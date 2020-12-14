DAWN.COM

PDM demands PTI govt quit by January 31 or face long march

Dawn.comUpdated 14 Dec 2020

PDM leaders speak to the media in Lahore on Monday. — DawnNewsTV
The opposition's Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Monday demanded the PTI-led government quit by January 31 or face an intensified opposition movement, including a long march to the capital.

The demand was made by PDM president Maulana Fazlur Rehman while speaking to the media in Lahore alongside PML-N's Maryam Nawaz, PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and other opposition leaders.

As part of the anti-government movement, Rehman said lawmakers from PDM member parties in the national and provincial assemblies will hand in their resignations to their party leaders by December 31.

"Today, we want to make clear to the government that it should resign by January 31," the JUI-F leader said.

He said that if the government refuses to quit by that time, a meeting of the PDM's leadership on February 1 will announce a long march towards Islamabad, the date of which will also be decided during the meeting.

"All party workers in PDM and the people of Pakistan are appealed to start preparations for the long march from today," Rehman added.

He said that following Sunday's "historic" PDM public gathering at the Minar-i-Pakistan in Lahore, PDM leaders had today signed a detailed communique in continuation of the opposition's objectives.

Read: PDM rules out talks, declares it’s time for long march at Lahore power show

He said the schedules issued by the PDM's steering committee to provinces for preparations of the planned long march will remain in effect, adding that the heads and representatives of the PDM's constituent parties will form committees in their respective provinces and will work on preparations for the long march.

"During today's meeting, anger was also expressed at the way the military's media affairs wing put pressure on electronic media for negative propaganda against the rally." We have to make this conspiracy a failure, he said, adding that the Lahore rally will be remembered in history.

Meanwhile, PML-N's Maryam stated that it was a "matter of concern" that certain channels were airing news that was completely baseless.

"There is a video of me on record, that with both of my hands, I appreciated and acknowledged the efforts of my party workers and Lahore MNAs and MPAs.

"Before the Lahore jalsa, I held rallies in every corner of the city. All of Pakistan has seen that," she said.

Terming Sunday's public meeting a success, Maryam said that those who turned up to attend had to stand outside the venue just to listen to the speeches. "I have never seen a rally like this in all my life. Despite the cold, I could not see a single chair."

She said that despite all odds, including the coronavirus outbreak and the "fascist" government, the people of Lahore turned out "in the thousands".

She added that some channels had started "propaganda" against the opposition before she had even left for the venue. "Our media didn't show the truth but foreign media, such as BBC and Al Jazeera, have shown a mirror to certain elements of our media."

The PPP chairman added that all parties under the PDM were one and will make decision together from the alliance's platform.

"As far as dialogue is concerned, then the PDM's stance was presented yesterday in front of the people of Lahore. The time for dialogue is over. Now is the time to March and for Imran's resignation."

Soon after the opposition's press talk, federal minister Asad Umar scoffed at the PDM's demand for the government to quit by January's end.

"When Maulana demanded that the government resign by January 31 with a straight face, I feared that [Prime Minister] Imran Khan, if he is watching television, will fall off his chair while laughing," he tweeted.

SAPM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari added: "Just when you thought nothing could be better than #IshaqDar’s interview. #PDM gives us another mega flop jalsa. This look on their faces says everything ... can enjoy this for years!"

Comments (22)

Qasim
Dec 14, 2020 08:22pm
Please resign now, why wait until January? Just let us live at peace and resign for good.
A Shah
Dec 14, 2020 08:25pm
failed lahore jalsa
Morning Star
Dec 14, 2020 08:28pm
PDM long march will not last very long
Dr Tarik
Dec 14, 2020 08:30pm
Oh Oh sorry sir. Appreciate your orders.
Dr Tarik
Dec 14, 2020 08:31pm
Yes by the way return the looted money or go to jail.
bhaRAT©
Dec 14, 2020 08:31pm
Demand or 'wish'??
Dr Tarik
Dec 14, 2020 08:32pm
No NRO.
bhaRAT©
Dec 14, 2020 08:34pm
Another 'demand' after numerous previous demands failed miserably. After a flop show yesterday, they can only wish!!
Surrender Modi
Dec 14, 2020 08:35pm
Means lots of free biryani in Islamabad on Jan 31.
Dr Tarik
Dec 14, 2020 08:35pm
Why PM should quit? Is he or other members of Government committing fraud, corruption, money laundering or conspiring with the enemies of the State.
We The Selectors
Dec 14, 2020 08:36pm
Comedy Circus in Corona times.
Anti-Corruption
Dec 14, 2020 08:36pm
It’s all about upcoming senate elections in March. PDM faces elimination, bills against corruption will be passed easily once PTI is in majority in senate. PDM sees their end near. Hence they are getting more and more nervous.
Rohail
Dec 14, 2020 08:37pm
Did the opposition even realized they have already in dead end?
Patriot
Dec 14, 2020 08:40pm
Didn't learned with failed Lahore Jalsa...
Falcon1
Dec 14, 2020 08:41pm
Sure, it will be a long and very slow march. Because the pandemic will get to each of them well before that. Or most hired folks will decide to stay home as country's economy starts improving each passing day. Will they regret that the chose PDM as the title of their circus show?
Browngirl
Dec 14, 2020 08:44pm
PDM is dead after Lahore. Game over for them.
Fastrack
Dec 14, 2020 08:45pm
Few days left for PTI government and selectors!
aijaz
Dec 14, 2020 08:49pm
anything else your highness..
Amjad
Dec 14, 2020 08:55pm
These clowns need to stop. First they said govt has to end by 31 Dec now that doesn't look likely so now they move forward to next year. They know after the senate elections it is game over.
Mustafa
Dec 14, 2020 08:57pm
Absolute clowns
TAHIR M
Dec 14, 2020 08:58pm
How mundane?
Dr.AsHamed.
Dec 14, 2020 09:01pm
Great move, SAVE the Nation.
