Shibli Faraz said on Tuesday that the report on the oil scam was placed before the cabinet and the prime minister has vowed to take stern action against those involved in the scandal.

PM Imran formed a special committee and tasked it with presenting a report in a week to fix responsibility against those responsible for the crisis that led to petrol shortage in the country in June this year.

The committee comprises four federal ministers and is headed by Asad Umar. Other members included Shafqat Mehmood, Shireen Mazari and Azam Swati. “The committee will present its report even before its given time; most probably by coming Friday,” Faraz said.

Comments (29)

peer baba khwajaji
Dec 16, 2020 02:24pm
Maryam is 100% right. Truly a visionary leader.
Recommend 0
Haroon Khan
Dec 16, 2020 02:28pm
Guess, she is forgetting that she is a product of a scam and raised in a corrupt environment. At least this government has the courage to come up and discuss the result of a negative report and make it open to the public. This how real democracy is. Calibri Scam,Qatari Letter Scam; Property scam , Panama Papers.. and she comes up and talks of Morality and Corruption? Just because her father is Nawaz Sharif? I wish the "mirrors also had the abilities to reflect conscience as well" .
Recommend 0
sarcasm_itcell
Dec 16, 2020 02:29pm
We were in much better shape when Musharraf was in power , the decline started once Zardari and Shareefs got the driving seat.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 16, 2020 02:30pm
All these scams are by PML N left over bureaucrat, who are corrupt and trying to harm PTI progressive governance.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Dec 16, 2020 02:33pm
How many honest impartial inquiries were conducted during your convicted criminal father's tenure? None! Your ministers & family had a freehand in looting our country! At least Imran is taking action against the corrupt & has implemented programs like universal free healthcare & homes in easy loans for the poor!
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 16, 2020 02:36pm
Calibri lady sooner or later your right place is in the jail.
Recommend 0
MG
Dec 16, 2020 02:38pm
IK's scandals will come out as soon as he steps down
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 16, 2020 02:39pm
Under PMIK loans and corruption are at its peak.
Recommend 0
Pakistani
Dec 16, 2020 02:39pm
Then who is responsible for Current Covid Crisis Madam?
Recommend 0
Derek Malick
Dec 16, 2020 02:41pm
Once again Maryam and her cronies make a mockery of themselves There was no scam in the oil report
Recommend 0
Mohiz
Dec 16, 2020 02:41pm
Let us refresh her memory Taken from the BBC, 22nd January 2015 Pakistan's Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has pulled out of the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Switzerland to tackle nationwide fuel shortages. Petrol stations in most major cities closed temporarily last week, and drivers elsewhere face huge queues. Ministers blame a huge spike in demand for the shortage, but critics say it was caused by government incompetence.
Recommend 0
Derek Malick
Dec 16, 2020 02:42pm
Shame that PMLN has looted the country for 30 years, building palaces for themselves in London, Saudi and Um Jutri
Recommend 0
Amir Shah Jan
Dec 16, 2020 02:42pm
We don't agree with you Mrs.Safdar bcz it's for the first time in the history of Pakistan that enquiry reports are made public and this should be appreciated.
Recommend 0
Amir
Dec 16, 2020 02:43pm
Look whos talking
Recommend 0
The Mask
Dec 16, 2020 02:44pm
Current govt no different to yours. Same goals, different methods.
Recommend 0
Hasnain Haque
Dec 16, 2020 02:44pm
Madam at least the Govt admits, carries out an inquiry and punishes those involved unlike your family, no inquiry, no report, simply loot and run away. How many inquiry reports did your father publish and take action on, how many scandals occurred during your fathers govt?.
Recommend 0
Derek Malick
Dec 16, 2020 02:45pm
The scam is why Maryam is not back in jail for bail violation her father is an absconder and her uncles are under NAB investigations
Recommend 0
zayan
Dec 16, 2020 02:49pm
It is the courage and bravery of IK that he is hiding nothing from the general public. MS just playing politics. She had nothing else to do or say.
Recommend 0
Rizwan Hussain
Dec 16, 2020 02:49pm
Look who's talking about corrupt practices, lock her up please!
Recommend 0
M. Saeed
Dec 16, 2020 02:51pm
Maryam is right here. World is having the oil prices dropped due to very severe second wave of Covid-19 but, our Government is increasing the prices every fortnight, giving rapid rise to every day inflation. Clearly, somebody is making big money right under the nose of PMIK.
Recommend 0
F-35
Dec 16, 2020 02:55pm
Imran Khan Niazi is a disaster. If there was an award for incompetence....he will win without any competition.
Recommend 0
Bobby
Dec 16, 2020 02:55pm
Why isn't she back in jail? Surely she's breached bail conditions numerous times.
Recommend 0
Pakman
Dec 16, 2020 02:55pm
You and your family one big Calibiri font scammers. Please go back to jail and nation will be forever grateful.
Recommend 0
Ali Imran
Dec 16, 2020 02:58pm
One of the worst petroleum shortages happened during pmln tenure.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 16, 2020 03:13pm
What about Jumpin Bail by her Father Nawaz Sharif scam...
Recommend 0
aisha
Dec 16, 2020 03:14pm
I hope BZ dissolves Sindh assembly more competent people will be able to clean up Karachi.
Recommend 0
Rizwan
Dec 16, 2020 03:14pm
@Haroon Khan, She is the main benificiery of the Scam
Recommend 0
Naim
Dec 16, 2020 03:18pm
Look who is talking!!!
Recommend 0
Hamza
Dec 16, 2020 03:20pm
Corruption and PMLN were born on same day.
Recommend 0

