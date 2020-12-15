DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 15, 2020

Bomb kills deputy governor in Afghan capital

AFP | AP 15 Dec 2020

Email

An Afghan security officer stands guard at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul on Dec 15. — Reuters
An Afghan security officer stands guard at the site of a bomb blast in Kabul on Dec 15. — Reuters

A deputy governor of Kabul province and his aide were killed on Tuesday by a bomb in the Afghan capital, officials said, the latest in a wave of targeted killings in the country.

Mahbobullah Mohebi was killed when a bomb attached to his vehicle detonated while he was on his way to his office, the interior ministry said.

Mohebi's secretary, who was travelling with him, was also killed and two bodyguards were wounded. Violence has raged across the country since the Taliban and Afghan government launched peace talks in Qatar in September.

Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, condemned the attack and said the increase in attacks is a clear enemy of the Afghan peace process.

Sima Samar, special presidential envoy and state minister for human rights, tweeted that the "people are tired of terrorist attacks every day".

Samar also urged the Taliban to agree to a ceasefire to stop the killing and more bloodshed.

Afghanistan — and especially Kabul — have seen a spate of murders of prominent figures, including journalists, clerics, politicians and rights activists.

Last week a female news anchor was shot dead in the eastern city of Jalalabad, the second journalist to be murdered in less than a month.

The capital has been hit by rockets twice this month and recently battled major attacks on educational centres, including a massacre of students at a university campus.

In a separate attack in Kabul on Tuesday, a policeman was killed and two others wounded when gunmen attacked their checkpoint, officials said.

Peace talks have been paused until January, with government negotiators expected to return to Kabul from Qatar this week to meet with senior officials.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and some other senior officials have called for talks to be moved to Afghanistan from Doha.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (1)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
JustSaying
Dec 15, 2020 01:23pm
Wherever they are... they are Never at Peace...
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Editorial

15 Dec 2020

Escalating tension

By not announcing anything specific at this stage, the PDM might be buying time to find some common ground.
15 Dec 2020

Journalists targeted

THAT Pakistan once again features on a list of countries with the largest number of journalists killed in the last ...
15 Dec 2020

Covid unit closure

WITH the second wave of Covid-19 presenting enormous challenges to the national health system, the state must remain...
Updated 14 Dec 2020

Slowing down democracy

FOR democracy to work in any country, elections must be free, fair and held within the constitutionally stipulated...
14 Dec 2020

Maternal mortality

GUESSTIMATES are no substitute for hard data. Efforts to improve development indicators must be based on...
14 Dec 2020

South Africa tour

THE recent confirmation of the South African cricket team’s tour to Pakistan after 13 years is a fabulous piece of...