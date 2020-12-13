DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2020

Parents pray for hundreds of students kidnapped from Nigerian school

Reuters 13 Dec 2020

Email

Parents converged on a secondary school in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state on Sunday, begging authorities to save hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen. — Reuters
Parents converged on a secondary school in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state on Sunday, begging authorities to save hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen. — Reuters

Parents converged on a secondary school in Nigeria’s northwestern Katsina state on Sunday, begging authorities to save hundreds of boys abducted by gunmen.

The army had exchanged fire with a gang that took the students from the all-boys Government Science school in Kankara, a spokesman for the president said on Saturday night, but parents on Sunday said they had heard little more on the fate of their children.

Abubakar Lawal came from Zaria, a city 120 kilometres (75 miles) south of Kanara, after learning that two of his three sons at the school were among the missing.

“From yesterday I was here, praying that the almighty Allah should rescue our people,” he said outside the dusty school grounds.

One of his missing sons, 17-year-old Buhari, was named after President Muhammadu Buhari, a native of Katsina state. Anas, 16, was also missing. Lawal said the school principal addressed parents, telling them to pray.

Murja Mohammed, whose son was taken, begged authorities for help.

“If it’s not the government that will help us, we have no power to rescue our children,” she told Reuters.

The president’s office declined to comment, referring queries to the police. Military and police did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Some boys seen by Reuters said they had escaped from the forest where the gunmen took them, but it was not immediately clear how many remained in captivity or what the group wanted.

Attacks by armed gangs, widely referred to as bandits, are common throughout northwestern Nigeria. The groups typically attack civilians, stealing or kidnapping them for ransom. Islamist militants, who attack security and civilian targets, are more common in the northeastern part of the country.

There is growing anger with the precarious security situation in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation. Late last month, militants killed scores of farmers in northeastern Borno state, beheading some of them.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (0)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fencing Gwadar

Fencing Gwadar

The process of securing our borders with barbed wire is now extending to our cities.

Editorial

Updated 13 Dec 2020

More reshuffling

THE PTI government has become quite adept at cabinet reshuffles. Since it assumed power more than two years ago, it...
13 Dec 2020

Growing auto sales

AFTER a two-year slump, the rapid across-the-board growth in automobile sales on the back of lower interest rates ...
13 Dec 2020

Afghan journalists at risk

IN yet another blow to Afghan media and civil society, a young woman journalist-cum-activist was brutally gunned ...
12 Dec 2020

Increasing danger

IF there were ever a time for politics to take a back seat for the greater public good, it is now. The Covid-19...
12 Dec 2020

LNG crisis

THE controversy over the higher spot purchase price of LNG cargoes being imported by the government for covering the...
Updated 12 Dec 2020

Morocco-Israel ties

THE slow but steady wave of normalisation between Arab states and Israel rolls on, with Morocco being the fourth...