December 15, 2020

Govt wants review of NFC Award mechanism to check spending by provinces: Faraz

Dawn.com 15 Dec 2020

Information Minister Shibli Faraz addresses a press conference on Tuesday. — DawnNewsTV
The federal government will seek to improve the mechanism for funds distribution under the National Finance Commission (NFC) Award in order to hold the provinces accountable for how they spend the money, Information Minister Shibli Faraz announced on Tuesday.

Addressing a post-cabinet meeting press conference in Islamabad, Faraz said the cabinet discussed the merits and demerits of the current NFC Award mechanism, under which funds are provided to provinces according to their population size.

It emerged during the discussion that "there is a fundamental gap between the money that the Centre gives to the provinces and the revenues generated by the provinces due to which provincial governments don't have any incentive to increase their revenues," he said.

He said provincial governments "don't have any motivation" to work to raise their revenues locally because "they know they will receive a certain amount" from the federal government. Quoting figures, he said provinces tended to raise funds locally that were less than half of the amount given to them under the NFC Award.

The minister also noted that there was no mechanism to decide how the NFC funds would be spent and the money was seen to have been previously used to pay provincial salaries and for personal use such as purchasing cars, etc.

He said some issues had emerged following the 18th Constitutional Amendment "that are important to be resolved" and that provinces needed to be held accountable for their spending of the NFC funds.

Faraz later denied the impression that the government sought the repeal of the 18th Amendment, instead saying that there was a need to "improve" the areas that needed correction a decade after the amendment.

In an apparent reference to Sindh, he said it wasn't visible where the billions of rupees given to "a certain province" were spent.

Therefore, the cabinet decided that "we will have to improve this mechanism if we want the money to be spent in the right places and on right people," he told the presser.

According to Faraz, one of the suggestions given during the meeting to improve the system was to "link" the amount given to the provinces under the award to the funds raised by the provinces on their own. "Of course, some provinces will be at an advantage [under this proposal], while some will be at a disadvantage like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan where there is poverty and no industry," he said.

More to follow.

Dec 15, 2020 07:18pm
Yes, all provinces being carried by Sindh’s revenues. Govt owes Sindh trillions, better to release that money and get other provinces to stop being leeches
Recommend 0
Abdul Rahman
Dec 15, 2020 07:28pm
Federal govt has biggest suction pump in people's pocket there is nothing left for State Govt to tax!
Recommend 0
BlindOne
Dec 15, 2020 07:28pm
How can districts make profits when there is no real implementation of regulatory bodies in each district.
Recommend 0
Sab Se Pehle Pakistan
Dec 15, 2020 07:36pm
Great. Please start from Sindh. Where each and every penny goes down to Corruption.
Recommend 0
Mishayl Valika
Dec 15, 2020 07:37pm
Good - we need to hold the corrupt PPP and Zadari - menace to both Bilawal and the country
Recommend 0
Masood Wazir
Dec 15, 2020 07:41pm
Common understanding is humans are also been elected at provincial assemblies like national assembly and provincial chief must be empowered to serve people without intervention of XYZ after 18th amendment
Recommend 0
Critic
Dec 15, 2020 07:42pm
Check n balance is a must because pakistan is not your personal property.
Recommend 0
Chacha
Dec 15, 2020 07:46pm
Wrong direction by the federal government. The only way to growth is more autonomous and more empowered provinces financially .
Recommend 0
A sheikh
Dec 15, 2020 07:47pm
Government should check for every penny received by Sind under this award. How much was actually used on people.
Recommend 0
Mumtaz Ahmed Shah
Dec 15, 2020 07:47pm
Counter check and answerable to Federal Government would be a good tool to curb any leakage .(Texas)
Recommend 0
Chacha
Dec 15, 2020 07:47pm
@Sab Se Pehle Pakistan, Really?
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 15, 2020 07:51pm
Just cancel it and give the money to army, navy, and air force.
Recommend 0
Mr Chaudhry
Dec 15, 2020 07:53pm
Finally accountability. The PPP is a farce, they are not allocating funds equitably to the capital of Sindh (Karachi). They have kept the engine of our export economy purely due to primitive politics. PPP give Karachi the funds it needs and stop your fake job payments (PSM etc).
Recommend 0
Student
Dec 15, 2020 07:56pm
it should be devolved to district level. Federal Government and institutions are used to crush local autonomy.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 15, 2020 08:00pm
The previous Government has been about one thing only how to move cash out of the country which is a full time job, ask bilawal and look at sindh.
Recommend 0

