Today's Paper | December 13, 2020

Lahore's Minar-i-Pakistan abuzz as PDM leaders kick off 'decisive' power show

Javed Hussain | Dawn.com | Rana BilalUpdated 13 Dec 2020

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waves at the crowd gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan for PDM's power show in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman waves at the crowd gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan for PDM's power show in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — DawnNewsTV
This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers gather for the rally in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) workers gather for the rally in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Lahore is all geared up for what the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is calling a "historic and decisive" power show in the 11-party opposition alliance's movement to oust the PTI-led government.

On their arrival at the venue, PDM leaders Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari along with others were greeted by enthusiastic supporters who had gathered at Minar-i-Pakistan during the day.

This is the first time in the recent history of the country that the PML-N is holding a public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan, the first rally at this venue for PML-N Vice President Maryam.

Similarly, it is PPP Chairperson Bilawal's first appearance at a political gathering at Minar-i-Pakistan. His late mother, former prime minister Benazir Bhutto, held a historic public meeting at Minar-i-Pakistan in 1986.

The first to address the crowd was Jamiat Ulema-i-Pakistan's (JUP) Awais Noorani, who told Prime Minister Imran Khan to submit his resignation and called upon PTI supporters to "rebel" against the ruling party.

Awami National Party Ameer Haider Khan Hoti also condemned the ruling PTI and said that about 80 years ago, Bacha Khan had started a non-violent struggle for his nation's rights but he was termed as a traitor.

Hoti declared that terrorism was "imposed upon the Pakhtun people" saying, "Pakhtun people were the ones who were killed and were defamed as well". He added that there were "conspiracies" to lead Afghan peace talks towards failure and efforts to "create misunderstandings between Afghanistan and Pakistan".

"I want to say that this is not our fight alone, this is of all of Pakistan's," he said. Hoti urged PDM leaders to stand by the Pakhtun people and vowed that he would continue to stand by the alliance for the "supremacy of the Parliament and Constitution and the respect for vote".

Balochistan National Party-Mengal’s Sardar Akhtar Mengal started off his address by saying that the PDM public meetings were "funeral prayers of the dictators and the powers who, for 70 years, have treated the country's Constitution as their slave".

"I will only present a few drops of the blood flowing from our bodies and then you can decide if we are responsible for the distrubance in Balochistan today," he said.

Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party chairman Mehmood Khan Achakzai called for a "Turkey-like revolution" in Pakistan and urged Maryam, Bilawal and Rehman to spearhead the movement. He said that he was striving for a Pakistan where no ethnicity would be superior to the other.

Jamiat-i-Ahle Hadees chief emir Professor Sajid Mir also spoke at the gathering and said he wanted to "commend the participants for holding a grand and memorable public meeting in the shadow of Minar-i-Pakistan despite the difficulties" created by the government.

He said that the "new Pakistan's government was in quarantine" and added that PDM shared the same narrative. Mir said that the "right to self govern should be returned to the public".

Lunch by PML-N

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's house in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV
PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at PML-N leader Ayaz Sadiq's house in Lahore. — DawnNewsTV

Arrangements were completed early on Sunday and leaders of the parties arrived in the city for the PDM's final power show of the first phase of its anti-government movement.

Upon arrival, Maryam hosted a lunch at party leader Ayaz Sadiq's residence in the city.

The lunch was attended by Bilawal and other opposition bigwigs, including Rehman, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) President Sardar Akhtar Mengal and Awami National Party (ANP) central general secretary Mian Iftikhar Hussain.

From there, the leaders left for Minar-i-Pakistan, the venue of the rally.

'Final push'

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters while leaving her Jati Umra residence, Maryam said that the public would now "bring down the roof" over the PTI government.

"I want to give a message to the entire Lahore that I am fully aware of your difficulties. People have not come out on the PDM's call; instead, it is the PDM that has come out on the people's call. The time has come to give the final push to [the PTI government]," she said, urging people from all sectors to come and attend the rally.

She said this government is "going and the era of Nawaz Sharif's services is coming".

In a tweet, she also advised the attendees to "wear a mask for your own safety and that of your dear ones, at all times, before, during and after" the rally.

