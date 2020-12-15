Govt wants review of NFC Award mechanism to check spending by provinces: Faraz

The federal government will seek to improve the mechanism for funds distribution under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in order to hold the provinces accountable for how they spend the money, Information Minister Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad, Faraz said the cabinet discussed the merits and demerits of the current NFC Award mechanism, under which funds are provided to provinces according to their population size.

It emerged during the discussion that "there is a fundamental gap between the money that the Centre gives to the provinces and the revenues generated by the provinces due to which provincial governments don't have any incentive to increase their revenues," he said.

He said provincial governments "don't have any motivation" to work to raise their revenues locally because "they know they will receive a certain amount" from the federal government. Quoting figures, he said provinces tended to raise funds locally that were less than half of the amount given to them under the NFC Award.

The minister also noted that there was no mechanism to decide how the NFC funds would be spent and the money was seen to have been previously used to pay provincial salaries and for personal use such as purchasing cars, etc.

He said some issues had emerged following the 18th Constitutional Amendment "that are important to be resolved" and that provinces needed to be held accountable for their spending of the NFC funds.

Faraz later denied the impression that the government sought the repeal of the 18th Amendment, instead saying that there was a need to "improve" the areas that needed correction a decade after the amendment.

In an apparent reference to Sindh, he said it wasn't visible where the billions of rupees given to "a certain province" were spent.

Therefore, the cabinet decided that "we will have to improve this mechanism if we want the money to be spent in the right places and on right people," he told the presser.

According to Faraz, one of the suggestions given during the meeting to improve the system was to "link" the amount given to the provinces under the award to the funds raised by the provinces on their own. "Of course, some provinces will be at an advantage [under this proposal], while some will be at a disadvantage like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where there is poverty and no industry," he said.

More to follow.