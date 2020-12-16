DAWN.COM

Dawn columnist Irfan Husain passes away in England

Dawn.com 16 Dec 2020

Dawn columnist Irfan Husain. — Dawn
Dawn columnist Irfan Husain. — Dawn

Dawn columnist Irfan Husain passed away early Wednesday in Dorset, England, his family said.

In a tweet, his son Shakir Husain said he was grateful his father "slipped away gently" and that he was able to be with him. "See you on the other side, Abba."

He did not offer any other details about Husain's demise. Meanwhile, condolences poured in from all quarters.

PPP Senator Sherry Rehman said she was "heartbroken".

"We all just lost a great writer, life-long friend, and a nurturing colleague. Feels like the end of an era. He was the finest of men, right to the core," she said.

Dawn columnist Nadeem Farooq Paracha described Husain's death as a "great loss". "Such a fine man. I had been a fan of his columns for over thirty years. And he was always humble and cheerful whenever I got the chance to meet him," he said.

Journalist Amber Rahim Shamsi said she had been reading Husain's column for years so it "almost felt like I knew him".

Dawn journalist Khurram Hussain said: "So many of us grew up reading Irfan sahab's columns that his loss hits very close to the heart."

In a column in Dawn published earlier this year in August, Husain had said that he had been diagnosed with a rare type of cancer nearly three years ago.

"After nearly three years of this barrage, I must confess there are times I wish it would just end quietly without fuss. But then I look outside the window and see the flowers, trees and birds in our garden, and I am happy to be still alive," he wrote in the column.

QAMAR
Dec 16, 2020 12:43pm
Truly sad news. Prayers for the departed soul and family.
Maral
Dec 16, 2020 12:45pm
RIP
Sarfraz
Dec 16, 2020 12:46pm
Always loved to read his column for years. He will be missed in DAWN Saturday newspapers. RIP.
Salman
Dec 16, 2020 12:46pm
Sad to hear. Condolences to the family
Kishore k
Dec 16, 2020 12:48pm
We lost a great columnist and magnificent journalist. RIP dear Sir.
Abbas
Dec 16, 2020 12:48pm
Will be greatly missed . Rest In Peace
Ttk
Dec 16, 2020 12:50pm
Balance mind giving great insights to events and not afraid to call a spade a spade. RIP sir.
