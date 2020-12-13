At least 25 injured in explosion near Rawalpindi's Ganj Mandi police station

At least 25 people were injured in an explosion near the Ganj Mandi police station in Rawalpindi on Sunday, rescue officials said.

Initial reports suggested that it was a hand grenade attack but City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Mohammad Ahsan Younas said that the nature of the blast cannot be ascertained as yet.

The CPO noted that it was the second attack near a police station in 10 days. On December 4, one man was killed and seven other people were injured in a blast carried out using an improvised explosive device near Pir Wadhai police station.

CPO Younas said today that there were reports of terror plots and added that progress had been made in the investigation of the Pir Wadhai blast.

More to follow.