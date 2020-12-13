DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2020

At least 25 injured in explosion near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station

Tahir NaseerUpdated 13 Dec 2020

An injured person is being taken to a hospital by a resident after an explosion at Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station. — DawnNewsTV
An injured person is being taken to a hospital by a resident after an explosion at Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station. — DawnNewsTV
Residents gather at the site of an explosion near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station. — DawnNewsTV
Residents gather at the site of an explosion near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station. — DawnNewsTV

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion near the Ganj Mandi police station in Rawalpindi on Sunday, rescue officials said.

Rescue 1122 officials said that 22 victims had been shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, while three were provided first aid on the spot.

Initial reports suggested that it was a hand grenade attack but City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said that it was too soon to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The CPO noted that it was the second attack near a police station in 10 days. On December 4, one man was killed and seven other people were injured in a blast carried out using an improvised explosive device near Pir Wadhai police station.

CPO Younas said today that there were reports of terror plots and added that progress had been made in the investigation of the Pir Wadhai blast.

Meanwhile, rescue officials said that the explosion occurred at a filtration plant situated across the Ganj Mandi police station.

The area has been cordoned off and officials of Counter-Terrorism Department and forensic experts have arrived on the scene.

In March this year, seven people were injured, one of them critically, when an explosive device was detonated in the busy Saddar Bazaar.

A similar incident was reported on June 12, when one person was killed while 12 others injured in an explosion in the same vicinity.

Comments (10)

Khalid
Dec 13, 2020 03:51pm
Why is Rawalpindi specifically getting grenade attacked? This is like the fourth incident in the past year.
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 13, 2020 04:04pm
Only if punjab govt worried about the people.they have ruined the police .
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 13, 2020 04:12pm
this is clearly done internally to stop PDM successful jalsa
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 13, 2020 04:18pm
Drama starts.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2020 04:24pm
Just blame India and brush under carpet
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 13, 2020 04:26pm
False flag to stop opposition from exposing the truth
Recommend 0
Browngirl
Dec 13, 2020 04:28pm
So scared of PDM.
Recommend 0
Sarcasm
Dec 13, 2020 04:35pm
Nice try to divert the public by PTI against PDM.
Recommend 0
Zain
Dec 13, 2020 04:37pm
False flag operation to divert attention
Recommend 0
MG
Dec 13, 2020 04:43pm
I wish people to recover fast and that there are no casualties...
Recommend 0

