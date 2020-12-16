DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 16, 2020

Meesha running vilification drive against Ali Zafar: FIA

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 16 Dec 2020

This combination photo shows singer Meesha Shafi and singer-actor Ali Zafar. — File
This combination photo shows singer Meesha Shafi and singer-actor Ali Zafar. — File

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has declared singer Meesha Shafi and eight others "guilty" of running a vilification campaign on social media against singer-actor Ali Zafar and asked the trial court to start its proceedings against them.

The FIA’s cybercrime Lahore wing on Tuesday submitted an interim challan before the court of a special judge central in the FIR registered on the complaint filed by Mr Zafar.

In the interim challan, the FIA said: “During the course of investigation so far Meera Shafi alias Meesha Shafi, Iffat Omar, Maham Javaid, Leena Ghani, Haseemus Zaman, Fariha Ayub, Syed Faizan Raza, Humna Raza and Ali Gul Pir have been found guilty in this case as per available oral and documentary evidences. However, the complainant recorded his statement in favour of Hamna Raza to the extent of accepting her apology, thus she is not required in the investigation furthermore.”

The FIA said Ms Shafi posted defamatory and false allegations of sexual harassment against Ali Zafar in April 19, 2018 but she failed to produce any witnesses before it in favour of her allegations. The other suspects also failed to provide evidence in favour of the direct allegations posted by them on social media. Resultantly, an FIR was registered on the court’s order in September last against them under section 20 (1) of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016 and R/W 109-PPC.

In November 2018, Ali Zafar had filed a complaint with the FIA cyber-crime wing, alleging that many social media accounts were posting “threats and defamatory material” against him. He provided details of some Twitter and Facebook accounts to support his claim.

Mr Zafar, in his complaint, had attached the pictures Ms Shafi had uploaded on her social media accounts but ‘discretely deleted just before making the allegation’. He had also submitted a ‘threat message’ sent to his manager on Instagram in Feb 2018.

“A twitter account @nehasaigol1, which posted 3,000 defamatory tweets against me and my family only in one year, [was] created 50 days before Meesha’s allegations of sexual harassment,” the singer-actor told the FIA with documentary ‘evidence’.

The FIA said Ms Shafi had appeared before the FIA cyber-crime wing with her team of lawyers in December 2019, but she failed to produce any witness in favour of her allegations (of sexual harassment) against Mr Zafar.

Zafar’s defamation suit against Ms Shafi is also pending in a sessions’ court.

