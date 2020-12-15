DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 15, 2020

LSM output grows 3.95pc during October

Fayaz Hussain 15 Dec 2020

Email

Large-scale manufacturing during the month of October grew by 3.95 per cent compared to September. — AFP/File
Large-scale manufacturing during the month of October grew by 3.95 per cent compared to September. — AFP/File

Large-scale manufacturing output during the month of October grew by 3.95 per cent compared to September, data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed on Tuesday.

"The LSM output increased by 6.66pc for October 2020 compared to October 2019, and 3.95pc if compared to September 2020,” the bureau said.

Sector-wise, the production of minerals, pharmaceuticals, foods, paper and board, chemicals and fertiliser sectors surged by 23pc, 13.53pc, 12pc, 10.46pc, 9.22pc and 6pc during the first four months of the current fiscal year compared to same period last year.

On the other hand, the production of wood, leather, engineering, electronics and steel sectors declined during the four months under review.

Commenting on the development, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that "industrial growth accelerates as economic recovery gathers pace".

“Large-scale manufacturing grew by 5.46pc in the July-Oct period. At a time when the global economy is in a deep recession, the industry is driving economic growth and recovery in Pakistan,” said Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar.

Analysts said the notable rise in the numbers for the large-scale manufacturing index is the main reason for the recovering economy, as well as the premier's decision to rule out lockdowns. This has improved the overall economic and industrial performance during the first four months of the current financial year.

Further, this has been supported by an increase in credit offtake; total offtake surged by 12pc to Rs22.99 trillion in October compared to last year.

The country’s large- scale manufacturing output, despite rising on the back of lower base, is expected to increase in the coming months owing to low Interest rate, value addition, stable exchange rate and cheap energy to various export-oriented sectors.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (5)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Hansoti sh
Dec 15, 2020 02:41pm
LARGE SCALE MANUFACTURING is one of the main sectors that we should have been doing before pre-Covid & Khan-do era. Good news except for the incompetent, haters & stenographers
Recommend 0
M. Emad
Dec 15, 2020 02:47pm
What magic wand Khan has? Or what broken wand Modiji has?
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 15, 2020 02:52pm
Superb. How do haters even sleep?
Recommend 0
logical
Dec 15, 2020 02:58pm
rich from a country where u dont manufacture a engine by yourself!
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2020 03:12pm
Great news.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

15 Dec 2020

Escalating tension

By not announcing anything specific at this stage, the PDM might be buying time to find some common ground.
15 Dec 2020

Journalists targeted

THAT Pakistan once again features on a list of countries with the largest number of journalists killed in the last ...
15 Dec 2020

Covid unit closure

WITH the second wave of Covid-19 presenting enormous challenges to the national health system, the state must remain...
Updated 14 Dec 2020

Slowing down democracy

FOR democracy to work in any country, elections must be free, fair and held within the constitutionally stipulated...
14 Dec 2020

Maternal mortality

GUESSTIMATES are no substitute for hard data. Efforts to improve development indicators must be based on...
14 Dec 2020

South Africa tour

THE recent confirmation of the South African cricket team’s tour to Pakistan after 13 years is a fabulous piece of...