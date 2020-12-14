Murder suspect critically injured after being shot inside Karachi court

A murder suspect was shot on Monday inside a Karachi court while a hearing was ongoing, officials said.

Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre Executive Director Dr Seemin Jamali said the suspect was on ventilator in critical condition at the hospital.

Malir Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur confirmed that Khushdil, 25, was being presented before a criminal court in Malir, when he was attacked outside the waiting room.

The police officer at the time said the victim had been pronounced dead on arrival at a hospital after he received two bullets to his chest. However, Dr Jamali later said he was alive but in a critical state.

According to SSP Bahadur, Khushdil was shot by the father of the man he had allegedly killed.

Bahadur said Khushdil was the main suspect in the murder case of one Ahsan Ali, registered at the Quaidabad police station.

Kifayatullah, 60, who is the father of deceased Ahsan Ali, and who shot the suspect in court today, was due to record his statement in the same murder case. Police said Kifayatullah surrendered himself after the shooting and his weapon was also taken into custody.