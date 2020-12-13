DAWN.COM

Today's Paper | December 13, 2020

Stage set, workers start arriving at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for PDM power show

Javed Hussain | Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated 13 Dec 2020

Email

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addresses the attendees at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique addresses the attendees at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally in Lahore on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the seating arrangement at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV
A view of the seating arrangement at Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan for the Pakistan Democratic Movement's rally on Sunday. — DawnNewsTV

Arrangements have been completed and leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance — have arrived in Lahore for the PDM's final power show of the first phase of its anti-government movement.

PDM President and chief of the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Maulana Fazlur Rehman, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain have reached the house of PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq, from where they will leave for Minar-i-Pakistan, where the rally will be held.

Speaking to reporters while leaving her Jati Umra residence, Maryam said that the public would now "bring down the roof" over the PTI government.

"I want to give a message to the entire Lahore that I am fully aware of your difficulties. People have not come out on the PDM's call; instead, it is the PDM that has come out on the people's call. The time has come to give the final push to [the PTI government]," she said, urging people from all sectors to come and attend the rally.

She said this government is "going and the era of Nawaz Sharif's services is coming".

A photo posted by Instagram (@instagram) on

In a tweet, she also advised the attendees to "wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after" the rally.

Earlier, Bilawal's procession passed through Naseerabad where it was surrounded by party workers.

Earlier today, Rehman met leaders of his party, including Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi and former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Qamaruddin Soomro, at a hotel in Lahore.

The JUI-F leaders briefed Rehman about arrangements for the rally. "Today's rally at Minar-i-Pakistan will break all previous records," Rehman said.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, while speaking to attendees at the rally, said that today was a "very important" day.

"We want to end interference in democracies. We want the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. Constant interference puts Pakistan's [progress] back by 20 years [...] When more than 150 resignations are received, how will they (the government) hold by-elections?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, PML-N deputy secretary general Ataullah Tarar said that volunteers have been assigned their duties and they have taken up their positions. "A historic rally is about to happen. The PDM will prove that it is an alliance of the parties representing the people," he said.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the day has come that the "selected and vote-stealing government" feared.

She said that people from not only Lahore but all over Pakistan were coming to the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Next phase

The PDM is expected to announce the "decisive phase" of its struggle against the PTI-led government in today's public meeting.

A senior PML-N leader told Dawn that the next phase of its struggle would begin in January in which the PDM had planned 16 more rallies across the country before the final showdown — a long march on Islamabad and resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

"We expect that some ‘behind the scenes’ development may take place in January before the PDM goes for a long march," he said.

The PDM has planned a long march in February if the PTI government does not buckle to the pressure exerted by the opposition alliance.

However, no consensus seems to be in sight over resignations from the national and provincial assemblies at the moment because PPP is still reluctant to say goodbye to the Sindh government.

This matter has been deferred for the time being and the PDM is concentrating on protest rallies.

The government, on the other hand, appears to have changed at the last minute its strategy to handle the rally. The government said it would not stop the people coming from other cities from joining the rally, giving an opportunity to the opposition parties to match Imran Khan’s Oct 2011 public meeting at the same venue.

This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is going to hold a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for Maryam.

Earlier she had held corner meetings in the 14 constituencies of Lahore to mobilise the party workers. She had pleaded to the people to come out of their houses and reach Minar-i-Pakistan so that the PDM could manage to send the government home.

Similarly, it will be Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. Going there would revive memories of his mother Benazir Bhutto’s historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

On Saturday, a good number of PML-N workers reached Minar-i-Pakistan, broke the locks of its main gate and placed chairs and installed lights in the grounds. Some PML-N leaders also visited the venue and oversaw the preparations. Maryam also reached there late on Saturday night to inspect the arrangements.

As many as 3,000 volunteers of the Ansarul Islam, the volunteer wing of the JUI-F, will provide security cover to the rally. A separate gate has been allocated for women participants.

Additional reporting by Adnan Sheikh.

Email

Read more

On DawnNews

Comments (14)

also submit to newspaper
To submit your comment online and to the Letters Desk, enter your phone number/city below
Your number will remain private and will be deleted from our servers in 48hrs
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 03:08pm
Services of Nawaz sharif? What are those? Money laundering and lying? But never mind the services? When is nawaz himself coming back?
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 13, 2020 03:09pm
More corona. More patients. More deaths. More misery. How mean of PDM to polish their politics at the expense of ignorant masses. How dearly a plate of biryani is costing the poor people. They don’t even know they’re being hauled towards their death.
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 13, 2020 03:09pm
Workers arrive? More like slaves arrive
Recommend 0
aisha
Dec 13, 2020 03:14pm
PDM's gift to the people of Pakistan is to increase the positivity rate and the death rate. Shame on these careless people.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Dec 13, 2020 03:14pm
PDM should be renamed as ‘Opportunistic Looters Inc.’
Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 13, 2020 03:16pm
There is no corono fear ..no mask ..no social distancing ..
Recommend 0
Hamid shafiq
Dec 13, 2020 03:16pm
Zero result
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 13, 2020 03:20pm
@Salman , the gas you used today to have your tea was bought by nawaz shareef.present govt forgot to even release a tender for it.and now no 1 is biddingbexcept qatar and the prices are so high.do i need to say anything more dear.
Recommend 0
Bobby
Dec 13, 2020 03:21pm
These looters are not even on the same page as each other, how will they topple the elected government?
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 13, 2020 03:24pm
Looters, plunderers, irresponsible and selfishly greed driven politicians. United in their looting and damaging of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 13, 2020 03:24pm
PDM pied piper leading masses to disaster!
Recommend 0
Thought
Dec 13, 2020 03:25pm
@Hamid shafiq , Your speculation, but let's see as the time moves on...
Recommend 0
Haroon Junaidi
Dec 13, 2020 03:26pm
Kudos to PMLN for arranging Corona Festival 2020
Recommend 0
Md
Dec 13, 2020 03:30pm
A social disorder has its own destructive dynamics that can be disastrous.
Recommend 0

Latest stories

dawn images site

Most popular

Must read

Opinion

Fencing Gwadar

Fencing Gwadar

The process of securing our borders with barbed wire is now extending to our cities.

Editorial

Updated 13 Dec 2020

More reshuffling

THE PTI government has become quite adept at cabinet reshuffles. Since it assumed power more than two years ago, it...
13 Dec 2020

Growing auto sales

AFTER a two-year slump, the rapid across-the-board growth in automobile sales on the back of lower interest rates ...
13 Dec 2020

Afghan journalists at risk

IN yet another blow to Afghan media and civil society, a young woman journalist-cum-activist was brutally gunned ...
12 Dec 2020

Increasing danger

IF there were ever a time for politics to take a back seat for the greater public good, it is now. The Covid-19...
12 Dec 2020

LNG crisis

THE controversy over the higher spot purchase price of LNG cargoes being imported by the government for covering the...
Updated 12 Dec 2020

Morocco-Israel ties

THE slow but steady wave of normalisation between Arab states and Israel rolls on, with Morocco being the fourth...