Earlier, Bilawal's procession passed through Naseerabad where it was surrounded by party workers.

Rehman met leaders of his party, including Rashid Mehmood Soomro, Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi and former member of the National Assembly (MNA) Qamaruddin Soomro, at a hotel in Lahore.

The JUI-F leaders briefed Rehman about arrangements for the rally. "Today's rally at Minar-i-Pakistan will break all previous records," Rehman said.

Senior PML-N leader Khawaja Saad Rafique, while speaking to attendees at the rally, said that today was a "very important" day.

"We want to end interference in democracies. We want the supremacy of the Constitution and the law. Constant interference puts Pakistan's [progress] back by 20 years [...] When more than 150 resignations are received, how will they (the government) hold by-elections?" he questioned.

Meanwhile, PML-N deputy secretary general Ataullah Tarar said that volunteers have been assigned their duties and they have taken up their positions. "A historic rally is about to happen. The PDM will prove that it is an alliance of the parties representing the people," he said.

PML-N information secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the day has come that the "selected and vote-stealing government" feared.

She said that people from not only Lahore but all over Pakistan were coming to the rally at Minar-i-Pakistan.

Next phase

The PDM is expected to announce the "decisive phase" of its struggle against the PTI-led government in today's public meeting.

A senior PML-N leader told Dawn that the next phase of its struggle would begin in January in which the PDM had planned 16 more rallies across the country before the final showdown — a long march on Islamabad and resignations from the national and provincial assemblies.

"We expect that some ‘behind the scenes’ development may take place in January before the PDM goes for a long march," he said.

The PDM has planned a long march in February if the PTI government does not buckle to the pressure exerted by the opposition alliance.

However, no consensus seems to be in sight over resignations from the national and provincial assemblies at the moment because PPP is still reluctant to say goodbye to the Sindh government.

This matter has been deferred for the time being and the PDM is concentrating on protest rallies.

The government, on the other hand, appears to have changed at the last minute its strategy to handle the rally. The government said it would not stop the people coming from other cities from joining the rally, giving an opportunity to the opposition parties to match Imran Khan’s Oct 2011 public meeting at the same venue.

Additional reporting by Adnan Sheikh.

