Bilawal to call on Shehbaz in jail

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 15 Dec 2020

In this file photo, PPP chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif speak to the media in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV/File
LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari will visit Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shahbaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail on Tuesday (today) as the Punjab home department gave him permission for the purpose.

During his visit, the PPP chairman will offer his condolences to the N-League president over the sad demise of the latter’s mother, said a spokesperson for Mr Bhutto-Zardari, adding that attaching any connotation to the meeting would be misleading.

Opposition leader in the National Assembly, along with his son Hamza Shahbaz, is incarcerated since Sept 28 in connection with a probe into assets beyond means charges against him.

PPP leaders Sherry Rehman, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Qamar Zaman Kaira are expected to accompany Mr Biawal during the afternoon visit, party officials say.

The PPP chairman had also called on PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Sharif last week and extended his condolences over the death of her grandmother.

Published in Dawn, December 15th, 2020

Comments (11)

Fastrack
Dec 15, 2020 09:34am
No hurry. Stay there kid. A few years.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 15, 2020 09:44am
Sorry Shahbaz sahib, we won’t resign.
Babar
Dec 15, 2020 10:18am
What is so hurting both these parties that they are now together... ???
Mishayl Valika
Dec 15, 2020 10:22am
Billawal is absolutely clueless. He is being used by a anti-liberal, women hating false maulana fazl How an earth can he share a platform with such a misogynist in this day and age of enlightenment defies common sense logic One wonders what kind of education he had at Oxford
Mishayl Valika
Dec 15, 2020 10:25am
This is where Bilawal will end up eventually.
peer baba khwajaji
Dec 15, 2020 10:39am
Long live Shehbaz and the lion of Pakistan....Nawaz Sharif.
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 15, 2020 12:21pm
An frail and fragile attempt in futility by the hand-picked and self-appointed PPP Co-Chair to look busy, thumb his impression, rally support, solicit more funds, mark his presence, get counted, remain in the multimedia limelight and above all, resurrect his family-owned and clan-operated political party's dwindling position in the biggest province (population wise) of Punjab, Islamic Republic of Pakistan?
Saif Zulfiqar
Dec 15, 2020 12:46pm
Once Bilawal is inside the jails with Shabaz, lock him up.
Zak
Dec 15, 2020 01:44pm
Bilawal can't manage his own office how will he manage the province forget managing the nation.
Parvez
Dec 15, 2020 01:48pm
Bilawal calling on the man in the PML-N who today matters in the Punjab after seeing the mess made of the jalsa by Maryam ... good move, Bilawal is learning fast.
AZAM AKBAR
Dec 15, 2020 02:12pm
@Mishayl Valika, Mr. Mishayl Valika, " One wonders what kind of education he had at Oxford." Mr. Bilawal Zardari was only enrolled at Oxford University. Between 18+ and 20 a student completes A Level. And at 19 he became a selected chairman of the most corrupt small regional political party PPP by fake will. He never obtained any degree from Oxford. The majority of people doesn't know what is the difference between enrollment and obtaining a degree.
