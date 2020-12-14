DAWN.COM

Murder suspect shot dead inside Karachi court

Imtiaz Ali 14 Dec 2020

Malir Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur confirmed that Khushdil, 25, who was being presented before a criminal court in Malir, was attacked outside the waiting room. — Reuters/File
A murder suspect was shot dead on Monday inside a Karachi court while a hearing was ongoing, officials said.

Malir Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur confirmed that Khushdil, 25, was being presented before a criminal court in Malir, when he was attacked outside the waiting room.

He received two bullets to his chest and was immediately taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the SSP said. He said Khushdil was shot dead by the father of the man he had allegedly killed.

Bahadur said Khushdil was the main suspect in the murder case of one Ahsan Ali, registered at the Quaidabad police station.

Kifayatullah, 60, who is the father of deceased Ahsan Ali, and who shot the suspect in court today, was due to record his statement in the same murder case. Police said Kifayatullah surrendered himself after the shooting and his weapon was also taken into custody.

divergence
Dec 14, 2020 03:02pm
That is also equal to taking law in one's hand or committing another crime to punish some crime.
Recommend 0