Ahsan Gul
Dec 13, 2020 03:01pm
How many times these Shrief will cheat out government? Why Maryam Nawaz a convicted Felon still outside jail? Should she not be serving her time now!! Sincerely
Recommend 0
Subhan
Dec 13, 2020 03:03pm
This is group of thugs call themselves PDM only interested in how there cases of corruption be removed so they can fled the country like Nawaz Shareef. They do not care if people get infected and died as long as they are ok.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 03:08pm
Services of Nawaz sharif? What are those? Money laundering and lying? But never mind the services? When is nawaz himself coming back?
Recommend 0
Ali Mehdi
Dec 13, 2020 03:09pm
More corona. More patients. More deaths. More misery. How mean of PDM to polish their politics at the expense of ignorant masses. How dearly a plate of biryani is costing the poor people. They don’t even know they’re being hauled towards their death.
Recommend 0
Sid
Dec 13, 2020 03:09pm
Workers arrive? More like slaves arrive
Recommend 0
aisha
Dec 13, 2020 03:14pm
PDM's gift to the people of Pakistan is to increase the positivity rate and the death rate. Shame on these careless people.
Recommend 0
AZulfi
Dec 13, 2020 03:14pm
PDM should be renamed as ‘Opportunistic Looters Inc.’
Recommend 0
Khurram
Dec 13, 2020 03:15pm
@Ali Mehdi, That's people's choice. They consider PTI to be a bigger disaster for the country than corona. PMLN was pushed out of power and we won't let that continue.
Recommend 0
Venkat
Dec 13, 2020 03:16pm
There is no corono fear ..no mask ..no social distancing ..
Recommend 0
Hamid shafiq
Dec 13, 2020 03:16pm
Zero result
Recommend 0
Abdullah
Dec 13, 2020 03:20pm
@Salman , the gas you used today to have your tea was bought by nawaz shareef.present govt forgot to even release a tender for it.and now no 1 is biddingbexcept qatar and the prices are so high.do i need to say anything more dear.
Recommend 0
Bobby
Dec 13, 2020 03:21pm
These looters are not even on the same page as each other, how will they topple the elected government?
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 13, 2020 03:24pm
Looters, plunderers, irresponsible and selfishly greed driven politicians. United in their looting and damaging of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 13, 2020 03:24pm
PDM pied piper leading masses to disaster!
Recommend 0
Thought
Dec 13, 2020 03:25pm
@Hamid shafiq , Your speculation, but let's see as the time moves on...
Recommend 0
Haroon Junaidi
Dec 13, 2020 03:26pm
Kudos to PMLN for arranging Corona Festival 2020
Recommend 0
Md
Dec 13, 2020 03:30pm
A social disorder has its own destructive dynamics that can be disastrous.
Recommend 0
Rashid
Dec 13, 2020 03:34pm
Literacy rate Swat 98% Literacy rate Karak 79% Literacy rate Lahore 65%
Recommend 0
Nasir Mehdi
Dec 13, 2020 03:39pm
Nawaz is a wrong number
Recommend 0
MONIER
Dec 13, 2020 03:41pm
Final push? Peace loving progressive people of Pakistan have been hearing this so called PDM's slogan and sloganeering now for the last six months. These parties had 2 and three terms in government with Pakistan becoming more indebted. Why don't these people just resign and let the nation move on towards progress and prosperity into the future.
Recommend 0
Hello Dave
Dec 13, 2020 03:50pm
These rallies are becoming somewhat repetitive and boring. The usual faces turn up and give their 2 pence worth and then go home.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 13, 2020 03:52pm
Amid the ever increasing, fastly growing, rapidly expanding, fleetingly penetrating and almost unstoppable coronavirus pandemic, get ready for thousands of Covid-19 infections and over-flowing of hospitals with positive patients because of this unwarranted, unnecessary, unbecoming and uncalled for PDM rally, organized by the family-owned and clan-operated hierarchy of the corrupt, dishonest and nepotic political parties in the centuries old historic City of Lahore, Islamic Republic of Pakistan.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 13, 2020 03:54pm
Oh the irony, notice how they have huge pictures of each PDM leader in the background - The same people who have bled our country dry are using the same cash to hold a power show.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 13, 2020 03:54pm
PDM have created Pakistans version of "Corona Expo 2020".
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2020 03:55pm
Don't forget to say when biryani will be served as 99% just came for that.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2020 03:56pm
Last and final farewell. RIP PDM. 'Arrangements have been completed and leaders of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) — the 11-party opposition alliance — have arrived in Lahore for the PDM's final power show of the first phase of its anti-government movement.'