Published in Dawn, December 16th, 2020

N_Saq
Dec 16, 2020 10:26am
If guilty Meesha should be punished with full force of the law with heavy penalties and fines to send a clear message as not to mess with someone’s life. She should compensate Mr Zafar for pain and suffering, which should be an unprecedented amount and if she can’t pay then she should serve jail time.
Recommend 0
Sami
Dec 16, 2020 10:32am
For the first time we are seeing someone adopt legal action against online allegations. Its an important case to follow!
Recommend 0
ZZQ
Dec 16, 2020 10:40am
If false allegations were made... then severe punishment is a must so that no one in future can play Women Card and defame anyone wrongly.
Recommend 0
Fahad Amir
Dec 16, 2020 10:49am
Finally Justice... Other wise everyone will accuse their enemies without any evidence .
Recommend 0
Zahid Ansari
Dec 16, 2020 10:53am
Goodbye to all the liars who use such allegations for their personal benefit and deprive deserving ones of their rights
Recommend 0
Asghar
Dec 16, 2020 10:56am
Unfortunately, given the legal conditions it's not easy for a women to prove that she was harassed. How can a man harass some one in the presence of a witness.
Recommend 0
farhan
Dec 16, 2020 11:06am
Finally Justice
Recommend 0
Ann
Dec 16, 2020 11:19am
If there where any witnesses would the harasser dare to make any open move towards the victim? Yet again the burden of proof lies with the victim.
Recommend 0
M.Jan
Dec 16, 2020 11:26am
Is it not for the courts to determine guilt rather than an investigating agency!!
Recommend 0
Ali Jan
Dec 16, 2020 11:28am
FIA: In other words..Had Ali Zafar sexually harassed her in the presence of WITNESSES then there might have been a case but since there were no witnesses hence Meesha Shafi stands guily" Wow!?
Recommend 0
Amber
Dec 16, 2020 11:34am
FIA does not have the right to give a verdict of guilty or not guilty. It can only investigate and submit its findings.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 16, 2020 11:37am
"Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed singer and actor Ali Zafar as ambassador to the Namal Knowledge City" ~ October 25, 2020, The Express Tribune As he also joined the rank of untouchables, cause those whom part of theirs can't be corrupt, that is current law of the land, so...........
Recommend 0
Proud Pakistani
Dec 16, 2020 11:41am
@Asghar, so it means by default men are always wrong and they should be charged without even trying to prove their innocence.
Recommend 0
Anonymouseee
Dec 16, 2020 11:46am
She, aljust na with all her accomplices should be thrown in jail for a long time for falsely accusing an innocent man and trying to destroy his image. Where are all the feminists now. The law should be equal for all.
Recommend 0
thinking
Dec 16, 2020 11:46am
Ali Zafar has political connections now. It will be tough for Meesha to prove the offence. Adding to this, the kind of hate meesha received from dawn readers after the allegations she made, it wont surprise me if she looses this case and everyone of those haters celebrates
Recommend 0
Hyra
Dec 16, 2020 11:47am
I feel there was something else cooking between these two ... bitter sweet
Recommend 0
Jay
Dec 16, 2020 11:56am
She should be puinished for this false accusation!
Recommend 0
Amir I
Dec 16, 2020 12:01pm
so Ali Zafar is being seen back in the limelight rubbing shoulders with government. so FIA will do what the government says. FIA does not have enough to investigagte. Sad day for women whose testimony is already shot down the moment they raise a voice.
Recommend 0
Bikram Singh
Dec 16, 2020 12:12pm
Totally male dominated society.
Recommend 0
Asad Shah
Dec 16, 2020 12:18pm
Shame on ali zafar
Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Dec 16, 2020 12:24pm
@Asghar, So according to u no matter what a woman alleges, she is right??? That is not justice that is sexism. Nothing can make people like u happy.
Recommend 0
Israr Khan Ismailzai
Dec 16, 2020 12:26pm
@Bikram Singh, So what should be done?? Execute every man that is accued by a woman??? That probably is the definition of a just and woman dominated society. Way to go.
Recommend 0
Zia
Dec 16, 2020 12:26pm
A very brave decision, and shame on such people.
Recommend 0
Kamal
Dec 16, 2020 12:34pm
Ali Zafar should make a Movie out of this.
Recommend 0
TJ
Dec 16, 2020 12:35pm
@Asghar, How can a man prove he hasn't harassed a lady once accused. Especially if they are meeting every other day.
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 16, 2020 12:54pm
Misha is guile and evil.
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 16, 2020 01:00pm
What a shame! The devious efforts have back fired! Now it is time to taste their own medicine. Hope Ali Zafar asks for billions in damages from this gang. Their careers are over anyway.
Recommend 0
Karachi Wala
Dec 16, 2020 01:01pm
All these strong women from well-off families played women card. Now even genuine cases of poor women may be looked at the same way, as these false allegations against Ali Zafar
Recommend 0
israr
Dec 16, 2020 01:07pm
i am a female so i am right always :) no madam and madams no you have exploited the sexism to the fullest and for this you must be punished so others can understand they can only get justice if they are right, if you are wrong even though your parents are big shots u will be punished for wrong accuses
Recommend 0
ImranM
Dec 16, 2020 01:07pm
The world should learn from Pakistan here. The punishment should be so strict that it sets an example for anyone looking to abuse gender to hurt the causes of genuine victims.
Recommend 0
tooba akhtar
Dec 16, 2020 01:10pm
Alas ! The system believes that the events of sexual harassment wil take place in the presence of witnesses. The law and procedure needs to be revamped according to nature of crime.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 16, 2020 01:10pm
FIA cyber crimes wing ....... does it have any females on the panel ?
