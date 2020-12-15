DAWN.COM

President approves anti-rape ordinance to ensure speedy trial, strict punishments

Naveed Siddiqui 15 Dec 2020

President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 for the speedy trial of rape cases involving women and children which also allowed for chemical castration of those convicted in the cases. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak/File
President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the Anti-Rape Ordinance 2020 that will ensure speedy trial of rape cases with women and children as victims and will also allow for chemical castration of those convicted of such offences.

A statement issued by the President House said that under the ordinance, special courts would be established throughout the country for speedy trials of sexual assault suspects. The courts would have to wrap up the cases within four months, the statement added.

Under the ordinance, Prime Minister's Anti-Rape Crisis Cells would also be set up which would be responsible for conducting medico-legal examination within six hours of the incident.

A countrywide registry of sexual offenders would also be established with the help of the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Under the ordinance, disclosing identities of victims would be prohibited and declared a punishable offence, the statement said. Police and government officials who show negligence in investigating the cases would be jailed for three years along with the imposition of fines. Additionally, police and government officials who provide false information would also be punished.

Repeat offenders would be chemically castrated under the guidance of a notified board, the statement read.

It further said that a fund would be set up by the prime minister, money from which would be used to establish special courts while federal and provincial governments would also allocate grants to the fund. Help would also be taken from local, national and international agencies along with non-governmental organisations and individuals.

The ordinance comes months after the motorway gang-rape incident that caused an outpouring of anger across the country and brought sexual violence against women into national focus.

After an incident involving the alleged rape of a woman and her minor daughter in Sindh's Kashmore district, Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced in November that the government would bring a "stringent and holistic anti-rape ordinance closing all loopholes".

Violence against children , Violence against women
Pakistan

Comments (10)

Anti-Corruption_Pakistani
Dec 15, 2020 02:51pm
Now the anti-rape law is approved and like my vast majority of fellow citizens, I would also like to see it's speedy implementation without any obstacles and unnecessary delays. (Note: I have been advocating my impartial views for over 4 years against injustice, inequality, corruption, oppression and nepotism without supporting any of the political parties. My family, country and people's well-being are far more important to me than anything else. Please be aware of fake IDs!).
Recommend 0
Nida Khan
Dec 15, 2020 02:53pm
Thank you GoP. Now go get the animals.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 15, 2020 02:55pm
Another good step by PTI Govt. I used to be a critic of PTI Govt not that long ago but have started changing my mind. This govt has managed corona crisis by in large well where as opposition was bank on sinking already weak economy of Pakistan so that ultimate blame goes to PTI in near future. Imran played well and didn't fell into cunning PPP trap. As far as PMLN are concerned well they are getting irrelevant. This law is also in a step in right direction.
Recommend 0
Lady Bird
Dec 15, 2020 02:56pm
After all my first vote did not go waste. And Mr Imran just won my next vote too.
Recommend 0
Wasi Qureshi
Dec 15, 2020 02:58pm
Timely action.. Welldone
Recommend 0
We The Selectors
Dec 15, 2020 03:01pm
Fantastic. Congrats Pakistan. What a good man we selected. Feeling very happy indeed.
Recommend 0
Aruna Jayanthi
Dec 15, 2020 03:03pm
How do you say that? Shabbaash Pakistan! :)
Recommend 0
Mighty Indian
Dec 15, 2020 03:04pm
Respect.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2020 03:11pm
Justice delayed is akin to justice denied.
Recommend 0
HKG
Dec 15, 2020 03:13pm
Good for nothing President.
Recommend 0