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2020 03:57pm
The ' free biryani' followers arrive. PDM going no where.
Recommend 0
Prof Naik
Dec 13, 2020 04:00pm
Come for the biryani, take away the Covid!
Recommend 0
Prof Naik
Dec 13, 2020 04:01pm
Broke the gate locks? That itself is a crime. Using public property for their own gains. Atleast pay the local government for us of public space all of us taxpayers have paid for
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 13, 2020 04:03pm
@Abdullah, yes the tender was awarded to Sharifś friends and Sharif had heavy commission in that bidding.
Recommend 0
KHURRAM BAKHTIAR
Dec 13, 2020 04:06pm
What is the demand? NRO or relief to the public. The former seems more obvious and later is just a mere projection.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 13, 2020 04:06pm
I wish the money being spent on this"show of power" would have been donated for Covid 19 treatment of poor people in Lahore.
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 13, 2020 04:08pm
Can someone please explain how on earth Maryam Nawaz is qualified or even aware how the political system works? while our mothers struggle this is a person who has never done a hard days work in her life, instead spending lakhs on her looks to appear as some kind of saviour.
Recommend 0
Jamal
Dec 13, 2020 04:08pm
Nothing for the people who are living in miserable conditions and all these well-off leaders are the same old wine but in new bottle.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 13, 2020 04:09pm
Imported rented crowd of different addresses origin , persuaded by cash, rich scrumptious dishes and mini shows. On offer is grandstanding, hate-mongering from local and abroad , from had beens spent forces clamouring for nro.
Recommend 0
bhaRAT©
Dec 13, 2020 04:11pm
The greed of money and the will to protect their loot is so powerful that PDM leaders will push their masses into the fire - Covid-19 is deadly. PDM callous leadership will only realise the severity of the Covid-19 when they succumb to it.
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 13, 2020 04:14pm
@Thought, Still zero.
Recommend 0
AAA
Dec 13, 2020 04:15pm
@Salman , Electricity, controlled inflation, lowest interest rate, stock exchange floats above 50k, Renault was about to set plant in collaboration with Nishat Group, good relation with the world, unlike now where we are facing visa bans, free medicines, subsidies, low tax ratios and so on. Now tell us what Imran does in 8 years in KPK and 3 years in center ?.
Recommend 0
Vishesh
Dec 13, 2020 04:15pm
wow - what a crowd...... stay united PDM. Victory will be yours
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 04:21pm
@Abdullah, yes dear. You can also tell us what the budget deficit and balance of payments was when PMLN ended thier govt? Also why did Dar borrow so much to artificially hold the dollar rate at a 100, and also my original question - when is nawaz coming back?
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 04:25pm
Numbers look underwhelming on tv. Just saw the workers dancing on the stage - poor security arrangements. Start time delayed from 2pm because crowd didn’t turn up, and only 30% of the ground is planned to be used. But PDM will still shout that it was a “successful” jalsa?!
Recommend 0
A Shah
Dec 13, 2020 04:27pm
Time to expose failures of Imran Khan
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 04:28pm
@Abdullah, yes please tell us about the capacity charges the economic genius nawaz built into those contracts? FYI what that means is that we pay the terminals on days on which we don’t even use the terminals. But I’m sure your party has told you this is a good thing
Recommend 0
Merge of Equals
Dec 13, 2020 04:30pm
@AAA, they had 35 years to make things better and failed.
Recommend 0
JHW
Dec 13, 2020 04:32pm
Pathetic... Pakistan deserves better than these looters
Recommend 0
Zarar
Dec 13, 2020 04:33pm
Welcome all party workers to the 2020 biryani and Corona show. Pml n needs the pti gov to go as nawaz wants to collect money to buy another avenfield apartment as UK property prices might come down next yr.
Recommend 0
Qasim
Dec 13, 2020 04:33pm
Nobody will turn up, and by that i mean the general public - only paid people will be there. PDM has failed big time, why? Because we've rejected these corrupt group of people for good!
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 13, 2020 04:36pm
@AAA, Electricity corruption case is still in court. We paid 76% more than due amount which was commission to Nawazś friend contracting firm/s.
Recommend 0
Dr. Salaria, Aamir Ahmad
Dec 13, 2020 04:48pm
Birds of the feathers, always flock together.
Recommend 0
Zak
Dec 13, 2020 04:50pm