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 16, 2020 01:36pm
This is the victory of truth. Meesha n those that lied against Ali Zafar must be given the punishment that is due to them for false allegations of a big crime. Is this how so called educated people from the so called good families behave. Congrats to Ali Zafar.
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 16, 2020 01:43pm
@ZZQ, I don't appreciate the use of word, women card. We have far too many women and children in this country who are actually exploited and it's ideology like yours, that makes it difficult. As for Misha, she is in social media and so are other models. The way these models have been trained over the years, involves alot of touching that may not be sexual but can be very intimate for some people's liking. People should choose careers wisely before complaining.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 16, 2020 01:50pm
Great justice. In our greatest and most powerful country, we have no need for females.
Recommend 0
Qamar
Dec 16, 2020 02:09pm
Lots of idiotic comments here. These crimes are rarely committed in front of witnesses you fools!!! In Pakistan/India these industry stars are idolised... know what that means? Treated like Idols!! i.e. like Gods... if your sister approached you and said Ali Zafar groped her THEN maybe you will lift your heads from perpetual "matha tek" and listen to the victim with sympathy. Or at least don't vilify her!! Just think for one second that it "could be true".... just no witnesses!
Recommend 0
salman
Dec 16, 2020 02:09pm
Hope to see Meesha going into jail
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 16, 2020 02:16pm
Harassements to women are never made in presence of audience or witness-a natural fact. Therefore the movement of Me too# came into being. Pakistani men still exploting the law.
Recommend 0
secular
Dec 16, 2020 02:18pm
It is very difficult to prove anything against man in a man dominated society.
Recommend 0
haseeb.naazer
Dec 16, 2020 02:19pm
A moment of triumph for all right-minded, law-abiding Pakistanis Justice prevailed over vigilantism, sense over bigotry, rule of law over fanaticism "Due Process" the golden maxim of jurisprudence won. Where harassment is a reprehensible offense, calumnies thereof are equally hateful. Long live the law, long live the due process
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 16, 2020 02:21pm
Both are talented artists, out of court settlement would be best.
Recommend 0
Yusufi
Dec 16, 2020 02:23pm
@Asghar, Mresha Shaafi claims to have been harassed at Ali Zafar's studio while jamming, right? There were other peoe jamming as well. How is it difficut to prove? If she was being harassed these other people could speak in her favr bit none of them supported her stance.
Recommend 0
Yusufi
Dec 16, 2020 02:24pm
@Asad Shah, Shame on Meesha Shafi and the big brands which continue to hire her despite things going against her from a legal viewpoint.
Recommend 0
Patriot
Dec 16, 2020 02:25pm
Are women always at fault? Do we expect that a man will harass a woman when others are around as witness?
Recommend 0
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 16, 2020 02:30pm
Evil feminists got a nice tight slap.
Recommend 0
Mani
Dec 16, 2020 02:33pm
@Asghar, but that’s exactly what Meesha has alleged. She claimed she was harassed when others were present. Though no one yet has backed her claims. Not even her manager.
Recommend 0
Akram
Dec 16, 2020 02:35pm
only in Pakistan does the victim get persecuted and perpetrator gets exonerated. unbelievable.
Recommend 0
Tariq Khan
Dec 16, 2020 03:34pm
@Asghar, The harassment according to Meesha Shafi happened in a Jamming session with many people present. So I don't know why she is unable to produce any witness.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 16, 2020 03:37pm
Real truth finally prevails with a big bang.
Recommend 0
FAZ
Dec 16, 2020 04:14pm
Harassment will always be behind close doors. Unfortunately it can not be quantitatively proven unless there are many witnesses or victims that come forward. It was contrary to all above in case of Mesha.
Recommend 0
MA
Dec 16, 2020 05:57pm
@Amber, That is what FIA did and now they are asking court to go after guilty
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Dec 16, 2020 06:25pm
@Ali Jan, she was found guilty of fake or false defamatory actions. It was proven.
Recommend 0
Ahsan
Dec 16, 2020 06:36pm
@Parvez, why are you asking???it should not matter
Recommend 0
Captain
Dec 16, 2020 06:45pm
I knew the fate of the case since inception ......
Recommend 0
Suhail
Dec 16, 2020 07:24pm
Ideally, this should have been resolved through arbitration, given that it is so difficult to prove harassment against males not only in Pakistan, but also in the west. Going a step forward, I would give benefit of the doubt to all women bringing such charges against men.
Recommend 0
Parvez
Dec 16, 2020 07:56pm
@Ahsan, but it does matter. Think rationally, realistically and with an unbiased mind and you will understand why it matters.
Recommend 0
Adil Murad
Dec 16, 2020 07:58pm
I think people should read the news again. The witnesses which Meesha produced before the investigation team could not produced evidence and one of the witness backtracked and apologised. Its not like there were no witness to the crime thats why Ali Zafar proved innocent. The thing is there was no evidence of harassment and the allegations were baseless. Its that simple. If anyone has any issues go to court and don't cry foul. Courts give decisions based on evidene not on mere allegations.
Recommend 0
well-wisher
Dec 16, 2020 08:47pm
Settle out of courts. Ali Zafer will pardon her and come out even a bigger victor. BITTER as it may be and move on.
Recommend 0
Safdar Akbari
Dec 16, 2020 08:55pm
Me too movement in shock...
Recommend 0
Shan
Dec 16, 2020 09:08pm
Meesha should immigrate to Canada or somewhere else.
Recommend 0

