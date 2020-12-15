Bilawal to call on Shehbaz in jail

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday (today) as the Punjab home department gave him permission for the purpose.

During his visit, the PPP chairman will offer his condolences to the N-League president over the sad demise of the latter’s mother, said a spokesperson for Mr Bhutto-Zardari, adding that attaching any connotation to the meeting would be misleading.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, along with his son Hamza Shahbaz, is incarcerated since Sept 28 in connection with a probe into assets beyond means charges against him.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to accompany Mr Biawal during the afternoon visit, party officials say.

The PPP chairman had also called on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif last week and extended his condolences over the death of her grandmother.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2020