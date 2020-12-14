DAWN.COM

Pakistani doctor develops smartphone-based Covid-19 test

Amin AhmedUpdated 14 Dec 2020

A Pakistani doctor based in Toronto has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test using a smartphone. — AFP/File
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistani doctor based in Toronto has introduced an instant Covid-19 diagnostic test using a smartphone.

Pakistan High Commissioner to Canada Raza Bashir Tarar has congratulated Dr Naqeeb Khalid for his extraordinary achievement.

In a video conversation with Dr Naqeeb Khalid who led the development of smartphone-based diagnostic test for Covid-19 as Director of Medical Device Programme at the Montreal-based Two-Photon Research Inc., the high commissioner said the idea of the Covid test being displayed and communicated by the smartphone was novel and laudable.

He expressed the hope that such a quick, hassle-free, accessible and affordable invention would be of immense help to the humanity in overcoming the current pandemic and fighting viruses causing tropical diseases such as dengue etc.

The high commissioner said that clinical trials of the innovation would prove its efficacy for the Covid-19 test and pave the way for necessary approvals before being put to use at the mass level.

He conveyed his best wishes to Dr Naqeeb Khalid and his brother Najeeb Khalid who collaborated with him due to his background in a broad range of engineering and science disciplines.

Dr Naqeeb Khalid, who graduated from King Edward Medical University in 1983, before acquiring experience in invention of medical devices and systems, told the high commissioner that his innovation was based on a digital platform that displayed the result instantly on any smartphone and can also communicate or store the results along with time and GPS information.

A smartphone App will be available for download from the AppStore. “Instant, accurate and low-cost testing that does not rely on laboratory testing is essential in containing the pandemic and together with vaccines, we can control the Covid-19 outbreak and return our lives and economies to normal,” said Najeeb Khalid.

Published in Dawn, December 14th, 2020