Is an absconder allowed to address jalsa. Altaf Hussain was not so why Nawaz Sharif.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 04:52pm
@AAA, still didn’t answer the main question- when is nawaz coming back?
Recommend 0
Ibrahim S
Dec 13, 2020 04:57pm
It would certain spike the spread of COVID-19, Who should we blame , our beloved PM IK or PDM. I would say neither . It would be our stupid public .
Recommend 0
Bleed Green
Dec 13, 2020 04:58pm
Thanks for your offer but we don't need the Services of Nawaz Sharif anymore.
Recommend 0
Ifti Malik
Dec 13, 2020 05:13pm
@JHW, but selected failure PTI and Imran Nazi are worse , not better than the PDM.
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 05:13pm
Don’t you mean 10 parties? PTM left PDM a week or so ago
Recommend 0
Shafi Ansari
Dec 13, 2020 05:20pm
Empty vessels makes the most noise
Recommend 0
Nauman Saghir
Dec 13, 2020 05:21pm
Decisive show ?... decisive for what...
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 13, 2020 05:22pm
@Khurram, people's choice ? You mean billionaire elites choice? Do you really think they care about you ? How sincere in the middle of corona epidemic ?
Recommend 0
Tayyab
Dec 13, 2020 05:23pm
Imran Khan must be laughing as the PDM makes a spectacle of itself.
Recommend 0
Ranjha
Dec 13, 2020 05:23pm
@Vishesh, You need to visit an optician soon!
Recommend 0
naveed Burki
Dec 13, 2020 05:24pm
This group of corrupt, selfish and unpatriotic people has no regard for the lives of citizens. They are all about saving their ill gotten loots and saving their families who are absconding abroad. It appears as though they trying their best to spread the pandemic, and helping the enemies agenda..
Recommend 0
NACParis
Dec 13, 2020 05:28pm
@AZulfi, No, Pakistan Dakhoo Mafia
Recommend 0
NACParis
Dec 13, 2020 05:29pm
All one says is a gathering by shameless looters.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 13, 2020 05:32pm
The thugs and dacoits don’t care about spreading Corona to the poor people gathering for free biryani sponsored by foreign agents.
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 13, 2020 05:33pm
Very big power show!
Recommend 0
krishna
Dec 13, 2020 05:34pm
PTI is no better in fact no party cares for country
Recommend 0
Thunderbird
Dec 13, 2020 05:38pm
@AAA, Renault is a not so popular name in Autoworld, it is the time for ev anyway. All economic indicators are positive according to renowned international economic agencies. Your disinformation is of no value.
Recommend 0
Just
Dec 13, 2020 05:40pm
"Decisive" power show or Divisive?
Recommend 0
Bilal
Dec 13, 2020 05:46pm
Flop show by the looters. Even Lahore has rejected these PMLN leaders and the drama queen.
Recommend 0
Raheel
Dec 13, 2020 05:51pm
Shameless corrupts all together again
Recommend 0
ABE
Dec 13, 2020 05:57pm
The notoris MFR resurfaces out of his quarentine! The circus is now in full swing. But just one of these foolish politicians need to contract the COVID and the circus will come to screeching halt.
Recommend 0
Syed
Dec 13, 2020 06:00pm
Spent millions for this rally and flop
Recommend 0
Fastrack
Dec 13, 2020 06:04pm
Workers is their word for poor and hungry illiterates flocking for free biryani and free money being thrown by thugs to attract crowds to show their fake popularity.
Recommend 0
jg
Dec 13, 2020 06:05pm
what a bunch of crooks
Recommend 0
A. ALI
Dec 13, 2020 06:06pm
What decisive power show ?. They should resign groom all assemblies to maker it powerful... else just a gathering of few non parliamentarians.
Recommend 0
LAHORI KID
Dec 13, 2020 06:09pm
The PDM should show this show of power during the elections, and they are a couple of years away from that, make no mistake about it, this government is not going any where until the next elections, that is if they lose.
Recommend 0
jg
Dec 13, 2020 06:15pm
pakistan deceiving movement. all crooks join up to coverup their ill gotten wealth.. but its peoples fault to follow the corrupt. and bcz of thete dum people everyone will suffer under corrupt leaders if this crook party comes to power.
Recommend 0
jg
Dec 13, 2020 06:20pm
pandemic disaster movement.
Recommend 0
Mishal Valika
Dec 13, 2020 06:24pm
more like fraud show
Recommend 0
Gen Azim Khan ret
Dec 13, 2020 06:25pm
Very few people wearing masks , very sad that people do not still understand the seriousness of COVID
Recommend 0
saksci
Dec 13, 2020 06:25pm
@Rashid, Literacy rate Lahore 65%; people of Punjab should be proud of Sharif family.
Recommend 0
Chrís Dăń
Dec 13, 2020 06:31pm
What happened about resignations by all PDM members???
Recommend 0
Salman
Dec 13, 2020 06:43pm
Man, just checked on TV. This is embarrassing for PDM. Will be hard for PDM to build any momentum after this disappointing show
Recommend 0
QAMAR
Dec 13, 2020 06:52pm
@Chrís Dăń, ha ha! Come on don’t embarrass poor people
Recommend 0

