DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 14, 2020

FO rejects Indian minister’s terror-related insinuations

The Newspaper's Staff ReporterUpdated 14 Dec 2020

Email

Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the ‘dossier’ presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report speak for themselves. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak/File
Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said that the ‘dossier’ presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report speak for themselves. — Photo courtesy Radio Pak/File

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Sunday categorically rejected terrorism-related insinuations of Indian external affairs minister and other political figures.

“Regurgitating of baseless allegations does not turn them into truth. Nor does it wash away the fact of India’s state sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan and master-minding of anti-Pakistan propaganda globally,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

The spokesperson said that the ‘dossier’ presented by Pakistan to the world community and the EU DisinfoLab’s recent report speak for themselves.

“By peddling false narratives, the RSS-inspired BJP regime can neither divert attention from its internal failings, nor hide from the world community its grave human rights violations of the Kashmiri people as well as the persecution of minorities, particularly Muslims, under the pernicious ‘Hindutva’ agenda,” the statement said.

“For durable peace and stability in the region, India must eschew the use of terrorism as an instrument of state policy, stop its global smear campaign against Pakistan, and let the Kashmiri people exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council resolutions,” the spokesperson said.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2020

Pak India Ties
Newspaper

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (7)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Neelam Manzoor
Dec 14, 2020 09:33am
Show us the Dossier as well, Mr FO
Recommend 0
Observer
Dec 14, 2020 09:48am
This man makes a great impression, very smart
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 14, 2020 09:49am
Will Pakistan do what it preaches?
Recommend 0
Jai Mahakaal
Dec 14, 2020 09:50am
@Neelam Manzoor, These dossiers are secret documents like CPEC documents which can not be displayed for security reasons.
Recommend 0
Aditya Bais
Dec 14, 2020 09:55am
And what happened of the Said Dossier?
Recommend 0
JB
Dec 14, 2020 09:59am
Keep on rejecting, world knows the reality.
Recommend 0
sanjay
Dec 14, 2020 10:01am
what replied world community
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

The trust crisis

The trust crisis

Both sides risk losing the trust of the people they seek to serve.

Editorial

Updated 14 Dec 2020

Slowing down democracy

FOR democracy to work in any country, elections must be free, fair and held within the constitutionally stipulated...
14 Dec 2020

Maternal mortality

GUESSTIMATES are no substitute for hard data. Efforts to improve development indicators must be based on...
14 Dec 2020

South Africa tour

THE recent confirmation of the South African cricket team’s tour to Pakistan after 13 years is a fabulous piece of...
Updated 13 Dec 2020

More reshuffling

THE PTI government has become quite adept at cabinet reshuffles. Since it assumed power more than two years ago, it...
13 Dec 2020

Growing auto sales

AFTER a two-year slump, the rapid across-the-board growth in automobile sales on the back of lower interest rates ...
13 Dec 2020

Afghan journalists at risk

IN yet another blow to Afghan media and civil society, a young woman journalist-cum-activist was brutally gunned ...